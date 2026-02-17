Sources have revealed to "Okaz" that there is a trend within the Ministry of Sports to grant Hatem Khaymi the green light to manage the affairs of Al-Wehda Club until the end of the upcoming season. This comes after he achieved successful steps amid the various issues facing the club, including the improvement of the first football team on a professional level. Khaymi took over the team while it was in last place in the Yelo League for first division clubs, and it is now in a somewhat safe position away from the relegation battle in the final third of the league. Additionally, he has selected a professional administrative staff across all sports, leading to improved results, and the basketball team has ascended back to the Premier League after being relegated last season. The mistakes that hindered its return to its rightful place among the top clubs have been addressed, along with reducing general expenses that were allocated to some employees and administrators (high salaries), in addition to resolving internal and external financial issues, lifting restrictions on the club's registration during the last winter transfer period, and finally, the consensus among the supporters of Al-Wehda Club and its prominent patrons on its continuation and support, as it is capable of returning the "Knights of Mecca" to their rightful place among the elite.



All these factors give Khaymi the opportunity to continue as president of Al-Wehda Club until all its various issues are resolved, at a time when the debts have reached 184 million riyals, with many financial issues still unresolved, making these debts susceptible to increase at any moment.



On another note, routine examinations conducted by Khaymi have shown a noticeable improvement in his health and stability, but he remains advised to avoid stress and fatigue, with a medical recommendation to undergo check-ups every three months and to visit the medical team if he feels tired or fatigued.