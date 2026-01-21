أنهى الفيحاء تحضيراته لمواجهة الهلال غداً (الخميس) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ17 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وغادر إلى مدينة الرياض للدخول في معسكر المباراة.
وأجرى الفريق تدريبه الأخير على ملعب الشيخ عبدالعزيز التويجري تحت إشراف المدير الفني بيدرو إيمانويل، وشملت الحصة التدريبية تمارين لياقية وقائية، إضافة إلى محطات تكتيكية وترفيهية، قبل أن تُختتم بمناورة ركز خلالها الجهاز الفني على تطبيق الأسلوب التكتيكي الخاص بالمواجهة.
وغادرت بعثة الفريق إلى الرياض بعد انتهاء التدريب الأخير، استعداداً لخوض المباراة، في خطوة تأتي ضمن سلسلة التحضيرات الدقيقة التي يسعى من خلالها الفريق للحفاظ على جاهزيته البدنية والفنية.
Al-Fayha has completed its preparations to face Al-Hilal tomorrow (Thursday) in the 17th round of the Saudi Pro League, and has departed to Riyadh to enter the match camp.
The team conducted its final training session at Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Tuwaijri Stadium under the supervision of head coach Pedro Emanuel. The training session included preventive fitness exercises, in addition to tactical and recreational drills, before concluding with a scrimmage where the coaching staff focused on implementing the tactical approach specific to the match.
The team’s delegation left for Riyadh after the final training session, in preparation for the match, as part of a series of meticulous preparations aimed at maintaining the team's physical and technical readiness.