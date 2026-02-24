International referee Khalid Al-Turais participated in the referee candidates' course for the 2026 World Cup, organized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) from February 23-27.



The International Federation of Association Football announced its preliminary list of referees nominated to officiate the 2026 World Cup matches, which included a Saudi officiating crew consisting of 4 referees, marking the largest representation of Saudi referees in World Cup finals. The crew comprised Khalid Al-Turais "center referee," Mohammed Al-Abkari "assistant," Abdulrahim Al-Shammari "assistant," and Abdullah Al-Shahri "VAR." They have previously participated in several continental and international tournaments, including the AFC Champions League, the AFC Asian Cup, World Cup qualifiers, the Under-17 World Cup, and the 2025 Arab Cup.