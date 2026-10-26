The Mexican boxing star Saul "Canelo" Alvarez confirmed in exclusive statements to "Okaz" his readiness to face the French-Cameroonian Christian Mbili next Saturday, as part of the "Mexico vs. The World" event in Riyadh Season, emphasizing that his goal is to return to the podium and regain the world champion title after intensive preparations over the past two months.



Canelo told "Okaz": "I have nothing to prove to anyone; I just want to become a world champion again. This fight means a lot to me, as facing the world champion and returning to reclaim the title are both important, especially since I will step into the ring for the first time in many years as the challenger for the title."



The Mexican star revealed details about his preparations for the match, saying: "I had an excellent training camp in Spain that lasted two months to adapt to the time difference and prepare for the fight. I worked with my coach Eddie Reynoso and my team on a different program that included specific exercises tailored to my body's needs, and I am ready and excited to step into the ring on Saturday night and show the results of this work."



Regarding the lessons he learned from his last fight against American Terence Crawford in September 2025, he explained: "I know my weaknesses and I am working on improving them. At this level, small mistakes make the difference between winning and losing. I recognize the mistakes I made in my last fight, and my mind wasn’t as present as it should have been during the week leading up to it, but these things happen, and I learn from my mistakes and move forward."



When discussing the possibility of winning the match by knockout, Canelo confirmed that his preparation included all scenarios, saying: "As boxers, we always enter the ring looking for the knockout, and I have prepared for that and all possible scenarios. I feel that I am in the best shape to take on this fight."



The Mexican star expressed his comfort with the offensive style of his opponent Mbili, saying: "I love this type of boxer; he constantly advances and throws punches, and this style suits me because I enjoy fighting and direct confrontations, and my body is fully ready for the match."



Canelo sent a message of thanks to the Saudi and Mexican fans for their support and warm welcome, saying: "I thank the Saudi and Mexican people for the great support I receive; I feel as if I am in Mexico, as if I am in my homeland, and I am very happy to be here and excited for Saturday night."



Canelo's statements came as he arrived in the capital Riyadh, where he was welcomed by the CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, Engineer Faisal Baferat, in preparation for his fight against Mbili for the World Boxing Council (WBC) title in the super middleweight category, as part of the global event "Mexico vs. The World," which will take place on Saturday, October 31, at "The Venue" as part of the seventh edition of Riyadh Season.



Canelo was accompanied by several boxers participating in the matches, including Mexicans Jaime Munguia, Rafael Espinoza Zepeda, Carlos Emiliano, and Manuel Rojo Salcido, along with Saudi boxer Sultan Al-Mohammed, while Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk attended to watch the event.



Canelo's arrival follows that of his opponent Mbili to Riyadh, preparing for a match that brings together two of the most prominent stars in global boxing, as the Mexican star aims to reclaim his position at the top of the super middleweight division, relying on a career filled with world titles across four different weight classes, while Mbili enters the fight with an undefeated record, relying on his offensive style and continuous pressure on his opponents.



Riyadh will witness a series of events accompanying Boxing Week this week, starting with the official appearance of the boxers on Wednesday, followed by a press conference on Thursday, then the official weigh-in on Friday, leading up to the night of the big fights on Saturday, amid wide media and public interest.



The evening includes a series of international matches that bring together stars from Mexico with opponents from around the world, most notably the match between Mexican Jaime Munguia and Russian Nikita Zhun in the super middleweight category, and the confrontation between Rafael Espinoza and Nicaraguan Ricardo Blandon for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight title, along with the match between Mexican David Picasso and Filipino Carl Martin in the bantamweight category.



The fights also include the match between Japanese Rito Tsutsumi and Mexican Raimundo Rojas in the super featherweight category, Saudi Sultan Al-Mohammed against Mexican Eric Villegas in the same weight, Kazakh Bek Normagambet against Mexican Marcos Vasquez in the super middleweight category, Romanian Flavius Pia against Mexican Carlos Emiliano in the middleweight category, and Cuban Brian Leon against Mexican Hector Aguirre in the super middleweight category.



All eyes are on the main event, which represents an important milestone in Canelo's career as he seeks to regain the world title on a global boxing night hosted by Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season.