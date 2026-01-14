أعلن نادي الهلال، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إصابة نجم وقائد الفريق الأول لكرة القدم سالم الدوسري.

تفاصيل الإصابة ومدة الغياب

وقال النادي في بيان عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «أوضحت الفحوصات الطبية إصابة اللاعب سالم الدوسري في العضلة الخلفية».

وأوضح البيان أن الدوسري سيخضع لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي تراوح مدته بين أسبوع و10 أيام.

أرقام الدوسري هذا الموسم

وخاض سالم الدوسري، المتوج بجائزة «أفضل لاعب في آسيا 2025»، 15 مباراة بقميص «الزعيم» خلال الموسم الحالي، سجل خلالها أربعة أهداف وقدم ستّ تمريرات حاسمة.

الهلال يستعد لمواجهة نيوم

ويستعد الهلال لمواجهة نيوم، الأحد القادم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ16 من مسابقة دوري روشن السعودي.

ويتصدر الهلال جدول ترتيب الدوري برصيد 38 نقطة، بفارق سبع نقاط عن أقرب ملاحقيه النصر صاحب المركز الثاني، فيما يحتل نيوم المركز التاسع برصيد 20 نقطة.