The Al-Taawoun team continued its winning streak after a strong victory over its host Al-Fateh, with a score of 5-2 in the match held at Al-Fateh Club's stadium in Al-Ahsa as part of the eighth round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League.

The match saw Al-Taawoun dominate, finishing the first half with a 3-0 lead. Their Colombian striker Roger Martinez scored two consecutive goals in the 14th and 33rd minutes. Ecuadorian Christopher Zambrano added the third goal just four minutes before the end of the first half's regular time.

In the second half, Martinez completed his hat-trick against Al-Fateh, scoring another goal in the 62nd minute. Then, Mohammed Al-Kuwikbi capped off the five goals for Al-Taawoun ten minutes later. After that, Al-Fateh managed to score their first goal through Argentine Matias Vargas (77'), and Moroccan Mourad Batna added the second goal in the 92nd minute from the penalty spot.

This victory marks the seventh consecutive win for Al-Taawoun, bringing their total goal tally to 23 goals, the same number that league leaders Al-Nassr have. Only these two teams, along with Al-Khaleej (21 goals), have surpassed the 20-goal mark before the end of the eighth round.

Al-Taawoun's Brazilian coach, Preki Shamuska, achieved his 88th victory, holding the record for the most wins since his triumph over Al-Ettifaq 4-1 in the third round.