The Environmental Association Initiative continued its awareness activities by participating in the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr, held at King Abdullah Sports City, as part of the 13th round of the Saudi Professional League.



The initiative aims to promote a culture of sustainability and environmental preservation within sports facilities, transforming them into a more sustainable environment. Its implementation follows the success of previous matches and included activating waste sorting bins in the stands, distributing awareness tools to the fans, as well as conducting interactive activities that encourage fans to participate in recycling and instill positive environmental behavior during and after the matches. Additionally, volunteers participated in raising fans' awareness of the importance of preserving the environment, guiding them on proper sorting mechanisms, and contributing to cleaning the stands after the match, in a scene that reflects the spirit of social responsibility and volunteer work.



The Environmental Association Initiative serves as a practical model for integrating sports with environmental sustainability. Its presence at several popular matches reflects the partners' awareness of the importance of instilling environmental behavior within the sports community. It embodies the significance of cooperation between public and non-profit sector institutions in leveraging sporting events that attract large crowds to convey awareness messages about the importance of preserving the environment and motivating fans to reflect, through the stadium stands, a commendable image of Saudi society's awareness, respect for its environment, and preservation for future generations.



The Environmental Fund, through its support for the Environmental Association Initiative via the incentives and grants program, aims to enhance environmentally friendly practices and increase awareness among fans in Saudi football stadiums, contributing to achieving the objectives of the National Environmental Strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



It is worth mentioning that the Environmental Association Initiative launched during the King’s Cup tournament in the quarter-final match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, and then made its second appearance in the final match of the Italian Super Cup held in Riyadh. The match between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr served as the third platform for the initiative, which will continue to be present in the upcoming rounds of the league and some sporting events hosted by the Kingdom.