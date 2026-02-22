The match between Al-Khaleej and Neom was halted yesterday (Saturday) during the 23rd round of the Roshen Saudi League "Founding Day Round" due to a power outage at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam at the start of the second half.



The referee suspended the match for more than 10 minutes before resuming it after the lights were restored, in a rare incident witnessed at the stadium.



According to exclusive sources that informed "Okaz," the issue is attributed to the electricity company operating the stadium, and the Ministry of Sports is expected to issue a clarifying statement to reveal the circumstances of the incident and the measures taken in response.