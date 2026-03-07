The community of Emhajer, belonging to the province of Driouch, was shaken by a tragic crime, in which an imam lost his life while performing the Fajr prayer inside the mosque, an incident that shocked worshippers and caused widespread panic.

According to local media, the suspect, believed to be suffering from psychological disorders, struck the imam with a heavy stick, leading to his immediate death, before fleeing to an unknown destination.

Upon being notified, Moroccan security forces intervened and managed to arrest the suspect shortly after the crime was committed, initiating investigations under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office.

Sources indicated that official entities had previously received several complaints from residents of the area regarding the alarming behavior of the killer, but no strict measures were taken to prevent the tragedy from occurring.

The imam's body was transferred to the morgue, while security authorities continue their investigation to uncover the circumstances of the incident and ensure accountability for those responsible.