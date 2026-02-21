أكد النجم الإيطالي يانيك سينر أنه لا يشعر بالقلق بشأن بداية موسمه، وذلك بعد خسارته المفاجئة أمام التشيكي ياكوب مينشيك في الدوحة، العاصمة القطرية.


وكان المصنف الثاني عالميًّا يسعى إلى السير على نهج منافسه الإسباني كارلوس ألكاراز بالوصول إلى الدور قبل النهائي في بطولة قطر المفتوحة، لكنه خسر بنتيجة 7ـ6، «7ـ3» 2ـ6، 6ـ3 أمام مينشيك في دور الثمانية للمسابقة.


وفي حين قدَّم اللاعب التشيكي الشاب 20 عامًا مباراة رائعة، حيث يعد من أبرز المواهب الواعدة، فقد ارتكب سينر بعض الأخطاء غير المتوقعة، لا سيما في تسديداته الأمامية، ليتلقى ضربة أخرى بعد خسارته أمام النجم الصربي المخضرم نوفاك ديوكوفيتش قبل نهائي بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة، أولى مسابقات «جراند سلام» الأربع الكبرى لهذا الموسم.


وكانت الخسارة أمام مينشيك هي الأولى التي يتلقاها سينر على الملاعب الصلبة أمام لاعب مصنف من خارج قائمة أفضل عشرة لاعبين عالميًّا، منذ أكتوبر عام 2023، بينما لم يفشل في بلوغ النهائي في بطولتين متتاليتين منذ منتصف عام 2024.


وأوضح سينر: «كان كسر إرسال مينشيك صعبًا في المجموعة الثالثة، ارتكبت بعض الأخطاء. من الطبيعي أن يحدث ذلك، ولكن في الوقت نفسه، أشعر بخيبة أمل بعض الشيء من طريقة تعاملي مع هذه اللحظات». طبقاً للوكالة الألمانية.


ويمكن لسينر الاستعداد الآن لبطولتي إنديان ويلز وميامي الشهر القادم، إذ يأمل في تقليص الفارق في التصنيف مع ألكاراز، الذي قد يتجاوز 3000 نقطة بنهاية الأسبوع الجاري.