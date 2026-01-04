This evening (Sunday) at 8:30 PM, the teams of Damak and Al-Hilal will meet at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, in the 12th round of the Roshan Saudi League, in an important match for both teams. Al-Hilal aims to take the lead after Al-Nassr's setback against Al-Ahli, while Damak hopes to escape from the bottom of the league standings.



Ahmed Mahrez: Al-Hilal and the High Psychological State



The head coach of the regional center in Asir, affiliated with the Saudi Football Federation, Ahmed Mahrez, stated that Al-Hilal enters the match in a high technical and psychological state following Al-Nassr's loss, aiming to win against Damak and take sole possession of the top of the Roshan League under the leadership of their coach Inzaghi. He said: Al-Hilal is better than Damak in terms of organization on the field, both defensively and offensively, the quality of the technical elements, and the high tactics of the players. The Al-Hilal coach has a strong backline and distinguished full-backs in offensive aspects, as well as a strong and distinguished midfield with the presence of Serbian Savic and Portuguese Ruben Neves, and a remarkable attacking trio in offensive penetrations, whether through the center or the flanks, with the presence of Brazilian Malcolm or Salem Al-Dawsari, and with strikers who know the way to the goal like Marcos Leonardo and Uruguayan Nunez.



Al-Hilal is Technically Superior



He added: Al-Hilal is technically superior in spreading, possession, and building from the back, and will play with high pressing to force Damak's players to retreat to their defensive areas, which will give more space to Al-Hilal's players in the midfield for high organization and variety in offensive penetrations, and to try to score an early goal to give his players more confidence to increase the goals and secure the three points.



Damak Will Not Be Easy



Mahrez continued: Damak will not be the easy team that Al-Hilal can defeat easily, as it has had many situations in the past years, especially at home and among its fans. The Portuguese coach Armando may rely on closing the defensive areas and playing on counter-attacks, especially since it is expected that Al-Hilal will attack with high intensity, which will create spaces in the defensive third of Al-Hilal that Damak's coach and players may exploit in counter-attacks to score a goal, which could double if Inzaghi becomes reckless in high pressing during the 90 minutes.



Abdulaziz Hashlan: A Difficult Match for Both Teams



National coach Abdulaziz Hashlan said that Al-Hilal lacks key pillars in the team, such as Koulibaly, Yassine, and Bono, which makes the team weak defensively due to the low level of the substitute players available in Al-Hilal. He added: Al-Hilal will rely on a 4-4-2 formation as expected to advance in the score during the first half, depending on possession and the right side for crossing balls. It will also rely on shooting from outside the 18-yard box, a style that Inzaghi reinforces by giving players the confidence to shoot from outside the 18.



Damak Armed with "Not Losing"



He continued: Damak is armed with not losing in the last 4 rounds, and is working to avoid setbacks, especially after the recent victory over Al-Akhidood away from home. They will rely on a 5-4-1 formation, a low block, closing passing lines, and executing counter-attacks on Al-Hilal's goal. The match is not simple for Al-Hilal, but it is difficult for Damak.



Saed Al-Hatlai: They Need to Attempt Quick Breakthroughs



Sports journalist Saed Al-Hatlai said: In order for Damak to achieve a positive result against Al-Hilal, they must play with complete defensive closure against Al-Hilal's attack while relying on quick counter-attacks when Al-Hilal's defense advances. They should attempt quick breakthroughs against Al-Hilal's defense, which sometimes struggles with complete control. I expect Damak to achieve a positive result this way and stop Al-Hilal, as they have done before.



Damak is Experiencing a Moment of Euphoria



He added: Damak is experiencing a moment of euphoria after defeating Al-Akhidood in the previous match, and they must achieve a positive result. If not a win, they should at least secure a draw to advance to a safer area in the league and reach a position that guarantees their survival in the Roshan League. Perhaps the management is working to motivate the players significantly to boost morale before this important match in the league against a big team like Al-Hilal.



Damak Does It Against the Big Teams



He continued: Damak always performs well against the big teams, so will Damak's situations repeat this season and stop Al-Hilal, becoming a tough opponent against the big teams in the remaining matches of the first and second rounds?



Hassan Al-Qubaisi: Damak is in High Spirits



Sports journalist Hassan Al-Qubaisi indicated that Damak will enter the match against Al-Hilal in high spirits after achieving their only victory this season against Al-Akhidood, hoping that this will be the start of a good run of results for the remainder of the league. He confirmed that Al-Hilal will enter the match with its eyes on the three points to snatch the top of the league from Al-Nassr, who lost to Al-Ahli.



Al-Hilal is Technically and Elementally Superior



He explained: Technically and elementally, Al-Hilal is the closest to winning, but in football, nothing is impossible. If Damak manages to draw with Al-Hilal, it would be considered a significant gain for the Knight of the South, and as usual, the fans will fill the stands of Al-Mahala in Damak's matches against popular clubs.