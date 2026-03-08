مع مرور الأسبوع الرابع والعشرين من دوري السوبر التركي، يدخل سباق اللقب مرحلة حاسمة، حيث حافظ غلطة سراي على الصدارة مع زيادة الفارق إلى 4 نقاط، بينما سجل فنربخشة تراجعاً بعد فقدانه للنقاط في آخر جولتين، آخرها التعادل 2-2 أمام أنطاليا سبور، مما أبرز حالة من عدم الاستقرار الفني في صفوف الفريق.


وفقاً للتقارير، لم يحقق انتقال نغولو كانتي من الدوري السعودي إلى فنربخشة في نهاية يناير التأثير المرجو خلال المباريات الست الأولى له. اللاعب الفرنسي البالغ 34 عاماً لم يتمكن بعد من فرض التوازن الدفاعي، أو تعزيز الكثافة في الضغط على الخصم، أو تقديم الدعم المطلوب في بناء الهجمات.


واجهت صفقة كانتي عقبات إدارية قبل أن تصبح رسمية، وتم توقيع عقد يمتد لعامين ونصف. وبالنظر إلى التكاليف المرتفعة المرتبطة بالرواتب ومقدم العقد، كان الهدف المعلن للإدارة والطاقم الفني تعزيز قوة وسط الملعب، لكن الأداء على أرض الواقع ظل محدوداً.


وفي برنامج على قناة A Spor التركية أكد المحللون أن توازن فنربخشة تأثر بشكل واضح تحت قيادة المدرب دومينيكو تيديسكو.


وأشار المحللون إلى أن الفريق يواجه ما وصفوه بـ«المتلازمة»، بسبب الإصابات المتكررة وغياب تعزيزات مركزية في المراكز الهجومية والدفاعية، متسائلين ما إذا كان انتقال كانتي جاء بناء على رغبة المدرب أو كخطوة إدارية.


كما تمت الإشارة إلى أن بيع 3 مهاجمين خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية والتعاقد مع لاعبين جدد لم يحقق الاستقرار المطلوب في التشكيلة الأساسية والخطط التكتيكية، وأن اختلال التوازن في التدوير والخيارات الفنية يعود بدرجة كبيرة إلى أسلوب الإدارة الفنية للفريق.


وأبرز التحليل أن الهزيمة أمام نوتنغهام 0-3 كانت بمثابة نقطة تحول، نتيجة أخطاء في التقدير الفني، وضعف الاستجابة للفرق ذات اللياقة البدنية العالية، وتأخر التدخل التكتيكي، ما ساهم في زيادة الإصابات واستنزاف عمق الفريق.


كما أوضح المحللون أن الإدارة والطاقم الفني أظهروا محدودية الخبرة في بعض جوانب إدارة الفريق، حيث ساعدت الحوافز قصيرة الأمد على تحسن مؤقت، لكن ضعف التوجيه الذهني وسوء لغة الجسد للفريق أثر على الأداء العام، مع التأكيد أن الأخطاء الدفاعية الهيكلية كانت أكثر تأثيراً من نقص المهاجمين، مما يشير إلى خلل تنظيمي أوسع في وسط الملعب.


تشير جميع هذه المعطيات إلى أن انتقالات يناير لم تحقق التوازن المطلوب، وأن عملية إدماج كانتي، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار عمره واحتياجات الدوري السريعة، أسفرت عن ظهور ثغرات في الدفاع بدلاً من تعزيز السيطرة على وسط الملعب.


وفي ظل تقدم غلطة سراي بفارق 4 نقاط، وصعود بيشكتاش، وتقدم طرابزونسبور بهدوء، أصبح من الضروري للمدرب إعادة النظر في الخطط التكتيكية وإدارة التشكيلة لضمان الاستفادة القصوى من قدرات كانتي وتحقيق الاستقرار المطلوب، إذ إن استعادة توازن الفريق في النصف الثاني من الموسم تعد عاملاً حاسماً لاستمرار المنافسة على اللقب.


تظل فعالية كانتي في قيادة وسط الملعب واستعادة توازن الفريق محور متابعة، إذ سيؤثر أداؤه بشكل مباشر على مسار صراع اللقب في الدوري التركي خلال المرحلة القادمة، التي توصف بأنها إعادة توزيع الأوراق بين الفرق الكبرى.