شهدت دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية 2026 في ميلانو وكورتينا حدثًا استثنائيًا، بعدما أصبحت المكسيكية سارة شليبر وابنها لاس غاهيولا أول أم وابنها يتنافسان معًا في نسخة واحدة من الألعاب الشتوية.
المتزلجة المخضرمة شليبر (46 عامًا) شاركت في سباق السوبر-جي وأنهته في المركز الـ26، كما خاضت سباق التعرج العملاق قبل أن تُستبعد بسبب مخالفة تتعلق بمواصفات المعدات. في المقابل، حلّ ابنها البالغ 18 عامًا في المركز الـ53 في التعرج العملاق، ولم يتمكن من إنهاء سباق التعرج.
وإلى جانب هذا الإنجاز العائلي الفريد، دخلت شليبر التاريخ كأكبر متزلجة ألبية سنًا تشارك في الألعاب الشتوية، بعدما خاضت سبع دورات أولمبية خلال مسيرتها.
ورغم أن الألعاب الأولمبية شهدت سابقة عائلية مشابهة في الألعاب الأولمبية الصيفية 2016، فإن ما تحقق في نسخة 2026 يبقى الأول من نوعه في تاريخ الدورات الشتوية، ليمنح ميلانو كورتينا واحدة من أكثر قصصها إلهامًا.
The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina witnessed an extraordinary event, as Mexican Sarah Schleper and her son Las Gahiola became the first mother and son to compete together in a single edition of the Winter Games.
Veteran skier Schleper (46 years old) participated in the super-G race, finishing in 26th place, and also competed in the giant slalom before being disqualified due to a violation related to equipment specifications. Meanwhile, her 18-year-old son finished 53rd in the giant slalom and was unable to complete the slalom race.
In addition to this unique family achievement, Schleper made history as the oldest alpine skier to participate in the Winter Games, having competed in seven Olympic editions throughout her career.
Although the Olympics have seen a similar family precedent in the 2016 Summer Olympics, what was achieved in the 2026 edition remains the first of its kind in the history of the Winter Games, giving Milan Cortina one of its most inspiring stories.