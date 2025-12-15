The journey of the Saudi national football team during Yasser Al-Mishal's presidency of the Saudi Football Federation, which began in 2019, has witnessed a series of participations in regional, continental, and international tournaments, reflecting the continuity of the team's competitive presence in various arenas.



The national team participated in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, delivering a remarkable performance in the opening match by achieving a historic victory over the Argentina team, although their journey ended in the group stage.



The "Green" also participated in the Arabian Gulf Cup tournaments "Gulf 24" and "Gulf 25," in addition to the 2019 and 2023 Asian Cup competitions, without succeeding in reaching the final stages.



In the Arab context, the team competed in the Arab Cup 2021, and in "Arab 2025," the "Green" exited from the semifinals, alongside participating in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in its special edition for teams from outside the continent held in the United States.