The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced yesterday (Thursday) the list of players nominated for the ideal lineup of the best players in the world (The Best 2025).

Saudi star Salem Al-Dosari, a player for Al-Hilal, secured a spot on the list, becoming the first Saudi player to be nominated for this prestigious lineup by FIFA.

Alongside Al-Dosari, the list also included three of his teammates from Al-Hilal: Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Yassine Bounou, while it featured another duo from the Saudi league in general: Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al-Nassr, and Matteo Retegui, star of Al-Qadisiyah.

It is worth mentioning that Salem Al-Dosari was recently awarded the title of Best Player in Asia for 2025, after competing with Qatari player Akram Afif from Al-Sadd.

Al-Dosari played a significant role in leading the Saudi Green Falcons to the 2026 World Cup, in addition to helping Al-Hilal reach the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, marking a historic achievement for Arab and Asian football.