The eyes of running and endurance sports enthusiasts are directed towards the Al-Ula Governorate, which will witness the launch of the Al-Ula Trail Race 2026 tomorrow, a sporting event that brings together participants of various ages and levels, both from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and abroad, during the period from January 22 to 23, 2026.



The race is part of the global sports events calendar, at a time when Al-Ula continues to establish its position as a preferred destination for runners and challenge lovers, thanks to its stunning nature and diverse trails that combine exploration and endurance assessment, in one of the most prominent running experiences in the world.



The 2026 edition offers a variety of races suitable for different categories, including a 50-kilometer race that passes through the old town and distinctive natural trails, a 100-kilometer race considered one of the toughest endurance tests for professional runners, as well as a 10-kilometer race for the general public, and a sunset race designated for age groups from 5 to 12 years, in addition to a 1.6-kilometer children's race, and a 3-kilometer race for participants aged 13 and above, along with specialized races for highly experienced individuals that require an advanced level of fitness and endurance.



Tomorrow, the competitions will kick off with the first day of the race starting with the 50-kilometer race, alongside organizing a number of accompanying cultural and community activities, and holding the children's race and sports shows, while the following day will witness the start of the 100-kilometer race at sunrise, followed by the 10-kilometer race, before concluding the competitions with the winners' award ceremony and medal distribution.