أصدر مجلس إدارة نادي سباقات الخيل بياناً رسمياً أعلن فيه موافقته على طلب الرئيس التنفيذي للنادي زياد بن سعد المقرن إعفاءه من منصبه، وذلك في اجتماعه السابع عشر المنعقد مساء الخميس 16 رمضان 1447 الموافق 5 مارس 2026، برئاسة الأمير بندر بن خالد الفيصل، وقرر المجلس تعيينه مستشاراً لمجلس الإدارة.


كما قرر المجلس تكليف الأمير سلمان بن عبدالله بن سلمان بن محمد آل سعود رئيساً تنفيذياً للنادي، إضافةً إلى استمراره بمهام الأمين العام لمجلس الإدارة.


على أن تسري هذه القرارات اعتباراً من يوم الأحد 10 شوال 1447 الموافق 29 مارس 2026.


وقد عبّر رئيس المجلس الأمير بندر بن خالد الفيصل، وأعضاء مجلس الإدارة عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لزياد المقرن على جهوده المخلصة خلال فترة توليه المنصب وما تحقق خلالها من إنجازات، متمنين له التوفيق في مهامه القادمة، كما تمنوا للأمير سلمان بن عبدالله التوفيق والسداد في مهامه.


ويتمتع الأمير سلمان بن عبدالله بخبرة في الحوكمة المؤسسية وإدارة أعمال مجالس الإدارة واللجان، حيث يشغل منصب الأمين العام لمجلس إدارة نادي سباقات الخيل، إلى جانب عمله رئيساً لأمانة مجلس إدارة هيئة الفروسية. وقد أسهم في تطوير أطر الحوكمة وتنظيم أعمال المجالس واللجان، وعمل على عدد من المبادرات والمشاريع المؤسسية، من أبرزها تأسيس وتنظيم أعمال الأمانة العامة لمجلس إدارة نادي سباقات الخيل ولجانه المنبثقة، إضافة إلى تطوير ممارسات الحوكمة في مجلس إدارة هيئة الفروسية ولجانه المنبثقة. كما عمل سابقاً في هيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية، إلى جانب خبرته في السلك الأكاديمي التي امتدت لنحو 9 سنوات. ويحمل درجة الماجستير في القانون الدولي والتفاوض من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، كما حصل على عدد من الشهادات المهنية المتخصصة من جهات محلية ودولية. وأعرب عن شكره وتقديره لمجلس إدارة نادي سباقات الخيل على هذه الثقة، مؤكداً حرصه على العمل مع المجلس والإدارة التنفيذية لتعزيز مسيرة النادي ودعم تطوير قطاع سباقات الخيل في المملكة.


كما أعرب عن خالص شكره وتقديره لزياد المقرن على دعمه وتمكينه خلال الفترة الماضية، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في مهامه القادمة.