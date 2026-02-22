توقفت مباراة الخليج ونيوم، أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 من دوري روشن السعودي «جولة يوم التأسيس»، بسبب انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام مع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني.


وأوقف حكم اللقاء المواجهة لأكثر من 10 دقائق قبل استئنافها عقب عودة الإضاءة، في واقعة نادرة شهدها الملعب.


ووفق مصادر خاصة أبلغت «عكاظ»، فإن الخلل يعود إلى شركة الكهرباء المشغلة للملعب، على أن تصدر وزارة الرياضة بياناً توضيحياً لكشف ملابسات الحادثة والإجراءات المتخذة حيالها.