Al Hilal and Saudi national team star Salem Al-Dosari has not only collected local and continental awards but has also shone on the global stage, becoming the first Saudi player to be nominated for the ideal lineup of the best players in the world (The Best 2025).

Alongside Al-Dosari, the list also included 3 of his teammates from Al Hilal: Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Yassine Bounou, in addition to another trio from the Saudi league in general, namely: Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al Nassr, Matteo Retegui, star of Al Qadsiah, and Edouard Mendy, goalkeeper of Al Ahli.

The nomination of "The Tornado" came just a few weeks after he was crowned the best player in Asia for 2025, following fierce competition with Qatari player Akram Afif of Al Sadd, thus becoming the first Saudi player to win the award twice.

Numbers that paved Al-Dosari's way to the global stage

Al-Dosari's stardom has transcended continental and global boundaries thanks to his remarkable statistics. In the last season, he played 51 matches across various competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 18 assists.

Locally, Al-Dosari received the award for the best local player in the last season of the Saudi league according to the league association, in addition to the award for the best player in the league overall from the "SofaScore" website.

On a continental level, he topped the scoring chart of the AFC Champions League last season with 10 goals, despite Al Hilal's exit from the tournament in the semi-finals at the hands of Al Ahli.

Globally, Al-Dosari made history with his goal against Pachuca in the 2025 Club World Cup, becoming the first Arab top scorer in the tournament's history, whether in its old or new format, with a total of 5 goals. He also matched the record of Argentine star Lionel Messi for the most goals scored in the largest number of editions of the Club World Cup throughout the tournament's history.

With the Saudi national team, Al-Dosari contributed to the qualification of "Al-Akhdar" to the World Cup finals after scoring the winning goal against China in the qualifiers, earning the title of best player in that match, as well as in the decisive game against Iraq.