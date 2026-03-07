مر الحارس رايكوفيتش ببعض اللحظات الصعبة مع الاتحاد خلال منافسات الموسم الحالي من دوري روشن السعودي، بعد عدة أخطاء مؤثرة في عدد من المباريات.
وتلقى رايكوفيتش بطاقتين حمراوين خلال الموسم، الأولى في مواجهة الفتح، والثانية أمام الاتفاق، ما أجبر فريقه على إكمال المباراتين بنقص عددي.
كما تسبب الحارس الصربي في استقبال ثلاثة أهداف نتيجة أخطاء مباشرة، جاءت أمام الخليج والفتح وآخرها ديربي جدة أمام الأهلي وهي مواقف أثرت على نتائج الفريق في تلك المواجهات.
وتأتي هذه الأرقام في وقت يخوض فيه الاتحاد سباقا في جدول الترتيب، ما يجعل أداء حراسة المرمى عنصرا مهما في مسيرة الفريق خلال ما تبقى من منافسات الموسم.
The goalkeeper Rajkovic has gone through some difficult moments with Al-Ittihad during the current season of the Roshan Saudi League, after several impactful mistakes in a number of matches.
Rajkovic received two red cards during the season, the first in the match against Al-Fateh and the second against Al-Ettifaq, which forced his team to complete both matches with a numerical disadvantage.
The Serbian goalkeeper also contributed to conceding three goals due to direct mistakes, which occurred against Al-Khaleej, Al-Fateh, and most recently in the Jeddah derby against Al-Ahli, situations that affected the team's results in those encounters.
These statistics come at a time when Al-Ittihad is in a race in the league standings, making the performance of the goalkeeper an important element in the team's journey during the remainder of the season's competitions.