It has been decided that the Egyptian coach Mahmoud Abbas will lead the training of Al-Wahda team starting from tomorrow evening (Wednesday), after achieving the team's first victory against Al-Tai with a score of 1/2, as part of the eighth round of the Yelo League for first division clubs, until a new coach is contracted to lead the team until the end of the current season. The club's management is reviewing the files of some coaches, with the Tunisian coach Abdul Razak Al-Shabi being the primary option.

For his part, the club president Hatim Khaimi expressed his happiness with the celebration of Al-Wahda fans led by the head of the association, Atef Al-Murki, confirming that the fans stood behind the generation that he participated with when he was a player in the youth categories and the first team under all circumstances, and they are considered the true fuel for the players through their support and backing.

Khaimi explained that the club presidents are not permanent; one president comes and another goes. "We will be one hand to lift the team from its current situation, which does not please any sports enthusiast, let alone the passionate Al-Wahda fan. The doors of the club are open to everyone and we need their moral support at this time, which will help instill confidence in the players to overcome the current phase and return the team to its natural place."

On another note, Al-Wahda fans described the assignment of a new management team headed by Hatim Khaimi and his staff as the lost dream they have lived for the past five years. "We have not tasted the joy like these days when we celebrate the return of Hatim Khaimi to the presidency of the club, as if our team has won a championship after years of drought. Today, life has returned to the club, and we have great confidence in the current management that came after numerous demands from the fans for the club to be led by its own sons, and we will see the Al-Wahda team in a different light for the remainder of the current season."

• "Okaz" captures the opinions of Al-Wahda fans

Initially, assistant coach Al-Salmi confirmed that great joy has entered the hearts of all Al-Wahda fans after the assignment of a new management team headed by Hatim Khaimi, as matters have been entrusted to those who have the ability to lift the club in all its games and set it on the right path. "Today, we are fully confident in our team's return to its natural place among the major clubs in Roshan."

Hisham Al-Hatirshi explained that the Al-Wahda fans celebrated at the club's headquarters following the assignment of Hatim Khaimi, a son of the club, and his management team, as if the first football team had won a championship. "We have lived in a state of frustration for the past six years, and today we are at the peak of happiness because the new management possesses experience and technical capabilities. Our confidence remains in the club's sons to prepare a plan to lift the team from its current technical situation, being among the bottom teams in the Yelo League, and with everyone's cooperation, the Al-Wahda team will return to the Roshan League."

Thakir Moulawi considered that the task of the current president Hatim Khaimi is not easy, indicating that the upcoming phase requires the support of every loyal Al-Wahda fan. "We now have a management capable of restoring the artistic brilliance in all sports at the club."

Fahd Al-Luhaibi stated that Al-Wahda is currently at a pivotal stage that requires everyone's support after the assignment of a new management team headed by Hatim Khaimi. "All Al-Wahda fans must stand sincerely for the return of the team to its natural place in the Roshan League."