استأنف المنتخب السعودي مساء اليوم، تدريباته استعداداً لمواجهة منتخب فلسطين بعد غدٍ (الخميس)، ضمن منافسات دور ربع النهائي من «كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025».


وأجرى اللاعبون حصتهم التدريبية، تحت إشراف المدير الفني هيرفي رينارد، قُسموا خلالها إلى مجموعتين، أدت المجموعة الأولى التي ضمّت اللاعبين الذين شاركوا بصفة أساسية في المباراة أمام منتخب المغرب مراناً استرجاعياً في الصالة الرياضية، وأجرت المجموعة الأخرى مراناً على ملاعب تدريب أسباير طبّقوا خلالها مراناً في مربعات مصغّرة، ثم تمرنوا على الكرات الثابتة.


على صعيد متصل، لم يشارك اللاعب أيمن يحيى في الحصة التدريبية لشعوره بآلام في الركبة.


ويختتم الأخضر استعداداته بحصة تدريبية عند الخامسة من مساء غدٍ (الأربعاء) على ملاعب تدريب أسباير، وستكون متاحة لوسائل الإعلام خلال أول ربع ساعة.