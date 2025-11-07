واصل فريق التعاون سلسلة انتصاراته بعد فوزه القوي على مستضيفه الفتح 5/2 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي الفتح بالأحساء ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثامنة لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

وشهد اللقاء تفوق فريق التعاون الذي أنهى الشوط الأول متقدماً بـ3 أهداف دون مقابل، وأحرز مهاجمه الكولومبي روجر مارتينيز هدفين متتاليين في الدقيقتين الـ14 والـ33. وأضاف الإكوادوري كريستوفر زامبرانو الهدف الثالث قبل 4 دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للشوط الأول.

وفي الشوط الثاني سجل مارتينيز «هاتريك» في مرمى الفتح، إذ أضاف هدفاً في الدقيقة الـ62، ثم اختتم محمد الكويكبي بعدها بـ10 دقائق الأهداف الخمسة للتعاون، وبعد ذلك تمكن الفتح من تسجيل الهدف الأول عن طريق الأرجنتيني ماتياس فارغاس (د: 77)، ومن ثم أضاف المغربي مراد باتنا الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة الـ92 من علامة الجزاء.

ويعد هذا الانتصار السابع على التوالي للتعاون، ووصل رصيده التهديفي بإضافة الأهداف الخمسة إلى 23 هدفاً، وذلك الرصيد نفسه الذي يملكه النصر متصدر الدوري. ولم يتجاوز حاجز الـ20 هدفاً سوى هذين الفريقين، إضافة إلى الخليج (21 هدفاً) قبل نهاية الجولة الثامنة.

ووصل مدرب التعاون البرازيلي بريكليس شاموسكا إلى انتصاره الـ88، وهو حامل الرقم القياسي في عدد الانتصارات، منذ تفوقه على الاتفاق 4-1 في الجولة الثالثة.