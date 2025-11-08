لم يكتفِ نجم الهلال والمنتخب السعودي سالم الدوسري بحصد الجوائز المحلية والقارية فحسب، بل سطع نجمه في سماء العالمية، ليصبح أول لاعب سعودي يُرشّح للدخول في التشكيلة المثالية لأفضل لاعبي العالم (ذا بيست 2025).
إلى جانب الدوسري، شهدت القائمة أيضاً وجود 3 من زملائه في الهلال: روبن نيفيز، خاليدو كوليبالي، وياسين بونو، إضافة إلى وجود ثلاثي آخر من الدوري السعودي بشكل عام، وهم: كريستيانو رونالدو قائد النصر، ماتيو ريتيغي نجم القادسية، وإدوارد ميندي حارس الأهلي.
ترشح «التورنيدو» جاء بعد أسابيع قليلة من تتويجه بجائزة أفضل لاعب في قارة آسيا 2025، عقب منافسة شرسة مع القطري أكرم عفيف لاعب السد، ليصبح بذلك أول لاعب سعودي يحقق الجائزة مرتين.

أرقام شقت طريق الدوسري نحو العالمية

تجاوزت نجومية الدوسري الحدود القارية والعالمية بفضل أرقامه الرائعة، ففي الموسم الماضي خاض 51 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 27 هدفاً، وقدم 18 تمريرة حاسمة.
محلياً، حصل الدوسري على جائزة أفضل لاعب محلي في الموسم الماضي من الدوري السعودي بحسب رابطة المسابقة، إضافة إلى جائزة أفضل لاعب في الدوري بشكل عام من موقع «سوفا سكور».
أما قارياً، فقد تصدر ترتيب هدافي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة في الموسم الماضي برصيد 10 أهداف، رغم وداع الهلال البطولة من الدور نصف النهائي على يد الأهلي.
عالمياً، كتب الدوسري تاريخاً جديداً بهدفه أمام باتشوكا في مونديال الأندية 2025، ليصبح الهداف العربي الأول في تاريخ البطولة، سواء بنسختها القديمة أو الجديدة، برصيد 5 أهداف، كما عادل رقم النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي في قائمة اللاعبين الأكثر تسجيلاً في أكبر عدد من نسخ كأس العالم للأندية عبر تاريخ البطولة.
ومع المنتخب السعودي، أسهم الدوسري في تأهل «الأخضر» إلى نهائيات كأس العالم، بعد تسجيله هدف الفوز أمام الصين في التصفيات، ليحصد جائزة أفضل لاعب في تلك المواجهة، وكذلك في المباراة الحاسمة أمام العراق.