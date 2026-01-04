إذا لاحت أنصاف الفرص أمام الهلال فإنه لا يتردد في استغلالها وتحقيق المراد.. تعثر النصر أمام الاتفاق بالتعادل فاقترب الهلال.. ومن ثم خسر النصر من الأهلي لينتفض «الزعيم» ويهزم ضمك ويتربع على الصدارة بعد مرور 12 جولة من دوري روشن السعودي.


ورغم بداية الهلال المتواضعة بتحقيق فوز وحيد في الجولات الثلاث الأولى واحتلاله المركز السابع إلا أنه انطلق بهدوء نحو القمة بحصده الفوز تلو الآخر، مترقباً تعثر جاره المتصدر النصر، وتحقق له ما أراد في هذه الجولة بعد خسارة النصر في «الكلاسيكو» المثير أمام الأهلي بثلاثية لهدفين، وانتصار «الزعيم» على مضيفه ضمك بهدفين دون مقابل سجلهما داروين نونيز وماركوس ليوناردو، ليحقق الهلال فوزه العاشر ويصل للنقطة 32، فيما تراجع النصر لمركز الوصافة لأول مرة هذا الموسم برصيد 31 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات وتعادل وخسارة.


وتتجه الأنظار في الأسبوع القادم نحو «الديربي» المنتظر الذي سيجمعهما على استاد المملكة أرينا في قمة ليست ككل القمم، إذ يسعى الهلال لفرض هيمنته على الصدارة، فيما يبحث النصر عن استعادتها وتأكيد أحقيته بلقب دوري المحترفين لهذا الموسم.