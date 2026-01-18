يسعى مدرب فريق الاتحاد البرتغالي كونسيساو إلى عودة فريقه لسكة الانتصارات من خلال مواجهة القادسية (الخميس) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساءً، على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن مباريات الجولة (17) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ حرص المدرب كونسيساو على معالجة الأخطاء الفنية التي أسهمت في خسارة فريقه لمباراة الاتفاق الماضية، والعمل على وضع الأسلوب الفني الذي يتناسب مع لقاء القادسية القادم، والتركيز على الأسماء الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة القادسية المرتقبة.
وسيستعيد فريق الاتحاد النجم البرازيلي فابينهو الذي غاب عن مباراة الاتفاق بسبب تراكم «الإنذارات»، فيما يواجه اللاعب ستيفن بريجوين خطر الإيقاف في حال حصوله على «الإنذار» الرابع في مواجهة القادسية القادمة، إذ ستكون مواجهة الاتحاد عقب لقاء القادسية، أمام فريق الأخدود (الإثنين) القادم، الساعة (8:30) مساءً، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة (18) في دوري روشن.
The Portuguese coach of Al-Ittihad, Konnissao, is striving to bring his team back to the winning track by facing Al-Qadisiyah next Thursday at 8:30 PM at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 17th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. Coach Konnissao has been keen on addressing the technical errors that contributed to his team's loss in the last match against Al-Ettifaq, working on establishing a tactical approach suitable for the upcoming match against Al-Qadisiyah, and focusing on the key players he will use in the anticipated encounter.
Al-Ittihad will welcome back Brazilian star Fabinho, who missed the match against Al-Ettifaq due to accumulated "yellow cards," while player Steven Bergwijn faces the risk of suspension if he receives his fourth "yellow card" in the upcoming match against Al-Qadisiyah. The match for Al-Ittihad will follow the Al-Qadisiyah game, against Al-Akhidood on the following Monday at 8:30 PM at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 18th round in the Roshen League.