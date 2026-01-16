The fire at the new Aramco stadium topped search engines and became the talk of the sports community after followers captured flames and columns of smoke rising from within one of the largest modern sports projects in the Kingdom yesterday (Thursday), opening the floodgates of questions regarding the cause of the fire and its implications.

According to informed sources, the cause of the fire was due to the ignition of flammable materials inside one side of the stadium's metal structure during routine construction work, and it was not the result of a structural defect or flaws in the project's engineering design.

The sources confirmed that the fire did not exceed its initial stages and did not result in any human injuries, while the damage was limited in scope and was dealt with promptly thanks to the field readiness and the availability of modern safety systems on site.

In just about 10 minutes, the civil defense teams were able to fully control the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the facility, which helped reassure the sports community, especially given the strategic importance of the project.

Work at the Aramco stadium quickly returned to its normal course once safety procedures were completed, without any impact on the project timeline, which is considered one of the cornerstones of developing sports infrastructure in the Kingdom.

The Aramco stadium is part of a series of major sports facilities that the Kingdom is preparing according to the highest global standards, in anticipation of hosting continental and global championships, topped by the 2034 World Cup, which represents a historic milestone in the journey of Saudi sports.

It can be said that this transient incident confirmed the readiness of the security and safety system and crisis management in a project being built to be at the heart of the upcoming global event.