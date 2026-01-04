يلتقي مساء اليوم (الأحد)، عند الساعة 8:30، فريقا ضمك والهلال، وذلك على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية، ضمن الجولة الـ12 في دوري روشن السعودي، في مباراة مهمة للفريقين، إذ إن الهلال يطمح للحصول على الصدارة بعد تعثر النصر أمام الأهلي، بينما ضمك يأمل الهروب من مؤخرة ترتيب سلم الدوري.
أحمد محرز: الهلال والحالة النفسية العالية
أوضح المدير الفني للمركز الإقليمي في عسير التابع للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم أحمد محرز أن الهلال يدخل اللقاء وهو في حالة فنية ونفسية عالية بعد خسارة النصر، لأجل الفوز على ضمك والانفراد بصدارة دوري روشن تحت قيادة مدربه إنزاغي. وقال: الهلال أفضل من ضمك من حيث التنظيم داخل الملعب سواء في النواحي الدفاعية أو الهجومية وجودة العناصر الفنية وتكتيك اللاعبين العالي، ومدرب الهلال يملك خطاً خلفياً قوياً وظهيري جنب مميزين في النواحي الهجومية وخط وسط مميزاً وقوياً بوجود الصربي سافيتش والبرتغالي روبين نفيز، وثلثاً هجومياً مميزاً في الاختراقات الهجومية سواء عن طريق العمق أو الأطراف بوجود البرازيلي مالكوم أو سالم الدوسري، وفي ظل وجود مهاجمين يعرفون طريق المرمى مثل ماركوس ليوناردو والأوروغوياني نونيز.
الهلال الأفضل فنياً
وأضاف: الهلال أفضل فنياً في الانتشار والاستحواذ والبناء من الخلف وسيلعب على الضغط المتقدم أو العالي من أجل إجبار لاعبي ضمك على التراجع لمناطقهم الخلفية مما يعطي مساحات أكبر للاعبي الهلال في منتصف الملعب من أجل تنظيم عالٍ وتنويع في الاختراقات الهجومية ومحاولة إحراز هدف مبكر حتى يعطي لاعبيه ثقة أكبر من أجل زيادة الأهداف وإحراز النقاط الثلاث.
ضمك لن يكون سهلاً
وتابع محرز: ضمك لن يكون الفريق السهل الذي يستطيع الهلال الفوز عليه بكل سهولة، إذ إن له مواقف كثيرة خلال السنوات الماضية، خصوصاً على أرضه وبين جماهيره، وربما يعتمد مدربه البرتغالي ارماندو على إغلاق المناطق الخلفية واللعب على التحولات الهجومية، خصوصاً أنه متوقع من الهلال أن يهاجم بكثافة عالية وهذا سيخلق مساحات في الثلث الدفاعي لنادي الهلال ربما يستغلها مدرب ضمك ولاعبوه في التحولات الهجومية من أجل إحراز هدف ربما يتضاعف إذا تهور إنزاغي في الضغط المتقدم أو العالي خلال الـ90 دقيقة.
عبدالعزيز هشلان: مباراة صعبة على الفريقين
قال المدرب الوطني عبدالعزيز هشلان إن الهلال يفتقد لركائز رئيسة في الفريق، مثل كوليبالي وياسين وبونو، مما يجعل الفريق غير قوي على المستوى الدفاعي؛ نظراً لانخفاض مستوى اللاعبين البدلاء الموجودين في الهلال. وأضاف: سيعتمد الهلال على أسلوب 4-4-2 كما هو متوقع للتقدم بالنتيجة من خلال الشوط الأول والاعتماد على الاستحواذ والجهة اليمين في لعب الكرات العرضية. كما سيعتمد أيضاً على التصويب من خارج الـ18، وهو أسلوب يقوم إنزاغي بتعزيزه من خلال إعطاء اللاعبين الثقة بالتسديد من خارج الـ18.
ضمك يتسلح بـ«عدم الخسارة»
وتابع: يتسلح ضمك بعدم الخسارة في آخر 4 جولات، ويعمل على أن لا يتعثر، خصوصاً بعد الفوز الأخير على الأخدود خارج ملعبه، وسيعتمد على أسلوب 5-4-1، والبلوك المنخفض وإغلاق خطوط التمرير وعمل الهجمة المرتدة على مرمى الهلال، والمباراة ليست بسيطة على الهلال لكنها صعبة على ضمك.
سعيد آل هطلاء: عليهم محاولة الاختراق السريع
قال الإعلامي الرياضي سعيد آل هطلاء: من أجل أن يحقق ضمك نتيجة إيجابية على الهلال يجب أن يلعب بإغلاق دفاعي كامل ضد هجوم الهلال مع الاعتماد على الهجمات السريعة المرتدة في حالة تقدم الدفاع الهلالي، وعليه محاولة الاختراق السريع للدفاع الهلالي الذي يعاني أحياناً من عدم السيطرة الكاملة، وأتوقع أن يحقق ضمك بهذه الطريقة نتيجة إيجابية ويوقف الهلال، إذ سبق أن فعلها من قبل.
ضمك يعيش لحظة نشوة
وأضاف: ضمك يعيش لحظة نشوة الفوز بعد تغلبه على الأخدود في المباراة السابقة، ويجب أن يحقق نتيجة إيجابية، وإن لم تكن الفوز، فليخرج بالتعادل من أجل تقدمه إلى منطقة الدفء في الدوري والوصول إلى المركز الذي يضمن له البقاء في دوري روشن، ولعل الإدارة تعمل على تحفيز اللاعبين بشكل كبير من أجل رفع المعنويات قبل خوض هذه المباراة المهمة في الدوري أمام فريق كبير مثل الهلال.
ضمك يفعلها أمام الكبار
وتابع: دائماً ضمك يفعلها أمام الكبار، فهل ستتكرر مواقف ضمك هذا الموسم ويوقف الهلال، ويكون خصماً عنيداً ضد الفرق الكبيرة فيما تبقى من مباريات الدورين الأول والثاني؟
حسن القبيسي: ضمك منتشٍ
بيّن الإعلامي الرياضي حسن القبيسي أن ضمك سيدخل مباراة الهلال وهو منتشٍ معنوياً بعد أن حقق فوزه الوحيد هذا الموسم على الأخدود، ويُمني النفس أن تكون بداية الانطلاقة لتحقيق نتائج جيدة فيما بقي من الدوري. وأكد أن الهلال سيدخل المباراة وعينه على النقاط الثلاث وخطف صدارة الدوري من النصر الذي خسر من الأهلي.
الهلال الأفضل فنياً وعناصرياً
وأوضح قائلاً: فنياً وعناصرياً الهلال هو الأقرب للفوز ولكن كرة القدم لا مستحيل فيها، ولو خرج ضمك بالتعادل مع الهلال فذلك يُعتبر مكسباً كبيراً لفارس الجنوب، وكالعادة ستغطي الجماهير مدرجات المحالة في مباريات ضمك أمام الأندية الجماهيرية.
This evening (Sunday) at 8:30 PM, the teams of Damak and Al-Hilal will meet at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, in the 12th round of the Roshan Saudi League, in an important match for both teams. Al-Hilal aims to take the lead after Al-Nassr's setback against Al-Ahli, while Damak hopes to escape from the bottom of the league standings.
Ahmed Mahrez: Al-Hilal and the High Psychological State
The head coach of the regional center in Asir, affiliated with the Saudi Football Federation, Ahmed Mahrez, stated that Al-Hilal enters the match in a high technical and psychological state following Al-Nassr's loss, aiming to win against Damak and take sole possession of the top of the Roshan League under the leadership of their coach Inzaghi. He said: Al-Hilal is better than Damak in terms of organization on the field, both defensively and offensively, the quality of the technical elements, and the high tactics of the players. The Al-Hilal coach has a strong backline and distinguished full-backs in offensive aspects, as well as a strong and distinguished midfield with the presence of Serbian Savic and Portuguese Ruben Neves, and a remarkable attacking trio in offensive penetrations, whether through the center or the flanks, with the presence of Brazilian Malcolm or Salem Al-Dawsari, and with strikers who know the way to the goal like Marcos Leonardo and Uruguayan Nunez.
Al-Hilal is Technically Superior
He added: Al-Hilal is technically superior in spreading, possession, and building from the back, and will play with high pressing to force Damak's players to retreat to their defensive areas, which will give more space to Al-Hilal's players in the midfield for high organization and variety in offensive penetrations, and to try to score an early goal to give his players more confidence to increase the goals and secure the three points.
Damak Will Not Be Easy
Mahrez continued: Damak will not be the easy team that Al-Hilal can defeat easily, as it has had many situations in the past years, especially at home and among its fans. The Portuguese coach Armando may rely on closing the defensive areas and playing on counter-attacks, especially since it is expected that Al-Hilal will attack with high intensity, which will create spaces in the defensive third of Al-Hilal that Damak's coach and players may exploit in counter-attacks to score a goal, which could double if Inzaghi becomes reckless in high pressing during the 90 minutes.
Abdulaziz Hashlan: A Difficult Match for Both Teams
National coach Abdulaziz Hashlan said that Al-Hilal lacks key pillars in the team, such as Koulibaly, Yassine, and Bono, which makes the team weak defensively due to the low level of the substitute players available in Al-Hilal. He added: Al-Hilal will rely on a 4-4-2 formation as expected to advance in the score during the first half, depending on possession and the right side for crossing balls. It will also rely on shooting from outside the 18-yard box, a style that Inzaghi reinforces by giving players the confidence to shoot from outside the 18.
Damak Armed with "Not Losing"
He continued: Damak is armed with not losing in the last 4 rounds, and is working to avoid setbacks, especially after the recent victory over Al-Akhidood away from home. They will rely on a 5-4-1 formation, a low block, closing passing lines, and executing counter-attacks on Al-Hilal's goal. The match is not simple for Al-Hilal, but it is difficult for Damak.
Saed Al-Hatlai: They Need to Attempt Quick Breakthroughs
Sports journalist Saed Al-Hatlai said: In order for Damak to achieve a positive result against Al-Hilal, they must play with complete defensive closure against Al-Hilal's attack while relying on quick counter-attacks when Al-Hilal's defense advances. They should attempt quick breakthroughs against Al-Hilal's defense, which sometimes struggles with complete control. I expect Damak to achieve a positive result this way and stop Al-Hilal, as they have done before.
Damak is Experiencing a Moment of Euphoria
He added: Damak is experiencing a moment of euphoria after defeating Al-Akhidood in the previous match, and they must achieve a positive result. If not a win, they should at least secure a draw to advance to a safer area in the league and reach a position that guarantees their survival in the Roshan League. Perhaps the management is working to motivate the players significantly to boost morale before this important match in the league against a big team like Al-Hilal.
Damak Does It Against the Big Teams
He continued: Damak always performs well against the big teams, so will Damak's situations repeat this season and stop Al-Hilal, becoming a tough opponent against the big teams in the remaining matches of the first and second rounds?
Hassan Al-Qubaisi: Damak is in High Spirits
Sports journalist Hassan Al-Qubaisi indicated that Damak will enter the match against Al-Hilal in high spirits after achieving their only victory this season against Al-Akhidood, hoping that this will be the start of a good run of results for the remainder of the league. He confirmed that Al-Hilal will enter the match with its eyes on the three points to snatch the top of the league from Al-Nassr, who lost to Al-Ahli.
Al-Hilal is Technically and Elementally Superior
He explained: Technically and elementally, Al-Hilal is the closest to winning, but in football, nothing is impossible. If Damak manages to draw with Al-Hilal, it would be considered a significant gain for the Knight of the South, and as usual, the fans will fill the stands of Al-Mahala in Damak's matches against popular clubs.