مر الحارس رايكوفيتش ببعض اللحظات الصعبة مع الاتحاد خلال منافسات الموسم الحالي من دوري روشن السعودي، بعد عدة أخطاء مؤثرة في عدد من المباريات.


وتلقى رايكوفيتش بطاقتين حمراوين خلال الموسم، الأولى في مواجهة الفتح، والثانية أمام الاتفاق، ما أجبر فريقه على إكمال المباراتين بنقص عددي.


كما تسبب الحارس الصربي في استقبال ثلاثة أهداف نتيجة أخطاء مباشرة، جاءت أمام الخليج والفتح وآخرها ديربي جدة أمام الأهلي وهي مواقف أثرت على نتائج الفريق في تلك المواجهات.


وتأتي هذه الأرقام في وقت يخوض فيه الاتحاد سباقا في جدول الترتيب، ما يجعل أداء حراسة المرمى عنصرا مهما في مسيرة الفريق خلال ما تبقى من منافسات الموسم.