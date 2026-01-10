كشف النجم البرازيلي لاعب سانتوس الحالي الهداف التاريخي لمنتخب البرازيل نيمار جونيور مجموعةً من المواقف والتوجهات الشخصية والمهنية، خلال مقابلة موسعة على قناة العربية، تناول فيها علاقته بالسعودية، وطموحاته الاستثمارية، ومستقبله الكروي، إضافة إلى ذكرياته مع الهلال السعودي.


وأعلن نيمار نيته افتتاح مشروعه الجديد «نيمار إيكوسيستم» في المملكة العربية السعودية، مشيراً إلى أن المدينة الرياضية التي أنشأها في البرازيل باتت قريبة من الاكتمال، ما يفتح الباب أمام التوسع خارج بلاده. وأوضح أن المشروع يتمثل في مدينة رياضية صديقة للبيئة تُعنى بالرياضة ومختلف أنشطتها، معرباً عن رغبته في نقل التجربة إلى السعودية في المستقبل.


وفي حديثه عن علاقته بوالده، أكد نيمار أن والده رافقه منذ الطفولة ويملك الحرية الكاملة في إبداء رأيه بشأن مسيرته الرياضية، إلا أن القرار النهائي يبقى بيده. وقال إن العائلة تأتي في المقام الأول بالنسبة له، مشدداً على تحمله المسؤولية الكاملة عن خياراته المهنية.


وعلى الصعيد الدولي، شدّد نيمار على أن حلم التتويج بكأس العالم لا يزال حاضراً بقوة، مؤكداً أنه قدم دائماً كل ما لديه لمنتخب البرازيل. وأشار إلى أن عدم تحقيق اللقب حتى الآن لا يقلل من رغبته في مواصلة العطاء، موضحًا أن «السيليساو» يمر بمرحلة فنية جيدة، وأنه يتطلع لمساعدة المنتخب على بلوغ الهدف متى ما أتيحت له الفرصة.


وتحدّث نيمار عن علاقته بزملائه السابقين في الدوري السعودي، كاشفاً استمراره في التواصل مع لاعبي الهلال علي البليهي ومحمد كنو، في إشارة إلى عمق الروابط التي نشأت خلال فترة وجوده في المملكة.


كما عبّر النجم البرازيلي عن اشتياقه الكبير للعاصمة الرياض، مؤكداً أن المدينة تركت أثراً خاصاً في ذاكرته. وقال إنه يفتقد هدوءها، ومطاعمها، والأشخاص الذين تعرّف عليهم هناك، مضيفاً أن السعوديين سيبقون دائماً في قلبه لما وجده منهم من ترحيب ومحبة.


وفي تقييمه للتجربة الرياضية في المملكة، وصف نيمار الدوري السعودي بأنه سادس أفضل دوري في العالم من حيث التنافسية، معتبراً أن ما شاهده من تطور على مستوى الدولة والرياضة كان لافتاً، وأن كرة القدم السعودية تسير بخطوات واضحة نحو التقدم خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


وعن تجربته مع الهلال، أقر نيمار بأنها لم تكتمل؛ بسبب الإصابة الخطيرة التي تعرض لها في الركبة، والتي حرمته من الظهور بالمستوى المأمول. وأوضح أنه لم يكن جاهزاً بدنياً، وأن الإصابة كانت قوية للغاية، إلا أنه أكد في المقابل استمراره في دعم الهلال وتشجيعه من البرازيل.


وختم نيمار تصريحاته بتأكيد أن تجربته في السعودية، رغم قصرها، كانت ثرية إنسانياً ورياضياً، وأن علاقته بالمملكة لا تزال قائمة، سواء على المستوى العاطفي أو من خلال خططه المستقبلية.