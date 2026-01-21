Al-Fayha has completed its preparations to face Al-Hilal tomorrow (Thursday) in the 17th round of the Saudi Pro League, and has departed to Riyadh to enter the match camp.



The team conducted its final training session at Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Tuwaijri Stadium under the supervision of head coach Pedro Emanuel. The training session included preventive fitness exercises, in addition to tactical and recreational drills, before concluding with a scrimmage where the coaching staff focused on implementing the tactical approach specific to the match.



The team’s delegation left for Riyadh after the final training session, in preparation for the match, as part of a series of meticulous preparations aimed at maintaining the team's physical and technical readiness.