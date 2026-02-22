حقق نيوم فوزاً ثميناً خارج أرضه، بعدما تغلّب على مضيفه الخليج بهدف دون رد، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما أمس (السبت) على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 «يوم التأسيس» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».
سجّل هدف المباراة الوحيد الفرنسي ألكسندر لاكازيت في الدقيقة الـ88 من علامة الجزاء.
وفرض نيوم أفضليته خلال الشوط الأول، وهدد مرمى الخليج مبكراً عبر تسديدة فارس عابدي القوية التي تصدى لها الحارس أنتوني موريس عند الدقيقة 9. وبعد الرجوع لتقنية الفيديو، أشهر الحكم البطاقة الحمراء في وجه اليوناني كوربيليس في الدقيقة 15، ليكمل الخليج اللقاء بـ10 لاعبين.
وشهدت بداية الشوط الثاني توقف المباراة لمدة 19 دقيقة بسبب عطل في التيار الكهربائي، قبل أن تُستأنف مجدداً. ومع اقتراب النهاية، تحصل نيوم على ركلة جزاء حاسمة نفذها لاكازيت بنجاح، مسدداً الكرة بقوة على يسار موريس، ليمنح فريقه ثلاث نقاط غالية.
وبهذه النتيجة، رفع نيوم رصيده إلى 31 نقطة في المركز الثامن، بينما تجمّد رصيد الخليج عند 27 نقطة في المركز التاسع.
Neom achieved a valuable away victory, defeating its host Al-Khaleej with a score of one goal to none, in the match that took place yesterday (Saturday) at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 23rd round "Founding Day" of the Saudi Pro League "Roshn League".
The only goal of the match was scored by Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette in the 88th minute from the penalty spot.
Neom imposed its superiority during the first half, threatening Al-Khaleej's goal early on with a powerful shot from Fares Abdi that was saved by goalkeeper Anthony Morris in the 9th minute. After reviewing the video technology, the referee showed a red card to the Greek player Korbelis in the 15th minute, leaving Al-Khaleej to complete the match with 10 players.
At the beginning of the second half, the match was halted for 19 minutes due to a power outage, before it resumed again. As the end approached, Neom was awarded a crucial penalty kick, which Lacazette successfully converted, striking the ball powerfully to the left of Morris, securing three precious points for his team.
With this result, Neom raised its tally to 31 points in eighth place, while Al-Khaleej's points remained at 27 in ninth place.