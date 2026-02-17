شهدت دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية 2026 في ميلانو وكورتينا حدثًا استثنائيًا، بعدما أصبحت المكسيكية سارة شليبر وابنها لاس غاهيولا أول أم وابنها يتنافسان معًا في نسخة واحدة من الألعاب الشتوية.


المتزلجة المخضرمة شليبر (46 عامًا) شاركت في سباق السوبر-جي وأنهته في المركز الـ26، كما خاضت سباق التعرج العملاق قبل أن تُستبعد بسبب مخالفة تتعلق بمواصفات المعدات. في المقابل، حلّ ابنها البالغ 18 عامًا في المركز الـ53 في التعرج العملاق، ولم يتمكن من إنهاء سباق التعرج.


وإلى جانب هذا الإنجاز العائلي الفريد، دخلت شليبر التاريخ كأكبر متزلجة ألبية سنًا تشارك في الألعاب الشتوية، بعدما خاضت سبع دورات أولمبية خلال مسيرتها.


ورغم أن الألعاب الأولمبية شهدت سابقة عائلية مشابهة في الألعاب الأولمبية الصيفية 2016، فإن ما تحقق في نسخة 2026 يبقى الأول من نوعه في تاريخ الدورات الشتوية، ليمنح ميلانو كورتينا واحدة من أكثر قصصها إلهامًا.