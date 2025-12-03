ثأر مدرب منتخبنا الوطني هيرفي رينارد من مدرب عمان كيروش بعد فوزه بهدفين مقابل هدف ضمن الجولة الأولى من منافسات المجموعة الثانية لكأس العرب 2025.


وسبق أن التقى رينارد وكيروش خلال مباراة إيران والمغرب في دور المجموعات لكأس العالم 2018، التي انتهت بخسارة المغرب 1-0.


وبهذا يواصل رينارد هيمنته على تحقيق النتائج الايجابية أمام المنتخب العماني إذ التقى بالمنتخب العُماني 4 مرات سابقة، حقق الفوز في 3 منها وتلقى خسارة واحدة.


وكانت بداية المواجهات في كأس الخليج 2019، وفاز «الأخضر» بنتيجة 3-1، قبل أن يكرر المدرب الفرنسي الانتصار في مباراتي تصفيات كأس العالم 2022 بنتيجة 1-0 في كلا اللقاءين، فيما خسر المواجهة الرابعة في اللقاء الذي أقيم ضمن نصف نهائي كأس الخليج 2025، إذ تمكن المنتخب العُماني من تحقيق الفوز بنتيجة 2-1.


وشهد اللقاء صراعاً تكتيكياً مثيراً، اعتمد فيه المدرب الفرنسي على خبراته السابقة ضد المنتخب العماني، وعمل على تصحيح مسار مواجهاته أمام البرتغالي كيروش.