توقفت مباراة الخليج ونيوم، أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 من دوري روشن السعودي «جولة يوم التأسيس»، بسبب انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام مع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني.
وأوقف حكم اللقاء المواجهة لأكثر من 10 دقائق قبل استئنافها عقب عودة الإضاءة، في واقعة نادرة شهدها الملعب.
ووفق مصادر خاصة أبلغت «عكاظ»، فإن الخلل يعود إلى شركة الكهرباء المشغلة للملعب، على أن تصدر وزارة الرياضة بياناً توضيحياً لكشف ملابسات الحادثة والإجراءات المتخذة حيالها.
The match between Al-Khaleej and Neom was halted yesterday (Saturday) during the 23rd round of the Roshen Saudi League "Founding Day Round" due to a power outage at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam at the start of the second half.
The referee suspended the match for more than 10 minutes before resuming it after the lights were restored, in a rare incident witnessed at the stadium.
According to exclusive sources that informed "Okaz," the issue is attributed to the electricity company operating the stadium, and the Ministry of Sports is expected to issue a clarifying statement to reveal the circumstances of the incident and the measures taken in response.