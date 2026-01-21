تتجه أنظار محبي رياضات الجري والتحمّل إلى محافظة العُلا، التي تشهد غدًا انطلاق منافسات سباق درب العُلا 2026، الحدث الرياضي الذي يجمع مشاركين من مختلف الأعمار والمستويات، من داخل المملكة العربية السعودية وخارجها، وذلك خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 23 يناير 2026.


ويأتي السباق ضمن روزنامة الفعاليات الرياضية العالمية، في وقت تواصل فيه العُلا ترسيخ مكانتها وجهة مفضلة للعدّائين ومحبي التحدي، بفضل ما تتمتع به من طبيعة خلابة ومسارات متنوعة تجمع بين الاستكشاف وتقييم القدرة على التحمل، في واحدة من أبرز تجارب الجري على مستوى العالم.


وتقدّم نسخة عام 2026 مجموعة من السباقات المتنوعة التي تلائم مختلف الفئات، تشمل سباق 50 كيلومترًا الذي يمر عبر البلدة القديمة ومسارات طبيعية مميزة، وسباق 100 كيلومتر الذي يُعد من أصعب اختبارات التحمل للعدّائين المحترفين، إلى جانب سباق 10 كيلومترات للفئة العامة، وسباق الغروب المخصص للفئات العمرية من 5 إلى 12 عامًا، إضافة إلى سباق الأطفال لمسافة 1.6 كيلومتر، وسباق 3 كيلومترات للمشاركين بعمر 13 عامًا فأكثر، إلى جانب سباقات متخصصة لذوي الخبرة العالية تتطلب مستوى متقدمًا من اللياقة والتحمل.


ومن المقرر أن تنطلق غدًا منافسات اليوم الأول من السباق ببدء سباق 50 كيلومترًا، إلى جانب تنظيم عددٍ من الأنشطة الثقافية والمجتمعية المصاحبة، وإقامة سباق الأطفال والعروض الرياضية، فيما يشهد اليوم التالي انطلاق سباق 100 كيلومتر مع شروق الشمس، يعقبه سباق 10 كيلومترات، قبل اختتام المنافسات بمراسم تتويج الفائزين وتوزيع الميداليات.