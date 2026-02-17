The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina witnessed an extraordinary event, as Mexican Sarah Schleper and her son Las Gahiola became the first mother and son to compete together in a single edition of the Winter Games.



Veteran skier Schleper (46 years old) participated in the super-G race, finishing in 26th place, and also competed in the giant slalom before being disqualified due to a violation related to equipment specifications. Meanwhile, her 18-year-old son finished 53rd in the giant slalom and was unable to complete the slalom race.



In addition to this unique family achievement, Schleper made history as the oldest alpine skier to participate in the Winter Games, having competed in seven Olympic editions throughout her career.



Although the Olympics have seen a similar family precedent in the 2016 Summer Olympics, what was achieved in the 2026 edition remains the first of its kind in the history of the Winter Games, giving Milan Cortina one of its most inspiring stories.