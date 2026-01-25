كشف عضو مجلس إدارة مؤسسة النصر غير الربحية زياد وهبي سليمان صحة الأنباء المتداولة بشأن استقالته من عضوية المجلس، مؤكداً أنه تقدم بخطاب استقالته رسمياً أمس إلى مجلس إدارة المؤسسة، ولا تزال الاستقالة قيد الإجراء بانتظار اعتمادها ورفعها إلى وزارة الرياضة، دون صدور موافقة رسمية حتى الآن.


وفي تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ» رداً على استفسارها حول حقيقة الاستقالة، أوضح وهبي أن قراره جاء نتيجة ظروف خاصة به، نافياً بشكل قاطع أن تكون لاستقالته أي علاقة بالتصريحات التلفزيونية التي أدلى بها رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة النصر الربحية عبدالله الماجد.


وأعرب وهبي في ختام تصريحه عن تمنياته بالتوفيق لنادي النصر في تحقيق تطلعات جماهيره ومحبيه، مؤكداً أنه سيعود إلى المدرج النصراوي بصفته عاشقاً ومحباً للفريق.