شهدت مسيرة المنتخب السعودي الأول لكرة القدم خلال فترة رئاسة ياسر المسحل للاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، التي بدأت في 2019، سلسلة من المشاركات في البطولات الإقليمية والقارية والدولية، عكست استمرارية الحضور التنافسي للمنتخب في مختلف المحافل.
وشارك المنتخب الوطني في بطولة كأس العالم 2022 التي أقيمت في دولة قطر، وقدّم أداءً لافتاً في المباراة الافتتاحية بتحقيقه فوزاً تاريخياً على منتخب الأرجنتين، إلا أن مشواره توقف عند دور المجموعات.
كما شارك «الأخضر» في بطولتي كأس الخليج العربي «خليجي 24» و«خليجي 25»، إضافة إلى منافسات كأس آسيا 2019 و2023، دون أن ينجح في بلوغ الأدوار النهائية.
وفي السياق العربي، خاض المنتخب منافسات كأس العرب 2021، وفي «عرب ٢٠٢٥» خرج «الأخضر» من نصف النهائي، إلى جانب مشاركته في بطولة كأس الكونكاكاف الذهبية بنسختها الخاصة للمنتخبات من خارج القارة التي أُقيمت في الولايات المتحدة.
The journey of the Saudi national football team during Yasser Al-Mishal's presidency of the Saudi Football Federation, which began in 2019, has witnessed a series of participations in regional, continental, and international tournaments, reflecting the continuity of the team's competitive presence in various arenas.
The national team participated in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, delivering a remarkable performance in the opening match by achieving a historic victory over the Argentina team, although their journey ended in the group stage.
The "Green" also participated in the Arabian Gulf Cup tournaments "Gulf 24" and "Gulf 25," in addition to the 2019 and 2023 Asian Cup competitions, without succeeding in reaching the final stages.
In the Arab context, the team competed in the Arab Cup 2021, and in "Arab 2025," the "Green" exited from the semifinals, alongside participating in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in its special edition for teams from outside the continent held in the United States.