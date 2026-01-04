يلتقي مساء اليوم (الأحد)، عند الساعة 8:30، فريقا ضمك والهلال، وذلك على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية، ضمن الجولة الـ12 في دوري روشن السعودي، في مباراة مهمة للفريقين، إذ إن الهلال يطمح للحصول على الصدارة بعد تعثر النصر أمام الأهلي، بينما ضمك يأمل الهروب من مؤخرة ترتيب سلم الدوري.


أحمد محرز: الهلال والحالة النفسية العالية


أوضح المدير الفني للمركز الإقليمي في عسير التابع للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم أحمد محرز أن الهلال يدخل اللقاء وهو في حالة فنية ونفسية عالية بعد خسارة النصر، لأجل الفوز على ضمك والانفراد بصدارة دوري روشن تحت قيادة مدربه إنزاغي. وقال: الهلال أفضل من ضمك من حيث التنظيم داخل الملعب سواء في النواحي الدفاعية أو الهجومية وجودة العناصر الفنية وتكتيك اللاعبين العالي، ومدرب الهلال يملك خطاً خلفياً قوياً وظهيري جنب مميزين في النواحي الهجومية وخط وسط مميزاً وقوياً بوجود الصربي سافيتش والبرتغالي روبين نفيز، وثلثاً هجومياً مميزاً في الاختراقات الهجومية سواء عن طريق العمق أو الأطراف بوجود البرازيلي مالكوم أو سالم الدوسري، وفي ظل وجود مهاجمين يعرفون طريق المرمى مثل ماركوس ليوناردو والأوروغوياني نونيز.


الهلال الأفضل فنياً


وأضاف: الهلال أفضل فنياً في الانتشار والاستحواذ والبناء من الخلف وسيلعب على الضغط المتقدم أو العالي من أجل إجبار لاعبي ضمك على التراجع لمناطقهم الخلفية مما يعطي مساحات أكبر للاعبي الهلال في منتصف الملعب من أجل تنظيم عالٍ وتنويع في الاختراقات الهجومية ومحاولة إحراز هدف مبكر حتى يعطي لاعبيه ثقة أكبر من أجل زيادة الأهداف وإحراز النقاط الثلاث.


ضمك لن يكون سهلاً


وتابع محرز: ضمك لن يكون الفريق السهل الذي يستطيع الهلال الفوز عليه بكل سهولة، إذ إن له مواقف كثيرة خلال السنوات الماضية، خصوصاً على أرضه وبين جماهيره، وربما يعتمد مدربه البرتغالي ارماندو على إغلاق المناطق الخلفية واللعب على التحولات الهجومية، خصوصاً أنه متوقع من الهلال أن يهاجم بكثافة عالية وهذا سيخلق مساحات في الثلث الدفاعي لنادي الهلال ربما يستغلها مدرب ضمك ولاعبوه في التحولات الهجومية من أجل إحراز هدف ربما يتضاعف إذا تهور إنزاغي في الضغط المتقدم أو العالي خلال الـ90 دقيقة.


عبدالعزيز هشلان: مباراة صعبة على الفريقين


قال المدرب الوطني عبدالعزيز هشلان إن الهلال يفتقد لركائز رئيسة في الفريق، مثل كوليبالي وياسين وبونو، مما يجعل الفريق غير قوي على المستوى الدفاعي؛ نظراً لانخفاض مستوى اللاعبين البدلاء الموجودين في الهلال. وأضاف: سيعتمد الهلال على أسلوب 4-4-2 كما هو متوقع للتقدم بالنتيجة من خلال الشوط الأول والاعتماد على الاستحواذ والجهة اليمين في لعب الكرات العرضية. كما سيعتمد أيضاً على التصويب من خارج الـ18، وهو أسلوب يقوم إنزاغي بتعزيزه من خلال إعطاء اللاعبين الثقة بالتسديد من خارج الـ18.


ضمك يتسلح بـ«عدم الخسارة»


وتابع: يتسلح ضمك بعدم الخسارة في آخر 4 جولات، ويعمل على أن لا يتعثر، خصوصاً بعد الفوز الأخير على الأخدود خارج ملعبه، وسيعتمد على أسلوب 5-4-1، والبلوك المنخفض وإغلاق خطوط التمرير وعمل الهجمة المرتدة على مرمى الهلال، والمباراة ليست بسيطة على الهلال لكنها صعبة على ضمك.


سعيد آل هطلاء: عليهم محاولة الاختراق السريع


قال الإعلامي الرياضي سعيد آل هطلاء: من أجل أن يحقق ضمك نتيجة إيجابية على الهلال يجب أن يلعب بإغلاق دفاعي كامل ضد هجوم الهلال مع الاعتماد على الهجمات السريعة المرتدة في حالة تقدم الدفاع الهلالي، وعليه محاولة الاختراق السريع للدفاع الهلالي الذي يعاني أحياناً من عدم السيطرة الكاملة، وأتوقع أن يحقق ضمك بهذه الطريقة نتيجة إيجابية ويوقف الهلال، إذ سبق أن فعلها من قبل.


ضمك يعيش لحظة نشوة


وأضاف: ضمك يعيش لحظة نشوة الفوز بعد تغلبه على الأخدود في المباراة السابقة، ويجب أن يحقق نتيجة إيجابية، وإن لم تكن الفوز، فليخرج بالتعادل من أجل تقدمه إلى منطقة الدفء في الدوري والوصول إلى المركز الذي يضمن له البقاء في دوري روشن، ولعل الإدارة تعمل على تحفيز اللاعبين بشكل كبير من أجل رفع المعنويات قبل خوض هذه المباراة المهمة في الدوري أمام فريق كبير مثل الهلال.


ضمك يفعلها أمام الكبار


وتابع: دائماً ضمك يفعلها أمام الكبار، فهل ستتكرر مواقف ضمك هذا الموسم ويوقف الهلال، ويكون خصماً عنيداً ضد الفرق الكبيرة فيما تبقى من مباريات الدورين الأول والثاني؟


حسن القبيسي: ضمك منتشٍ


بيّن الإعلامي الرياضي حسن القبيسي أن ضمك سيدخل مباراة الهلال وهو منتشٍ معنوياً بعد أن حقق فوزه الوحيد هذا الموسم على الأخدود، ويُمني النفس أن تكون بداية الانطلاقة لتحقيق نتائج جيدة فيما بقي من الدوري. وأكد أن الهلال سيدخل المباراة وعينه على النقاط الثلاث وخطف صدارة الدوري من النصر الذي خسر من الأهلي.


الهلال الأفضل فنياً وعناصرياً


وأوضح قائلاً: فنياً وعناصرياً الهلال هو الأقرب للفوز ولكن كرة القدم لا مستحيل فيها، ولو خرج ضمك بالتعادل مع الهلال فذلك يُعتبر مكسباً كبيراً لفارس الجنوب، وكالعادة ستغطي الجماهير مدرجات المحالة في مباريات ضمك أمام الأندية الجماهيرية.