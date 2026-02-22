واصلت قمة الهلال والاتحاد حضورها المتوازن في سجل الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، بعدما انتهت مواجهتهما في موسم 2025-2026 بنتيجة التعادل الإيجابي (1-1)، وهي المرة الخامسة التي تتكرر فيها هذه النتيجة تحديداً بين الفريقين في المسابقة.
هذا التعادل أعاد إلى الأذهان سلسلة من المواجهات السابقة التي حسمها التعادل بالنتيجة ذاتها، إذ كانت البداية في موسم 2011-2012، عندما خرج الفريقان بنقطة لكل منهما في مباراة اتسمت بالحذر التكتيكي والتوازن الفني.
وتكررت النتيجة مرتين في موسم 2017-2018، ذهاباً وإياباً، في سابقة لافتة عكست حجم التقارب بين الطرفين آنذاك، سواء على مستوى الأداء أو في قراءة كل مدرب مفاتيح لعب المنافس، إذ فشل كل طرف في فرض أفضليته الكاملة على الآخر في مواجهتي ذلك الموسم.
وفي موسم 2020-2021 عادت نتيجة (1-1) لتفرض نفسها مجدداً على القمة، مؤكدة أن مباريات الهلال والاتحاد كثيراً ما تسير وفق سيناريو متشابه؛ تقدم لأحد الفريقين، رد سريع من الآخر، ثم صراع تكتيكي حتى صافرة النهاية.
ومع تكرار النتيجة في موسم 2025-2026، تصبح (1-1) واحدة من أكثر النتائج حضوراً في تاريخ لقاءات الفريقين في الدوري، في دلالة واضحة على الندية التاريخية بينهما، وعلى أن الفوارق غالباً ما تكون ضئيلة في مواجهات تحمل طابعاً جماهيرياً وضغطاً عالياً.
وتعكس هذه الأرقام أن قمة الهلال والاتحاد لا تعترف بالتوقعات المسبقة، فحتى في المواسم التي يتفوق فيها أحد الفريقين على مستوى النتائج أو الترتيب، تبقى المواجهة بينهما خارج الحسابات التقليدية، وتحسمها تفاصيل صغيرة قد تتمثل في كرة ثابتة أو هفوة دفاعية أو لمسة فردية حاسمة.
كما يؤكد تكرار التعادل بهذه النتيجة أن الصراع بين الفريقين ليس فقط صراع نقاط، بل صراع تاريخ وهيبة داخل المستطيل الأخضر، إذ يسعى كل طرف لفرض شخصيته، بينما تكشف أرضية الملعب في كثير من الأحيان عن توازن يصعب كسره.
وبين موسم 2011-2012 وموسم 2025-2026، تعاقبت أسماء لاعبين ومدربين، وتغيرت ظروف المنافسة، لكن نتيجة (1-1) بقيت شاهداً متكرراً على تكافؤ القمة، لتظل مواجهة الهلال والاتحاد واحدة من أكثر مباريات الدوري السعودي للمحترفين إثارة وترقباً في كل موسم.
The summit clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad continued to maintain its balanced presence in the Saudi Professional League record, as their encounter in the 2025-2026 season ended in a positive draw (1-1). This marks the fifth time this specific result has occurred between the two teams in the competition.
This draw brings to mind a series of previous encounters that ended in the same result, starting in the 2011-2012 season when both teams shared a point in a match characterized by tactical caution and technical balance.
The result was repeated twice in the 2017-2018 season, both home and away, in a remarkable precedent that reflected the closeness between the two sides at that time, whether in terms of performance or in each coach's reading of the opponent's key plays, as neither side managed to impose its full superiority over the other in the matches of that season.
In the 2020-2021 season, the score of (1-1) reasserted itself at the summit, confirming that matches between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad often follow a similar scenario; one team takes the lead, a quick response from the other, followed by a tactical struggle until the final whistle.
With the result repeating in the 2025-2026 season, (1-1) becomes one of the most frequent scores in the history of encounters between the two teams in the league, clearly indicating the historical rivalry between them, and that the differences are often minimal in matches that carry a fanatical atmosphere and high pressure.
These figures reflect that the summit clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad does not adhere to preconceived expectations; even in seasons where one team excels in terms of results or standings, their encounters remain outside traditional calculations, often decided by small details that may manifest in a set piece, a defensive lapse, or a decisive individual touch.
The recurrence of this draw result also confirms that the rivalry between the two teams is not just a battle for points, but a struggle for history and prestige on the pitch, as each side seeks to impose its identity, while the playing field often reveals a balance that is hard to break.
Between the 2011-2012 season and the 2025-2026 season, the names of players and coaches have changed, and the conditions of competition have evolved, but the result of (1-1) remains a recurring witness to the parity at the summit, keeping the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad one of the most exciting and anticipated fixtures in the Saudi Professional League each season.