تغلب أتلتيكو مدريد على ضيفه ريال سوسيداد بنتيجة 3-2 اليوم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.


وسجل أهداف أتلتيكو مدريد ألكسندر سورلوث في الدقيقة 5، ونيكولاس غونزاليس هدفين في الدقيقتين 67 و81، فيما أحرز هدفي ريال سوسيداد كارلوس سولير في الدقيقة 9، وميكيل أويارسابال في الدقيقة 68.


وبهذا الفوز رفع أتلتيكو مدريد رصيده إلى 54 نقطة في المركز الثالث، فيما تجمد رصيد ريال سوسيداد عند 35 نقطة في المركز الثامن.


وفي مباراة أخرى، تعادل أوساسونا مع ضيفه ريال مايوركا 2-2، فيما تعادل جيرونا مع ليفانتي 1-1.