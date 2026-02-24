شارك الحكم الدولي خالد الطريس في دورة الحكام المرشحين لكأس العالم 2026، التي ينظمها الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA) خلال الفترة من 23-27 فبراير الجاري.
وأعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم قائمته الأولية للحكام المرشحين لإدارة مباريات مونديال 2026، التي شهدت وجود طاقم تحكيم سعودي مكوّن من 4 حكام، في أكبر تمثيل للحكم السعودي في نهائيات كأس العالم، إذ تكوّن الطاقم من خالد الطريس «ساحة»، محمد العبكري «مساعد»، عبدالرحيم الشمري «مساعد»، وعبدالله الشهري «VAR»، إذ سبق لهم المشاركة في عدد من البطولات القارية والدولية، من بينها دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وكأس أمم آسيا، وتصفيات كأس العالم، وكأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً، وكأس العرب 2025.
International referee Khalid Al-Turais participated in the referee candidates' course for the 2026 World Cup, organized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) from February 23-27.
The International Federation of Association Football announced its preliminary list of referees nominated to officiate the 2026 World Cup matches, which included a Saudi officiating crew consisting of 4 referees, marking the largest representation of Saudi referees in World Cup finals. The crew comprised Khalid Al-Turais "center referee," Mohammed Al-Abkari "assistant," Abdulrahim Al-Shammari "assistant," and Abdullah Al-Shahri "VAR." They have previously participated in several continental and international tournaments, including the AFC Champions League, the AFC Asian Cup, World Cup qualifiers, the Under-17 World Cup, and the 2025 Arab Cup.