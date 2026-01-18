The Portuguese coach of Al-Ittihad, Konnissao, is striving to bring his team back to the winning track by facing Al-Qadisiyah next Thursday at 8:30 PM at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 17th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. Coach Konnissao has been keen on addressing the technical errors that contributed to his team's loss in the last match against Al-Ettifaq, working on establishing a tactical approach suitable for the upcoming match against Al-Qadisiyah, and focusing on the key players he will use in the anticipated encounter.

Al-Ittihad will welcome back Brazilian star Fabinho, who missed the match against Al-Ettifaq due to accumulated "yellow cards," while player Steven Bergwijn faces the risk of suspension if he receives his fourth "yellow card" in the upcoming match against Al-Qadisiyah. The match for Al-Ittihad will follow the Al-Qadisiyah game, against Al-Akhidood on the following Monday at 8:30 PM at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 18th round in the Roshen League.