أعلن الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية انطلاق موسم 2026 من الدوري السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية، في خطوة تعزز حضور المملكة في قطاع الألعاب والرياضات الإلكترونية، عبر هيكلية تنافسية جديدة وجوائز مالية إجمالية تبلغ 4 ملايين ريال سعودي.


ويشهد الموسم الجديد توسيع نطاق المنافسات من خلال 4 منتجات تنافسية رئيسية، تشمل بطولات في 23 لعبة إلكترونية، إلى جانب انضمام مجموعة «Yalla Group» بصفتها شريكاً رسمياً للدوري، والشريك المقدم لدوري السيدات الذي سيحمل اسم «دوري يلا السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية للسيدات».


ويتضمن الموسم فئة «النخبة» التي تمثل قمة المنافسة الاحترافية، إذ تتنافس الأندية واللاعبون في 10 ألعاب عالمية بارزة، منها: Rainbow Six Siege X، وCall of Duty: Black Ops 7، وPUBG Mobile، وRocket League، وVALORANT، وEAFC26، وFortnite، وCall of Duty: Warzone، وOverwatch 2، وApex Legends.


ويقدم الدوري فئة «التحدي» المخصصة لتطوير المواهب الصاعدة عبر 6 بطولات في ألعاب: Dota 2، وMobile Legends: Bang Bang، وLeague of Legends، وCall of Duty Mobile، وCounter-Strike 2، وeFootball.


ويشمل الموسم كذلك «دوري يلا السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية للسيدات»، الذي يوفر بيئة تنافسية للاعبات السعوديات في 4 ألعاب هي: Overwatch 2، وVALORANT، وEAFC26، وCall of Duty: Black Ops 7، إضافة إلى «الدوري السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية القتالية» المتخصص في ألعاب القتال بهدف دعم المجتمع التنافسي واكتشاف المواهب في هذا المجال.


وعلى مستوى الأندية، تعود بطولة الأندية التي تُعد الحدث الأبرز في الدوري، إذ تتنافس الفرق طوال الموسم لجمع النقاط عبر مختلف البطولات، على أن يحصل النادي المتصدر في نهاية الموسم على الجائزة الكبرى البالغة مليون ريال سعودي، بعد أن توّج فريق Twisted Minds بلقب النسخة الماضية لعام 2025.


وأكد مدير قسم منتجات الرياضات الإلكترونية في الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية عبدالله النصر أن الموسم الجديد يهدف إلى توسيع فرص المشاركة لجميع فئات اللاعبين، وتعزيز تجربة التنافس للجماهير واللاعبين، متوقعاً أن يشهد الموسم منافسات قوية واكتشاف مواهب جديدة.


ويُعد الدوري السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية من أبرز الركائز لتطوير قطاع الرياضات الإلكترونية في المملكة، من خلال دعم المواهب الوطنية وتهيئتها للمنافسة في المحافل الإقليمية والدولية.