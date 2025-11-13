كشف الاتحاد الدولي للتاريخ والإحصاء (IFFHS) عن قائمة المرشحين لجائزة أفضل مدرب في العالم لعام 2025.

وشهدت القائمة وجود مدربَين من دوري روشن السعودي، هما المدير الفني للهلال، الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، ومدرب الأهلي، الألماني ماتياس يايسله.

وقاد إنزاغي إنتر ميلان للوصول إلى نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم الماضي، ثم صعد بالهلال إلى ربع نهائي كأس العالم للأندية 2025، بينما حقق يايسله مع الأهلي لقب دوري أبطال آسيا، إضافة إلى الفوز بلقب السوبر السعودي مطلع الموسم الحالي.

كما تضمنت القائمة الإسباني لويس إنريكي بعد قيادته باريس سان جيرمان للتتويج بلقب دوري أبطال أوروبا للمرة الأولى في تاريخه الموسم الماضي، إلى جانب مدرب بيراميدز المصري كرونوسلاف يورشيتش.

أبرز المرشحين لجائزة أفضل مدرب في العالم:

سيموني إنزاغي (إنتر ميلان، الهلال)، ماتياس يايسله (الأهلي)، أنطونيو كونتي (نابولي)، إنزو ماريسكا (تشيلسي)، دييغو سيميوني (أتلتيكو مدريد)، هانز فليك (برشلونة)، لويس إنريكي (باريس سان جيرمان)، ميكيل أرتيتا (أرسنال)، أوناي إيمري (أستون فيلا)، فينسنت كومباني (بايرن ميونيخ)، تشابي ألونسو (باير ليفركوزن، ريال مدريد)، أبيل فيريرا (بالميراس)، فيليبي لويس (فلامنغو).

وتتكون لجنة التحكيم من أعضاء الاتحاد الدولي للتاريخ والإحصاء (صحفيين رياضيين وخبراء كرة القدم) من 120 دولة من جميع قارات العالم.