تقرر أن يقود تدريبات فريق الوحدة اعتباراً من مساء (الأربعاء)، المدرب المصري محمود عباس، الذي حقق معه الفريق أول انتصاراته أمام فريق الطائي 1/2، ضمن مباريات الجولة الثامنة في دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى، إلى حين التعاقد مع مدرب جديد، يقود الفريق حتى نهاية الموسم الحالي، إذ تدرس إدارة النادي ملفات بعض المدربين، ويأتي كخيار أول المدرب التونسي عبدالرزاق الشابي.

من جانبه، عبّر رئيس النادي حاتم خيمي عن سعادته باحتفال الجماهير الوحداوية بقيادة رئيس الرابطة عاطي الموركي، مؤكداً أن الجماهير وقفت خلف الجيل الذي شارك معه حينما كان لاعباً في الفئات السنية والفريق الأول في كافة الظروف، وتعتبر الوقود الحقيقي للاعبين بدعمها ومساندتها لهم.

وأوضح خيمي أن رؤساء النادي ليسوا ثابتين بل يأتي رئيس ويذهب آخر «سنكون يداً واحدة من أجل انتشال الفريق من وضعه الراهن الذي لا يسر كل رياضي، فكيف بالعاشق الوحداوي، وأبواب النادي مفتوحة للجميع وبحاجة لدعمهم المعنوي حالياً، والذي سيسهم في منح اللاعبين الثقة من أجل تجاوز المرحلة الحالية وعودة الفريق لمكانه الطبيعي».

من جهة أخرى، وصفت جماهير الوحدة تكليف إدارة جديدة برئاسة حاتم خيمي وطاقم إدارته بالحلم المفقود الذي عاشته طوال السنوات الـ5 الماضية «لم نتذوق طعم الفرحة مثل هذه الأيام التي نحتفل فيها بعودة حاتم خيمي لرئاسة النادي، وكأن فريقنا حصد بطولة بعد سنوات عجاف، فاليوم الحياة عادت إلى النادي، وثقتنا كبيرة في الإدارة الحالية التي جاءت بعد مطالبات عديدة من الجماهير بحاجة النادي لأبنائه، وسنرى الفريق الوحداوي بشكل مختلف فيما تبقى من الموسم الحالي».

• «عكاظ» ترصد آراء الجماهير الوحداوية

في البداية، أكد مساعد السلمي أن الفرحة الكبرى دخلت كل قلوب الوحداويين بعد تكليف إدارة جديدة برئاسة حاتم خيمي، لأن الأمور أوكلت إلى أهلها الذين يملكون القدرة على انتشال النادي في جميع ألعابه ووضعه في الطريق الصحيح «نحن اليوم على ثقة تامة في عودة فريقنا إلى مكانه الطبيعي بين الأندية الكبيرة في روشن».

وأوضح هشام الحتيرشي أن الوحداويين احتفلوا بمقر النادي عقب تكليف ابن النادي حاتم خيمي وأعضاء إدارته، وكأن الفريق الكروي الأول حقق بطولة «عشنا حالة من الإحباط طوال السنوات الـ6 الماضية، واليوم في قمة السعادة لأن الإدارة الجديدة تمتلك الخبرة والقدرات الفنية، وتبقى ثقتنا في أبناء النادي بإعداد خطة انتشال الفريق من وضعه الفني الحالي بوجوده ضمن فرق المؤخرة في دوري يلو، وبتكاتف الجميع يعود الفريق الوحداوي لدوري روشن».

واعتبر ذاكر مولوي أن مهمة الرئيس الحالي حاتم خيمي ليست سهلة، مبيناً أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب وقفة كل وحداوي مخلص «أصبحت لدينا إدارة قادرة على إعادة التوهج الفني في جميع الألعاب بالنادي».

وقال فهد اللهيبي إن الوحدة حالياً في مرحلة مفصلية تتطلب وقفة الجميع بعد تكليف إدارة جديدة برئاسة حاتم خيمي «جميع الوحداويين عليهم الوقفة الصادقة من أجل عودة الفريق إلى مكانه الطبيعي في دوري روشن».