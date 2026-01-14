Al Hilal Club announced today (Wednesday) the injury of the star and captain of the first football team, Salem Al-Dosari.

Details of the Injury and Duration of Absence

The club stated in a statement via its account on the "X" platform: "Medical examinations revealed that player Salem Al-Dosari has an injury in the hamstring."

The statement clarified that Al-Dosari will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program lasting between one week and 10 days.

Al-Dosari's Numbers This Season

Salem Al-Dosari, who won the "Best Player in Asia 2025" award, has played 15 matches in the "Leader" jersey during the current season, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

Al Hilal Prepares to Face Neom

Al Hilal is preparing to face Neom next Sunday in the 16th round of the Roshan Saudi League.

Al Hilal tops the league table with 38 points, seven points ahead of its closest rival, Al Nassr, who is in second place, while Neom occupies the ninth position with 20 points.