قدم لاعب فريق الاتحاد محمدو دومبيا مباراة كبيرة بقميص نادي الاتحاد في لقاء الهلال الذي انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب «المملكة أرينا» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 «يوم التأسيس» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، الذي انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لهدف، إذ كان الأكثر حضوراً وتأثيراً في عدة مؤشرات فنية خلال اللقاء. وتصدر دومبيا قائمة الأكثر تفوقاً في الثنائيات بـ8 التحامات ناجحة، كما كان الأكثر قياماً بالمراوغات الناجحة بـ3 محاولات مكتملة، في دليل واضح على قوته البدنية وثقته في المواجهات الفردية.


ولم يتوقف تأثيره عند ذلك، إذ كان اللاعب الأكثر لمساً للكرة بين لاعبي الاتحاد بـ71 لمسة، ما يعكس دوره المحوري في بناء اللعب وربط الخطوط، إضافة إلى تصدره قائمة صناعة الفرص بـ3 فرص محققة، ليؤكد قيمته الهجومية إلى جانب أدواره الدفاعية.