Ziad Wahbi Suleiman, a member of the board of directors of the non-profit Al-Nasr Foundation, confirmed the accuracy of the news circulating about his resignation from the board, stating that he officially submitted his resignation letter yesterday to the board of the foundation, and the resignation is still in process awaiting approval and submission to the Ministry of Sports, with no official approval issued yet.



In a special statement to "Okaz" in response to its inquiry about the truth of the resignation, Wahbi clarified that his decision came as a result of personal circumstances, firmly denying that his resignation is related to the television statements made by the chairman of the board of the profitable Al-Nasr Company, Abdullah Al-Majed.



Wahbi expressed his wishes for success to Al-Nasr Club in achieving the aspirations of its fans and supporters, confirming that he will return to the stands as a passionate lover of the team.