Union player Mohamedou Doumbia delivered a great performance wearing the Union jersey in the match against Al-Hilal, which ended in a positive draw, in the encounter held at the "Kingdom Arena" as part of the 23rd round "Founding Day" of the Saudi Professional League "Roshn League," which concluded with a 1-1 draw. He was the most present and influential in several technical indicators during the match. Doumbia topped the list of most successful duels with 8 successful tackles, and he was also the most successful in dribbling with 3 completed attempts, clearly demonstrating his physical strength and confidence in individual confrontations.



His impact did not stop there, as he was the player with the most touches on the ball among Union players with 71 touches, reflecting his pivotal role in building play and linking the lines. Additionally, he topped the list for creating chances with 3 clear opportunities, confirming his offensive value alongside his defensive roles.