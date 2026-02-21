The Italian star Jannik Sinner confirmed that he is not worried about the start of his season, following his surprising loss to Czech player Jakub Menšík in Doha, the Qatari capital.



Sinner, the world number two, was aiming to follow in the footsteps of his Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz by reaching the semifinals of the Qatar Open, but he lost 7-6, “7-3” 2-6, 6-3 to Menšík in the quarterfinals of the tournament.



While the young 20-year-old Czech player delivered a fantastic match, being one of the most promising talents, Sinner made some unexpected mistakes, particularly in his forehand shots, receiving another blow after losing to veteran Serbian star Novak Djokovic before the final of the Australian Open, the first of the four major "Grand Slam" tournaments this season.



The loss to Menšík was Sinner's first on hard courts against a player ranked outside the top ten since October 2023, while he had not failed to reach the final in two consecutive tournaments since mid-2024.



Sinner explained: “Breaking Menšík's serve was tough in the third set; I made some mistakes. It's natural for that to happen, but at the same time, I feel a bit disappointed with how I handled those moments,” according to the German agency.



Sinner can now prepare for the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments next month, as he hopes to narrow the ranking gap with Alcaraz, which could exceed 3000 points by the end of this week.