Our national team coach Hervé Renard took revenge on Oman’s coach Queiroz after winning 2-1 in the first round of the group stage of the Arab Cup 2025.



Renard and Queiroz had previously met during the match between Iran and Morocco in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, which ended with Morocco losing 1-0.



With this victory, Renard continues to dominate in achieving positive results against the Omani national team, having faced them 4 times before, winning 3 of those matches and suffering one defeat.



The first encounter was in the Gulf Cup 2019, where the "Green" team won 3-1, before the French coach repeated the victory in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers with a score of 1-0 in both matches, while he lost the fourth encounter in the match held in the semifinals of the Gulf Cup 2025, where the Omani national team managed to win 2-1.



The match featured an exciting tactical battle, in which the French coach relied on his previous experiences against the Omani team and worked to correct the course of his encounters against the Portuguese Queiroz.