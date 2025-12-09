The Saudi national team resumed its training this evening in preparation for the match against the Palestine national team the day after tomorrow (Thursday), as part of the quarter-finals of the "FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025."



The players conducted their training session under the supervision of head coach Hervé Renard, during which they were divided into two groups. The first group, which included the players who participated as starters in the match against the Morocco national team, performed a recovery training session in the gym, while the other group conducted training on the Aspire training fields, where they practiced in small squares and then worked on set pieces.



In a related context, player Ayman Yahya did not participate in the training session due to feeling pain in his knee.



The Green will conclude their preparations with a training session at 5 PM tomorrow (Wednesday) on the Aspire training fields, which will be open to the media during the first fifteen minutes.