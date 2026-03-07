The goalkeeper Rajkovic has gone through some difficult moments with Al-Ittihad during the current season of the Roshan Saudi League, after several impactful mistakes in a number of matches.



Rajkovic received two red cards during the season, the first in the match against Al-Fateh and the second against Al-Ettifaq, which forced his team to complete both matches with a numerical disadvantage.



The Serbian goalkeeper also contributed to conceding three goals due to direct mistakes, which occurred against Al-Khaleej, Al-Fateh, and most recently in the Jeddah derby against Al-Ahli, situations that affected the team's results in those encounters.



These statistics come at a time when Al-Ittihad is in a race in the league standings, making the performance of the goalkeeper an important element in the team's journey during the remainder of the season's competitions.