أكد نجم الملاكمة المكسيكي ساول «كانيلو» ألفاريز، في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، جاهزيته لخوض المواجهة المرتقبة أمام الفرنسي الكاميروني كريستيان مبيلي، (السبت) القادم، ضمن حدث «المكسيك ضد العالم» في موسم الرياض، مشدداً على أن هدفه العودة إلى منصات التتويج واستعادة لقب بطل العالم، بعد استعدادات مكثفة خاضها خلال الشهرين الماضيين.


وقال كانيلو لـ«عكاظ»: «ليس لديّ ما أثبته لأحد، أريد فقط أن أصبح بطلاً للعالم مجدداً. هذا النزال يعني لي الكثير، فمواجهة بطل العالم والعودة لاستعادة اللقب أمران مهمان بالنسبة لي، خصوصاً أنني سأدخل الحلبة للمرة الأولى منذ سنوات طويلة بصفتي المتحدي على اللقب».


وكشف النجم المكسيكي تفاصيل استعداداته للمواجهة، قائلاً: «خضت معسكراً تدريبياً ممتازاً في إسبانيا استمر شهرين، للتأقلم مع فارق التوقيت والاستعداد للنزال. عملت مع مدربي إيدي رينوسو وفريقي على برنامجاً مختلفاً، تضمن تمارين خاصة تناسب حاجات جسدي، وأنا جاهز ومتحمس لدخول الحلبة مساء السبت وإظهار نتائج هذا العمل».


وعن الدروس التي استفاد منها بعد مواجهته الأخيرة أمام الأمريكي تيرينس كروفورد في سبتمبر 2025، أوضح: «أعرف نقاط ضعفي وأعمل على تطويرها، ففي هذا المستوى الأخطاء البسيطة تصنع الفارق بين الفوز والخسارة. أدرك الأخطاء التي ارتكبتها في نزالي السابق، ولم يكن ذهني حاضراً كما ينبغي خلال الأسبوع الذي سبقه، لكن هذه الأمور تحدث، وأنا أتعلم من أخطائي وأمضي قدماً».


وفي حديثه عن إمكانية حسم المواجهة بالضربة القاضية، أكد كانيلو أن الاستعداد شمل جميع الاحتمالات، قائلاً: «نحن الملاكمين ندخل الحلبة دائماً بحثاً عن الضربة القاضية، وقد استعددت لذلك ولكل السيناريوهات الممكنة، وأشعر بأنني في أفضل جاهزية لخوض هذه المواجهة».


وأبدى النجم المكسيكي ارتياحه للأسلوب الهجومي الذي يتميز به منافسه مبيلي، قائلاً: «أحب هذا النوع من الملاكمين، فهو يتقدم باستمرار ويوجه اللكمات، وهذا الأسلوب يناسبني لأنني أحب القتال والمواجهات المباشرة، وجسدي مستعد تماماً للنزال».


ووجه كانيلو رسالة شكر للجماهير السعودية والمكسيكية على دعمها واستقبالها، قائلاً: «أشكر الشعبين السعودي والمكسيكي على الدعم الكبير الذي أحظى به، أشعر وكأنني في المكسيك، وكأنني في وطني، وأنا سعيد جداً بوجودي هنا ومتحمس لليلة السبت».


وجاءت تصريحات كانيلو بالتزامن مع وصوله إلى العاصمة الرياض، حيث كان في استقباله الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة للترفيه المهندس فيصل بافرط، استعداداً لمواجهة مبيلي على لقب المجلس العالمي للملاكمة (WBC) لوزن فوق المتوسط، ضمن الحدث العالمي «المكسيك ضد العالم» (Mexico vs. The World)، الذي يقام (السبت) 31 أكتوبر على حلبة «The Venue»، ضمن فعاليات النسخة السابعة من موسم الرياض.


ورافق كانيلو في وصوله عدد من الملاكمين المشاركين في النزالات، بينهم المكسيكيون خايمي مونغيا ورافاييل إسبينوزا زيبيدا وكارلوس إميليانو ومانويل روخو سالسيدو، إلى جانب الملاكم السعودي سلطان المحمد، فيما حضر النجم الأوكراني ألكسندر أوزيك لمتابعة الحدث.


ويأتي وصول كانيلو بعد وصول منافسه مبيلي إلى الرياض، استعداداً لمواجهة تجمع اثنين من أبرز نجوم الملاكمة العالمية، إذ يتطلع النجم المكسيكي إلى استعادة موقعه على قمة وزن فوق المتوسط، مستنداً إلى مسيرة حافلة بالألقاب العالمية في أربع فئات وزنية مختلفة، بينما يدخل مبيلي النزال بسجل خالٍ من الهزائم، معتمداً على أسلوبه الهجومي والضغط المتواصل على منافسيه.


وتشهد العاصمة الرياض خلال الأسبوع الجاري سلسلة من الفعاليات المصاحبة لأسبوع الملاكمة، تبدأ بالظهور الرسمي للملاكمين (الأربعاء)، يليه المؤتمر الصحفي (الخميس)، ثم مراسم الوزن الرسمية (الجمعة)، وصولاً إلى ليلة النزالات الكبرى (السبت)، وسط اهتمام إعلامي وجماهيري واسع.


وتضم الأمسية مجموعة من المواجهات الدولية التي تجمع نجوم المكسيك بمنافسين من مختلف أنحاء العالم، أبرزها نزال المكسيكي خايمي مونغيا أمام الروسي نيكيتا زون في وزن فوق المتوسط، ومواجهة رافاييل إسبينوزا أمام النيكاراغوي ريكاردو بلاندون على لقب منظمة الملاكمة العالمية (WBO) لوزن الريشة، إلى جانب مواجهة المكسيكي ديفيد بيكاسو أمام الفلبيني كارل مارتن في وزن فوق الديك.


كما تشمل النزالات مواجهة الياباني ريتو تسوتسومي أمام المكسيكي رايموندو روخاس في وزن فوق الريشة، والسعودي سلطان المحمد أمام المكسيكي إيريك فيليغاس في الوزن ذاته، والكازاخستاني بيك نورماغانبيت أمام المكسيكي ماركوس فاسكيز في وزن فوق المتوسط، والروماني فلافيوس بيا أمام المكسيكي كارلوس إميليانو في الوزن المتوسط، والكوبي برايان ليون أمام المكسيكي هيكتور أغيري في وزن فوق المتوسط.


وتتجه الأنظار إلى المواجهة الرئيسية التي تمثل محطة مهمة في مسيرة كانيلو، الساعي إلى استعادة لقب العالم، في ليلة ملاكمة عالمية تحتضنها الرياض ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض.