واصلت مبادرة رابطة البيئة أنشطتها التوعوية من خلال الحضور في مباراة الأهلي والنصر التي أُقيمت بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ13 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.


وتهدف المبادرة إلى تعزيز ثقافة الاستدامة والمحافظة على البيئة داخل المنشآت الرياضية، وتحويلها إلى بيئةٍ أكثر استدامة، وجاء تطبيقها امتدادًا لنجاحها في المباريات السابقة، وشملت هذه الجولة تفعيل صناديق فرز النفايات داخل المدرجات، وتوزيع أدوات توعوية على الجماهير، إلى جانب تنفيذ أنشطة تفاعلية تشجع الجماهير على المشاركة في إعادة التدوير، وغرس السلوك البيئي الإيجابي أثناء وبعد المباريات، إلى جانب مشاركة المتطوعين في رفع مستوى وعي الجماهير بأهمية المحافظة على البيئة، وتوجيههم لآليات الفرز الصحيحة، والإسهام في تنظيف المدرجات عقب نهاية المباراة، في مشهد يعكس روح المسؤولية المجتمعية والعمل التطوعي.


وتعد مبادرة رابطة البيئة نموذجًا عملياً لدمج الرياضة بالاستدامة البيئية، ويعكس حضورها في عددٍ من المباريات الجماهيرية وعي الشركاء بأهمية ترسيخ السلوك البيئي داخل المجتمع الرياضي، وتُجسّد أهمية التعاون بين مؤسسات القطاع العام وغير الربحي في استثمار الأحداث الرياضية التي تشهد إقبالًا جماهيريًا كبيرًا لبث رسائل توعوية حول أهمية المحافظة على البيئة، وتحفيز الجماهير لتعكس عبر مدرجات الملعب صورةً مشرفةً لوعي المجتمع السعودي، واحترامه بيئته، وحفظها للأجيال اللاحقة.


ويهدف صندوق البيئة عبر دعمه مبادرة رابطة البيئة بواسطة برنامج الحوافز والمنح، لتعزيز الممارسات الصديقة للبيئة، وزيادة الوعي لدى المشجعين في ملاعب الكرة السعودية، ضمن إسهامه في تحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للبيئة، ورؤية المملكة 2030.


يذكر أن مبادرة رابطة البيئة انطلقت في بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين خلال مواجهة ربع النهائي التي جمعت الاتحاد والشباب، ومن ثم سجلت حضورها الثاني في مواجهة نهائي كأس السوبر الإيطالي الذي أُقيم في الرياض، وجاءت مواجهة الأهلي والنصر منصة ثالثة للمبادرة، على أن يستمر حضورها في الجولات القادمة من الدوري، وبعض الأحداث الرياضية التي تستضيفها المملكة.