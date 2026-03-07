The Board of Directors of the Horse Racing Club issued an official statement announcing its approval of the request from the club's CEO, Ziyad bin Saad Al-Muqrin, to be relieved of his position. This decision was made during its seventeenth meeting held on the evening of Thursday, Ramadan 16, 1447, corresponding to March 5, 2026, chaired by Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal. The board also decided to appoint him as a consultant to the Board of Directors.



Additionally, the board appointed Prince Salman bin Abdullah bin Salman bin Mohammed Al Saud as the club's CEO, while he will continue in his role as the Secretary-General of the Board of Directors.



These decisions will take effect starting Sunday, Shawwal 10, 1447, corresponding to March 29, 2026.



Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the chairman of the board, and the board members expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Ziyad Al-Muqrin for his sincere efforts during his tenure and the achievements made during that time, wishing him success in his future endeavors. They also wished Prince Salman bin Abdullah success and prosperity in his tasks.



Prince Salman bin Abdullah has experience in corporate governance and managing the work of boards and committees, as he holds the position of Secretary-General of the Horse Racing Club's Board of Directors, in addition to serving as the head of the Secretariat of the Equestrian Authority's Board of Directors. He has contributed to the development of governance frameworks and the organization of the work of boards and committees, and has worked on several initiatives and institutional projects, most notably the establishment and organization of the Secretariat's work for the Horse Racing Club's Board of Directors and its subcommittees, in addition to developing governance practices in the Equestrian Authority's Board of Directors and its subcommittees. He has also previously worked at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, alongside nearly 9 years of experience in the academic field. He holds a master's degree in international law and negotiation from the United States, as well as several specialized professional certificates from local and international institutions. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Horse Racing Club's Board of Directors for this trust, affirming his eagerness to work with the board and the executive management to enhance the club's journey and support the development of the horse racing sector in the Kingdom.



He also expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Ziyad Al-Muqrin for his support and empowerment during the past period, wishing him success and prosperity in his upcoming tasks.