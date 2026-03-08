Atletico Madrid overcame their guest Real Sociedad with a score of 3-2 today, in the 27th round of the Spanish football league.



Atletico Madrid's goals were scored by Alexander Sørloth in the 5th minute, and Nicolás González with two goals in the 67th and 81st minutes, while Real Sociedad's goals came from Carlos Soler in the 9th minute, and Mikel Oyarzabal in the 68th minute.



With this victory, Atletico Madrid raised their tally to 54 points in third place, while Real Sociedad's score remained at 35 points in eighth place.



In another match, Osasuna drew with their guest Real Mallorca 2-2, while Girona drew with Levante 1-1.