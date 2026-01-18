يسعى مدرب فريق الاتحاد البرتغالي كونسيساو إلى عودة فريقه لسكة الانتصارات من خلال مواجهة القادسية (الخميس) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساءً، على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن مباريات الجولة (17) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ حرص المدرب كونسيساو على معالجة الأخطاء الفنية التي أسهمت في خسارة فريقه لمباراة الاتفاق الماضية، والعمل على وضع الأسلوب الفني الذي يتناسب مع لقاء القادسية القادم، والتركيز على الأسماء الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة القادسية المرتقبة.

وسيستعيد فريق الاتحاد النجم البرازيلي فابينهو الذي غاب عن مباراة الاتفاق بسبب تراكم «الإنذارات»، فيما يواجه اللاعب ستيفن بريجوين خطر الإيقاف في حال حصوله على «الإنذار» الرابع في مواجهة القادسية القادمة، إذ ستكون مواجهة الاتحاد عقب لقاء القادسية، أمام فريق الأخدود (الإثنين) القادم، الساعة (8:30) مساءً، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة (18) في دوري روشن.