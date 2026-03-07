اهتزت جماعة امهاجر التابعة لإقليم الدريوش على وقع جريمة مأساوية، ذهب ضحيتها إمام أثناء تأديته صلاة الفجر داخل المسجد، في واقعة صدمت المصلين وأثارت هلعاً واسعاً.

ووفق وسائل إعلام محلية، أقدم الشخص المشتبه في إصابته باضطرابات نفسية على ضرب الإمام بعصا قوية، ما أدى إلى وفاته على الفور، قبل أن يلوذ بالفرار نحو وجهة مجهولة.

وفور إخطارها، تدخلت عناصر الأمن المغربي وتمكنت من القبض على المشتبه فيه بعد وقت قصير من ارتكاب الجريمة، لتبدأ التحقيقات تحت إشراف النيابة العامة المختصة.

وأفادت المصادر بأن جهات رسمية سبق أن تلقت عدة شكاوى من سكان المنطقة بسبب سلوكيات القاتل المقلقة، إلا أن هذه الشكاوى لم تُتخذ بخصوصها إجراءات صارمة تحول دون وقوع المأساة.

ونقلت جثة الإمام إلى ثلاجة حفظ الأموات، فيما تستمر السلطات الأمنية في التحقيق لكشف ملابسات الحادثة وضمان محاسبة المسؤولين عنها.