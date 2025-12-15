شهدت مسيرة المنتخب السعودي الأول لكرة القدم خلال فترة رئاسة ياسر المسحل للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، التي بدأت في 2019، سلسلة من المشاركات في البطولات الإقليمية والقارية والدولية، عكست استمرارية الحضور التنافسي للمنتخب في مختلف المحافل.


وشارك المنتخب الوطني في بطولة كأس العالم 2022 التي أقيمت في دولة قطر، وقدّم أداءً لافتاً في المباراة الافتتاحية بتحقيقه فوزاً تاريخياً على منتخب الأرجنتين، إلا أن مشواره توقف عند دور المجموعات.


كما شارك «الأخضر» في بطولتي كأس الخليج العربي «خليجي 24» و«خليجي 25»، إضافة إلى منافسات كأس آسيا 2019 و2023، دون أن ينجح في بلوغ الأدوار النهائية.


وفي السياق العربي، خاض المنتخب منافسات كأس العرب 2021، وفي «عرب ٢٠٢٥» خرج «الأخضر» من نصف النهائي، إلى جانب مشاركته في بطولة كأس الكونكاكاف الذهبية بنسختها الخاصة للمنتخبات من خارج القارة التي أُقيمت في الولايات المتحدة.