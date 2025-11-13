كشف الاتحاد الدولي للتاريخ والإحصاء (IFFHS) عن قائمة المرشحين لجائزة أفضل مدرب في العالم لعام 2025.
وشهدت القائمة وجود مدربَين من دوري روشن السعودي، هما المدير الفني للهلال، الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، ومدرب الأهلي، الألماني ماتياس يايسله.
وقاد إنزاغي إنتر ميلان للوصول إلى نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم الماضي، ثم صعد بالهلال إلى ربع نهائي كأس العالم للأندية 2025، بينما حقق يايسله مع الأهلي لقب دوري أبطال آسيا، إضافة إلى الفوز بلقب السوبر السعودي مطلع الموسم الحالي.
كما تضمنت القائمة الإسباني لويس إنريكي بعد قيادته باريس سان جيرمان للتتويج بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا للمرة الأولى في تاريخه الموسم الماضي، إلى جانب مدرب بيراميدز المصري كرونوسلاف يورشيتش.
أبرز المرشحين لجائزة أفضل مدرب في العالم:
سيموني إنزاغي (إنتر ميلان، الهلال)، ماتياس يايسله (الأهلي)، أنطونيو كونتي (نابولي)، إنزو ماريسكا (تشيلسي)، دييغو سيميوني (أتلتيكو مدريد)، هانز فليك (برشلونة)، لويس إنريكي (باريس سان جيرمان)، ميكيل أرتيتا (أرسنال)، أوناي إيمري (أستون فيلا)، فينسنت كومباني (بايرن ميونيخ)، تشابي ألونسو (باير ليفركوزن، ريال مدريد)، أبيل فيريرا (بالميراس)، فيليبي لويس (فلامنغو).
وتتكون لجنة التحكيم من أعضاء الاتحاد الدولي للتاريخ والإحصاء (صحفيين رياضيين وخبراء كرة القدم) من 120 دولة من جميع قارات العالم.
The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed the list of nominees for the Best Coach in the World award for 2025.
The list includes two coaches from the Saudi Roshan League: the head coach of Al-Hilal, Italian Simone Inzaghi, and the coach of Al-Ahli, German Matthias Jaissle.
Inzaghi led Inter Milan to the UEFA Champions League final last season and then took Al-Hilal to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, while Jaissle achieved the AFC Champions League title with Al-Ahli, in addition to winning the Saudi Super Cup at the start of the current season.
The list also includes Spanish Luis Enrique after leading Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions League title for the first time in its history last season, alongside Egyptian Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurcic.
Key nominees for the Best Coach in the World award:
Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan, Al-Hilal), Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli), Antonio Conte (Napoli), Enzo Maresca (Chelsea), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Hans Flick (Barcelona), Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), Vincent Kompany (Bayern Munich), Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid), Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras), Felipe Luis (Flamengo).
The jury consists of members of the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (sports journalists and football experts) from 120 countries across all continents of the world.