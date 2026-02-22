واصلت قمة الهلال والاتحاد حضورها المتوازن في سجل الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، بعدما انتهت مواجهتهما في موسم 2025-2026 بنتيجة التعادل الإيجابي (1-1)، وهي المرة الخامسة التي تتكرر فيها هذه النتيجة تحديداً بين الفريقين في المسابقة.


هذا التعادل أعاد إلى الأذهان سلسلة من المواجهات السابقة التي حسمها التعادل بالنتيجة ذاتها، إذ كانت البداية في موسم 2011-2012، عندما خرج الفريقان بنقطة لكل منهما في مباراة اتسمت بالحذر التكتيكي والتوازن الفني.


وتكررت النتيجة مرتين في موسم 2017-2018، ذهاباً وإياباً، في سابقة لافتة عكست حجم التقارب بين الطرفين آنذاك، سواء على مستوى الأداء أو في قراءة كل مدرب مفاتيح لعب المنافس، إذ فشل كل طرف في فرض أفضليته الكاملة على الآخر في مواجهتي ذلك الموسم.


وفي موسم 2020-2021 عادت نتيجة (1-1) لتفرض نفسها مجدداً على القمة، مؤكدة أن مباريات الهلال والاتحاد كثيراً ما تسير وفق سيناريو متشابه؛ تقدم لأحد الفريقين، رد سريع من الآخر، ثم صراع تكتيكي حتى صافرة النهاية.


ومع تكرار النتيجة في موسم 2025-2026، تصبح (1-1) واحدة من أكثر النتائج حضوراً في تاريخ لقاءات الفريقين في الدوري، في دلالة واضحة على الندية التاريخية بينهما، وعلى أن الفوارق غالباً ما تكون ضئيلة في مواجهات تحمل طابعاً جماهيرياً وضغطاً عالياً.


وتعكس هذه الأرقام أن قمة الهلال والاتحاد لا تعترف بالتوقعات المسبقة، فحتى في المواسم التي يتفوق فيها أحد الفريقين على مستوى النتائج أو الترتيب، تبقى المواجهة بينهما خارج الحسابات التقليدية، وتحسمها تفاصيل صغيرة قد تتمثل في كرة ثابتة أو هفوة دفاعية أو لمسة فردية حاسمة.


كما يؤكد تكرار التعادل بهذه النتيجة أن الصراع بين الفريقين ليس فقط صراع نقاط، بل صراع تاريخ وهيبة داخل المستطيل الأخضر، إذ يسعى كل طرف لفرض شخصيته، بينما تكشف أرضية الملعب في كثير من الأحيان عن توازن يصعب كسره.


وبين موسم 2011-2012 وموسم 2025-2026، تعاقبت أسماء لاعبين ومدربين، وتغيرت ظروف المنافسة، لكن نتيجة (1-1) بقيت شاهداً متكرراً على تكافؤ القمة، لتظل مواجهة الهلال والاتحاد واحدة من أكثر مباريات الدوري السعودي للمحترفين إثارة وترقباً في كل موسم.