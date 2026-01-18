وجّه نادي ضمك الرياضي «بياناً مهماً» لجماهيره، يُعد الأول من نوعه منذ انطلاق دوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم، موجهاً بالحضور المكثف والمؤازرة الفاعلة في مباراة الفريق أمام النصر (الوصيف) مساء الأربعاء القادم عند الـ8:30، على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المحالة، لما تمثله المباراة من أهمية فنية وتنافسية.


وأكد نادي ضمك ضمن بيانه، أن الحضور الجماهيري يُعد عنصراً محورياً في إبراز الصورة المشرفة للمنافسات المحلية، وتعزيز قيم التنافس، والانتماء الرياضي، مؤكداً ثقته بجماهيره بأن تكون في الموعد، وتقدم نموذجاً يحتذى في التشجيع الحضاري، داعياً الجماهير إلى الحضور المبكر، وتوحيد الصوت خلف الفريق، أيمانا بأن المدرج يمثل شريكاً أساسياً في صناعة الانتصار. وكان ضمك قد حصد 11 نقطة من 15 مباراة إذ فاز في مباراة، وتعادل في 8 مباريات، وخسر 6، ويحتل المركز الـ15.