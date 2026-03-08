The Saudi Esports Federation announced the launch of the 2026 season of the Saudi Esports League, in a move that enhances the Kingdom's presence in the gaming and esports sector, through a new competitive structure and total cash prizes amounting to 4 million Saudi Riyals.



The new season will expand the scope of competitions through 4 main competitive products, including tournaments in 23 electronic games, along with the joining of "Yalla Group" as an official partner of the league, and the presenting partner of the women's league, which will be named "Yalla Saudi Esports League for Women."



The season includes an "Elite" category that represents the pinnacle of professional competition, where clubs and players compete in 10 prominent global games, including: Rainbow Six Siege X, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, PUBG Mobile, Rocket League, VALORANT, EAFC26, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Overwatch 2, and Apex Legends.



The league offers a "Challenge" category dedicated to developing emerging talents through 6 tournaments in games: Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, Counter-Strike 2, and eFootball.



The season also includes the "Yalla Saudi Esports League for Women," which provides a competitive environment for Saudi female players in 4 games: Overwatch 2, VALORANT, EAFC26, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, in addition to the "Saudi Esports Fighting League" specialized in fighting games aimed at supporting the competitive community and discovering talents in this field.



At the club level, the club championship returns, which is considered the highlight event of the league, as teams compete throughout the season to accumulate points across various tournaments, with the leading club at the end of the season receiving the grand prize of one million Saudi Riyals, after the Twisted Minds team was crowned the champion of the previous edition in 2025.



Abdullah Al-Nasr, Director of the Esports Products Department at the Saudi Esports Federation, confirmed that the new season aims to expand participation opportunities for all player categories and enhance the competitive experience for fans and players, expecting the season to witness strong competitions and the discovery of new talents.



The Saudi Esports League is one of the key pillars for developing the esports sector in the Kingdom, by supporting national talents and preparing them to compete in regional and international arenas.