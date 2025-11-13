The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed the list of nominees for the Best Coach in the World award for 2025.

The list includes two coaches from the Saudi Roshan League: the head coach of Al-Hilal, Italian Simone Inzaghi, and the coach of Al-Ahli, German Matthias Jaissle.

Inzaghi led Inter Milan to the UEFA Champions League final last season and then took Al-Hilal to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, while Jaissle achieved the AFC Champions League title with Al-Ahli, in addition to winning the Saudi Super Cup at the start of the current season.

The list also includes Spanish Luis Enrique after leading Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions League title for the first time in its history last season, alongside Egyptian Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurcic.

Key nominees for the Best Coach in the World award:

Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan, Al-Hilal), Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli), Antonio Conte (Napoli), Enzo Maresca (Chelsea), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Hans Flick (Barcelona), Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), Vincent Kompany (Bayern Munich), Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid), Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras), Felipe Luis (Flamengo).

The jury consists of members of the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (sports journalists and football experts) from 120 countries across all continents of the world.