If half-chances appear before Al-Hilal, they do not hesitate to exploit them and achieve their goals. Al-Nasr stumbled against Al-Ittifaq with a draw, bringing Al-Hilal closer. Then, Al-Nasr lost to Al-Ahli, allowing the "leader" to bounce back, defeating Damak and taking the top spot after 12 rounds of the Roshan Saudi League.



Despite Al-Hilal's modest start with only one win in the first three rounds and occupying the seventh position, they quietly surged towards the top, racking up win after win, while waiting for their neighbor, the leading Al-Nasr, to falter. Their wish came true this round after Al-Nasr lost in the thrilling "Classico" against Al-Ahli with a score of 3-2, and the "leader" triumphed over their host Damak with two goals to none, scored by Darwin Nunez and Marcos Leonardo. This marked Al-Hilal's tenth victory, bringing them to 32 points, while Al-Nasr slipped to second place for the first time this season with 31 points from 10 wins, a draw, and a loss.



All eyes are now on the upcoming week towards the anticipated "derby" that will bring them together at the Kingdom Arena in a clash unlike any other, as Al-Hilal seeks to assert its dominance at the top, while Al-Nasr looks to reclaim it and confirm its right to the Professional League title this season.