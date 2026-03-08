As the twenty-fourth week of the Turkish Super League passes, the title race enters a critical phase, with Galatasaray maintaining the lead and increasing the gap to 4 points, while Fenerbahçe has seen a decline after dropping points in the last two rounds, the latest being a 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor, highlighting a state of technical instability within the team.



According to reports, N'Golo Kanté's transfer from the Saudi league to Fenerbahçe at the end of January has not had the desired impact during his first six matches. The 34-year-old French player has yet to establish defensive balance, enhance the intensity of pressing the opponent, or provide the necessary support in building attacks.



Kanté's deal faced administrative hurdles before becoming official, and a contract was signed for two and a half years. Given the high costs associated with salaries and the contract's signing bonus, the declared goal of the management and coaching staff was to strengthen the midfield, but the on-field performance has remained limited.



In a program on Turkish channel A Spor, analysts confirmed that Fenerbahçe's balance has been clearly affected under the leadership of coach Domenico Tedesco.



The analysts pointed out that the team is facing what they described as a "syndrome," due to recurring injuries and the absence of central reinforcements in both offensive and defensive positions, questioning whether Kanté's transfer was based on the coach's desire or as an administrative step.



It was also noted that selling three forwards during the winter transfer window and signing new players did not achieve the necessary stability in the starting lineup and tactical plans, and that the imbalance in rotation and technical options largely stems from the team's management style.



The analysis highlighted that the defeat against Nottingham 0-3 was a turning point, resulting from errors in technical assessment, weak responses to teams with high fitness levels, and delayed tactical interventions, contributing to increased injuries and draining the team's depth.



Analysts also clarified that the management and coaching staff showed limited experience in some aspects of team management, as short-term incentives led to temporary improvements, but weak mental guidance and poor body language from the team affected overall performance, emphasizing that structural defensive errors were more impactful than the lack of forwards, indicating a broader organizational imbalance in the midfield.



All these factors indicate that the January transfers did not achieve the desired balance, and the integration of Kanté, considering his age and the fast-paced needs of the league, resulted in the emergence of gaps in defense instead of enhancing control over the midfield.



With Galatasaray leading by 4 points, Beşiktaş rising, and Trabzonspor quietly advancing, it has become essential for the coach to reconsider tactical plans and manage the lineup to ensure the maximum utilization of Kanté's abilities and achieve the required stability, as restoring the team's balance in the second half of the season is a crucial factor for continuing the title race.



Kanté's effectiveness in leading the midfield and restoring the team's balance remains a focal point to watch, as his performance will directly impact the course of the title race in the Turkish league during the upcoming phase, which is described as a reshuffling of cards among the major teams.