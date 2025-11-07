أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، أمس (الخميس)، قائمة اللاعبين المرشحين للدخول في التشكيلة المثالية لأفضل لاعبي العالم (ذا بيست 2025).

واحتل النجم السعودي سالم الدوسري، لاعب الهلال، مكاناً ضمن القائمة، ليصبح أول لاعب سعودي يترشح لهذه التشكيلة المرموقة من «فيفا».

وإلى جانب الدوسري، شهدت القائمة أيضاً وجود 3 من زملائه في الهلال وهم: روبن نيفيز، خاليدو كوليبالي، وياسين بونو، فيما ضمت القائمة ثنائياً آخر من الدوري السعودي بشكل عام، هما: كريستيانو رونالدو قائد النصر، وماتيو ريتيغي نجم القادسية.

يُذكر أن سالم الدوسري تُوج أخيراً بجائزة أفضل لاعب في آسيا لعام 2025، بعد منافسة مع القطري أكرم عفيف لاعب نادي السد.

ولعب الدوسري دوراً مؤثراً في تأهل الأخضر السعودي إلى كأس العالم 2026، إضافة إلى تأهله مع الهلال إلى ربع نهائي كأس العالم للأندية 2025، في إنجاز تاريخي لكرة القدم العربية والآسيوية.