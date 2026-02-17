كشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، وجود توجه لدى وزارة الرياضة لمنح حاتم خيمي الضوء الأخضر لإدارة أمور نادي الوحدة حتى نهاية الموسم القادم، وذلك بعد تحقيقه خطوات ناجحة في ظل القضايا المختلفة للنادي، ومنها تحسن الفريق الأول لكرة القدم على المستوى المهني، إذ استلم خيمي الفريق وهو في المركز الأخير من ترتيب دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى، وأصبح الآن في وضع جيد وآمن بعض الشيء من صراع البقاء أو الهبوط للدرجة الثانية في الثلث الأخير من الدوري؛ وأيضاً اختيار كادر إداري مهني في كافة الألعاب، وتحسن نتائجها، وصعود فريق السلة إلى الدوري الممتاز مرة أخرى بعد هبوطه الموسم الماضي، إذ تمت معالجة الأخطاء التي كانت تقف عائقاً أمام عودته لمكانه الطبيعي بين أندية الكبار، إضافة إلى تقليص المصروفات العامة التي كانت تصرف لبعض العاملين والإداريين (رواتب مرتفعة)، إلى جانب حل قضايا مالية داخلية وخارجية، ورفع القيود عن النادي في التسجيل خلال الفترة الشتوية الماضية، وأخيراً الاتفاق الجماهيري لأنصار نادي الوحدة وكبار شرفييه على استمراره ودعمه، كونه قادراً على إعادة «فرسان مكة» إلى مكانهم الطبيعي بين الكبار.


كل هذه المعطيات تمنح خيمي فرصة الاستمرار في رئاسة نادي الوحدة حتى حل جميع قضاياه المختلفة، في الوقت الذي وصلت فيه المديونيات حتى هذه اللحظة إلى 184 مليون ريال، مع بقاء العديد من القضايا المالية غير محسومة، ما يجعل هذه المديونيات قابلة للزيادة في أي وقت.


من جهة أخرى، كشفت الفحوصات الروتينية التي أجراها خيمي تحسناً ملحوظاً في صحته واستقرارها، ولكنه يبقى بعيداً عن التعرض للتوترات والإرهاق، مع توصية طبية بضرورة إجراء الفحوصات كل 3 أشهر، وزيارة الفريق الطبي في حال شعوره بالتعب أو الإرهاق.