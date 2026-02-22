قدم لاعب فريق الاتحاد محمدو دومبيا مباراة كبيرة بقميص نادي الاتحاد في لقاء الهلال الذي انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب «المملكة أرينا» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 «يوم التأسيس» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، الذي انتهى بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لهدف، إذ كان الأكثر حضوراً وتأثيراً في عدة مؤشرات فنية خلال اللقاء. وتصدر دومبيا قائمة الأكثر تفوقاً في الثنائيات بـ8 التحامات ناجحة، كما كان الأكثر قياماً بالمراوغات الناجحة بـ3 محاولات مكتملة، في دليل واضح على قوته البدنية وثقته في المواجهات الفردية.
ولم يتوقف تأثيره عند ذلك، إذ كان اللاعب الأكثر لمساً للكرة بين لاعبي الاتحاد بـ71 لمسة، ما يعكس دوره المحوري في بناء اللعب وربط الخطوط، إضافة إلى تصدره قائمة صناعة الفرص بـ3 فرص محققة، ليؤكد قيمته الهجومية إلى جانب أدواره الدفاعية.
Union player Mohamedou Doumbia delivered a great performance wearing the Union jersey in the match against Al-Hilal, which ended in a positive draw, in the encounter held at the "Kingdom Arena" as part of the 23rd round "Founding Day" of the Saudi Professional League "Roshn League," which concluded with a 1-1 draw. He was the most present and influential in several technical indicators during the match. Doumbia topped the list of most successful duels with 8 successful tackles, and he was also the most successful in dribbling with 3 completed attempts, clearly demonstrating his physical strength and confidence in individual confrontations.
His impact did not stop there, as he was the player with the most touches on the ball among Union players with 71 touches, reflecting his pivotal role in building play and linking the lines. Additionally, he topped the list for creating chances with 3 clear opportunities, confirming his offensive value alongside his defensive roles.