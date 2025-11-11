أكد النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، لاعب نادي النصر السعودي، أن ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان عمل بجد لتطوير السعودية على المستوى العالمي، مشيرا إلى أنه يشعر بانتماء كبير للسعودية ويشارك في دعم مختلف القطاعات. وقال الدون خلال مشاركته في منتدى «Tourise 2025» العالمي: «أعتبر نفسي سعوديا، وأؤمن بقدرات السعودية وطموحها الكبير في تحقيق التنمية والتطور في شتى المجالات». وأضاف: «انتقلت إلى السعودية لإيماني بإمكاناتها واكتشف الجميع لاحقا أنني كنت على حق». وزاد: «أرغب أن أكون جزءا من جهود السعودية لاستضافة كأس العالم 2034، وأنا معجب كثيرا بمشروعي العلا والبحر الأحمر، اللذين يعتبران من أبرز المعالم التي تجسد رؤية المملكة المستقبلية».
وأوضح اللاعب العالمي أن تجربته في السعودية مثّلت مرحلة مختلفة من حياته، إذ اكتشف من خلالها بيئة محفّزة تجمع بين الاحتراف، والطموح، والانفتاح على المستقبل، مؤكداً أن ما تشهده المملكة اليوم من نمو في مجالات السياحة والرياضة والاستثمار يعكس عمق رؤيتها التنموية.
وتابع حديثه بالتأكيد على أن المملكة تقود اليوم تحولا نوعياً على مستوى الرياضة والسياحة والاقتصاد، مضيفاً: «ما يحدث هنا يجعلني فخوراً بأن أكون جزءا من هذه المرحلة التاريخية».
واختتم رونالدو حديثه قائلا: «أستمتع بكل لحظة أعيشها في السعودية، وعندما أتحدث عن التقاعد فقد يعني ذلك بعد عامين».
The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, player of the Saudi club Al-Nassr, confirmed that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has worked hard to develop Saudi Arabia on a global level, noting that he feels a strong sense of belonging to Saudi Arabia and participates in supporting various sectors. The "Don" said during his participation in the global forum "Tourise 2025": "I consider myself Saudi, and I believe in Saudi Arabia's capabilities and its great ambition to achieve development and progress in various fields." He added: "I moved to Saudi Arabia because I believe in its potential, and everyone later discovered that I was right." He continued: "I want to be part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to host the 2034 World Cup, and I am very impressed with the AlUla and Red Sea projects, which are among the most prominent landmarks that embody the Kingdom's future vision."
The global player explained that his experience in Saudi Arabia represented a different phase of his life, as he discovered a stimulating environment that combines professionalism, ambition, and openness to the future, affirming that what the Kingdom is witnessing today in terms of growth in tourism, sports, and investment reflects the depth of its developmental vision.
He continued his talk by emphasizing that the Kingdom is currently leading a qualitative transformation in the fields of sports, tourism, and the economy, adding: "What is happening here makes me proud to be part of this historical phase."
Ronaldo concluded his remarks by saying: "I enjoy every moment I live in Saudi Arabia, and when I talk about retirement, it might mean in two years."