وجّه نادي ضمك الرياضي «بياناً مهماً» لجماهيره، يُعد الأول من نوعه منذ انطلاق دوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم، موجهاً بالحضور المكثف والمؤازرة الفاعلة في مباراة الفريق أمام النصر (الوصيف) مساء الأربعاء القادم عند الـ8:30، على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المحالة، لما تمثله المباراة من أهمية فنية وتنافسية.
وأكد نادي ضمك ضمن بيانه، أن الحضور الجماهيري يُعد عنصراً محورياً في إبراز الصورة المشرفة للمنافسات المحلية، وتعزيز قيم التنافس، والانتماء الرياضي، مؤكداً ثقته بجماهيره بأن تكون في الموعد، وتقدم نموذجاً يحتذى في التشجيع الحضاري، داعياً الجماهير إلى الحضور المبكر، وتوحيد الصوت خلف الفريق، أيمانا بأن المدرج يمثل شريكاً أساسياً في صناعة الانتصار. وكان ضمك قد حصد 11 نقطة من 15 مباراة إذ فاز في مباراة، وتعادل في 8 مباريات، وخسر 6، ويحتل المركز الـ15.
The Damak Sports Club issued an "important statement" to its fans, the first of its kind since the start of the Roshan Saudi League this season, urging for a strong presence and active support in the team's match against Al-Nassr (the runner-up) next Wednesday at 8:30 PM, at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala, due to the match's significant technical and competitive importance.
The Damak Club confirmed in its statement that the presence of fans is a crucial element in showcasing the honorable image of local competitions, enhancing the values of competition and sports belonging. It expressed its confidence in its fans to be on time and to provide a model of civilized cheering, calling on the fans to arrive early and unify their voices behind the team, believing that the stands represent a fundamental partner in achieving victory. Damak has collected 11 points from 15 matches, having won 1 match, drawn 8 matches, and lost 6, currently sitting in 15th place.