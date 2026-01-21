أنهى الفيحاء تحضيراته لمواجهة الهلال غداً (الخميس) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ17 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وغادر إلى مدينة الرياض للدخول في معسكر المباراة.


وأجرى الفريق تدريبه الأخير على ملعب الشيخ عبدالعزيز التويجري تحت إشراف المدير الفني بيدرو إيمانويل، وشملت الحصة التدريبية تمارين لياقية وقائية، إضافة إلى محطات تكتيكية وترفيهية، قبل أن تُختتم بمناورة ركز خلالها الجهاز الفني على تطبيق الأسلوب التكتيكي الخاص بالمواجهة.


وغادرت بعثة الفريق إلى الرياض بعد انتهاء التدريب الأخير، استعداداً لخوض المباراة، في خطوة تأتي ضمن سلسلة التحضيرات الدقيقة التي يسعى من خلالها الفريق للحفاظ على جاهزيته البدنية والفنية.