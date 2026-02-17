أعلن زعيم حزب العمال الكردستاني عبدالله أوجلان انتهاء المرحلة الأولى من حل الحزب والكفاح المسلح، وبدء التركيز على الاندماج ومناقشة السبل المستقبلية.


وقال عضو وفد إمرالي عن حزب المساواة وديمقراطية الشعوب (دام) التركي مدحت سنجار الذي نقل الرسالة الجديدة للزعيم الكردي الذي التقاه أمس الإثنين في سجنه، إن اللقاء أتى تحت مسمى «اجتماع بدء الاندماج».


وأضاف سنجار أن أوجلان قيّم الـ16 شهراً الماضية من العملية، وقال: «لقد انتهت المرحلة الأولى التي كانت تتعلق بقرار حل التنظيم والكفاح المسلح».


ولفت أوجلان إلى أن الحزب دخل الآن المرحلة الثانية، التي يتم فيها التركيز على بُعد الاندماج ومناقشة السبل التي يجب اتخاذها من الآن فصاعداً.


وحسب سنجار، فإن الجزء الثاني من اللقاء تطرق إلى القضية السورية، إذ اعتبر أوجلان أن اتفاق 10 مارس 2026، شكل الإطار الرئيس للمفاوضات بين القوات الكردية ودمشق.


وتحدث وفد إمرالي عن أهمية مشاركة مظلوم عبدي، القائد العام لقوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد)، وإلهام أحمد في مؤتمر ميونخ للأمن. وقال سنجار: إن حضور الأكراد بصفتهم فاعلاً مشتركاً مع الوفد السوري في ذلك المؤتمر هو دليل على أن الأكراد يثبتون مكانتهم في مستقبل سورية.


ورأى سنجار أن الشرق الأوسط يعاد تشكيله من جديد بعد 110 سنوات من اتفاقية سايكس-بيكو. واعتبر أن الصورة التي ظهرت في ميونخ كانت لفتح طريق يُعترف فيه بحقوق الأكراد ومكانتهم.


ولفت إلى أن خطاب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو في المؤتمر حمل دلالات واضحة جداً حول كيفية نظر واشنطن إلى مستقبل المنطقة.


يذكر أنه بعد محادثات مع السلطات التركية عبر حزب المساواة وديمقراطية الشعوب في أكتوبر 2024، أعلن العمال الكردستاني حل نفسه في مايو الماضي تلبية لدعوة مؤسسه، بعد أكثر من 4 عقود من القتال ضد القوات التركية، خلّفت نحو 50 ألف قتيل.


وشكّلت تركيا في أغسطس الماضي لجنة برلمانية للعمل على وضع القواعد الأساسية لعملية السلام مع العمال الكردستاني، التي تتضمن إعداد الإطار القانوني لانتقال الحزب ومقاتليه إلى العمل السياسي.