أكد النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، لاعب نادي النصر السعودي، أن ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان عمل بجد لتطوير السعودية على المستوى العالمي، مشيرا إلى أنه يشعر بانتماء كبير للسعودية ويشارك في دعم مختلف القطاعات. وقال الدون خلال مشاركته في منتدى «Tourise 2025» العالمي: «أعتبر نفسي سعوديا، وأؤمن بقدرات السعودية وطموحها الكبير في تحقيق التنمية والتطور في شتى المجالات». وأضاف: «انتقلت إلى السعودية لإيماني بإمكاناتها واكتشف الجميع لاحقا أنني كنت على حق». وزاد: «أرغب أن أكون جزءا من جهود السعودية لاستضافة كأس العالم 2034، وأنا معجب كثيرا بمشروعي العلا والبحر الأحمر، اللذين يعتبران من أبرز المعالم التي تجسد رؤية المملكة المستقبلية».

‏‎وأوضح اللاعب العالمي أن تجربته في السعودية مثّلت مرحلة مختلفة من حياته، إذ اكتشف من خلالها بيئة محفّزة تجمع بين الاحتراف، والطموح، والانفتاح على المستقبل، مؤكداً أن ما تشهده المملكة اليوم من نمو في مجالات السياحة والرياضة والاستثمار يعكس عمق رؤيتها التنموية.

وتابع حديثه بالتأكيد على أن المملكة تقود اليوم تحولا نوعياً على مستوى الرياضة والسياحة والاقتصاد، مضيفاً: «ما يحدث هنا يجعلني فخوراً بأن أكون جزءا من هذه المرحلة التاريخية».

واختتم رونالدو حديثه قائلا: «أستمتع بكل لحظة أعيشها في السعودية، وعندما أتحدث عن التقاعد فقد يعني ذلك بعد عامين».