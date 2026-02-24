شارك الحكم الدولي خالد الطريس في دورة الحكام المرشحين لكأس العالم 2026، التي ينظمها الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (FIFA) خلال الفترة من 23-27 فبراير الجاري.


وأعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم قائمته الأولية للحكام المرشحين لإدارة مباريات مونديال 2026، التي شهدت وجود طاقم تحكيم سعودي مكوّن من 4 حكام، في أكبر تمثيل للحكم السعودي في نهائيات كأس العالم، إذ تكوّن الطاقم من خالد الطريس «ساحة»، محمد العبكري «مساعد»، عبدالرحيم الشمري «مساعد»، وعبدالله الشهري «VAR»، إذ سبق لهم المشاركة في عدد من البطولات القارية والدولية، من بينها دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وكأس أمم آسيا، وتصفيات كأس العالم، وكأس العالم تحت 17 عاماً، وكأس العرب 2025.