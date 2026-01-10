The Brazilian star and current Santos player, the all-time top scorer for the Brazil national team, Neymar Jr., revealed a range of personal and professional situations and orientations during an extensive interview on Al Arabiya, where he discussed his relationship with Saudi Arabia, his investment ambitions, his football future, in addition to his memories with Al Hilal.



Neymar announced his intention to launch his new project "Neymar Ecosystem" in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, indicating that the sports city he established in Brazil is nearing completion, which opens the door for expansion outside his country. He explained that the project consists of an environmentally friendly sports city that focuses on sports and its various activities, expressing his desire to transfer the experience to Saudi Arabia in the future.



In discussing his relationship with his father, Neymar confirmed that his father has accompanied him since childhood and has complete freedom to express his opinion regarding his sports career, but the final decision remains his. He stated that family comes first for him, emphasizing that he takes full responsibility for his professional choices.



On the international front, Neymar stressed that the dream of winning the World Cup is still very much alive, confirming that he has always given his all for the Brazil national team. He pointed out that not winning the title so far does not diminish his desire to continue contributing, clarifying that the "Seleção" is going through a good technical phase, and he looks forward to helping the team achieve its goal whenever he gets the chance.



Neymar spoke about his relationship with his former teammates in the Saudi league, revealing that he continues to communicate with Al Hilal players Ali Al-Bulaihi and Mohammed Kanno, indicating the deep bonds that were formed during his time in the Kingdom.



The Brazilian star also expressed his great longing for the capital, Riyadh, confirming that the city left a special mark in his memory. He said he misses its tranquility, its restaurants, and the people he met there, adding that Saudis will always remain in his heart for the warmth and love he received from them.



In evaluating his sports experience in the Kingdom, Neymar described the Saudi league as the sixth-best league in the world in terms of competitiveness, considering that what he witnessed in terms of development at the state and sports level was remarkable, and that Saudi football is making clear strides towards progress in recent years.



Regarding his experience with Al Hilal, Neymar admitted that it was not completed due to the serious knee injury he suffered, which prevented him from performing at the expected level. He explained that he was not physically ready and that the injury was very severe, yet he confirmed that he continues to support and cheer for Al Hilal from Brazil.



Neymar concluded his statements by affirming that his experience in Saudi Arabia, despite its brevity, was rich both humanly and athletically, and that his relationship with the Kingdom remains ongoing, whether on an emotional level or through his future plans.