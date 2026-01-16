تصدر حريق ملعب أرامكو الجديد محركات البحث. وتحوّل إلى حديث الشارع الرياضي، بعدما رصدت عدسات المتابعين أمس (الخميس) تصاعد ألسنة لهب وأعمدة دخان من داخل أحد أكبر المشاريع الرياضية الحديثة في المملكة، ما فتح باب التساؤلات على مصراعيه حول سبب الحريق وتداعياته.

ووفقاً لمصادر مطلعة، فإن سبب الحريق يعود إلى اشتعال مواد قابلة للاحتراق داخل أحد جوانب الهيكل المعدني للملعب، أثناء أعمال إنشائية اعتيادية، دون أن يكون ناتجاً عن خلل إنشائي أو عيوب في التصميم الهندسي للمشروع.

وأكدت المصادر أن الحريق لم يتجاوز مراحله الأولى، ولم يسفر عن أي إصابات بشرية، فيما اقتصرت الأضرار على نطاق محدود، جرى التعامل معه بسرعة عالية بفضل الجاهزية الميدانية وتوفر أنظمة السلامة الحديثة داخل الموقع.

وخلال نحو 10 دقائق فقط، تمكنت فرق الدفاع المدني من السيطرة الكاملة على الحريق، ومنع امتداده إلى بقية أجزاء المنشأة، وهو ما ساهم في طمأنة الشارع الرياضي، خصوصاً في ظل الأهمية الاستراتيجية للمشروع.

وسرعان ما عادت الأعمال في ملعب أرامكو إلى مسارها الطبيعي فور انتهاء إجراءات السلامة، دون أي تأثير على الجدول الزمني للمشروع، الذي يُعد أحد ركائز تطوير البنية التحتية الرياضية في المملكة.

ويأتي ملعب أرامكو ضمن سلسلة منشآت رياضية كبرى تعمل المملكة على تجهيزها وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية، استعداداً لاستضافة بطولات قارية وعالمية، وعلى رأسها كأس العالم 2034، الذي يمثل محطة تاريخية في مسيرة الرياضة السعودية.

ويمكن القول إن هذه الحادثة العابرة أكدت جاهزية منظومة الأمن والسلامة والتعامل مع الأزمات في مشروع يُبنى ليكون في قلب الحدث العالمي القادم.