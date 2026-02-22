حقق نيوم فوزاً ثميناً خارج أرضه، بعدما تغلّب على مضيفه الخليج بهدف دون رد، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما أمس (السبت) على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 «يوم التأسيس» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


سجّل هدف المباراة الوحيد الفرنسي ألكسندر لاكازيت في الدقيقة الـ88 من علامة الجزاء.


وفرض نيوم أفضليته خلال الشوط الأول، وهدد مرمى الخليج مبكراً عبر تسديدة فارس عابدي القوية التي تصدى لها الحارس أنتوني موريس عند الدقيقة 9. وبعد الرجوع لتقنية الفيديو، أشهر الحكم البطاقة الحمراء في وجه اليوناني كوربيليس في الدقيقة 15، ليكمل الخليج اللقاء بـ10 لاعبين.


وشهدت بداية الشوط الثاني توقف المباراة لمدة 19 دقيقة بسبب عطل في التيار الكهربائي، قبل أن تُستأنف مجدداً. ومع اقتراب النهاية، تحصل نيوم على ركلة جزاء حاسمة نفذها لاكازيت بنجاح، مسدداً الكرة بقوة على يسار موريس، ليمنح فريقه ثلاث نقاط غالية.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع نيوم رصيده إلى 31 نقطة في المركز الثامن، بينما تجمّد رصيد الخليج عند 27 نقطة في المركز التاسع.