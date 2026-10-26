أكد نجم الملاكمة المكسيكي ساول «كانيلو» ألفاريز، في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، جاهزيته لخوض المواجهة المرتقبة أمام الفرنسي الكاميروني كريستيان مبيلي، (السبت) القادم، ضمن حدث «المكسيك ضد العالم» في موسم الرياض، مشدداً على أن هدفه العودة إلى منصات التتويج واستعادة لقب بطل العالم، بعد استعدادات مكثفة خاضها خلال الشهرين الماضيين.
وقال كانيلو لـ«عكاظ»: «ليس لديّ ما أثبته لأحد، أريد فقط أن أصبح بطلاً للعالم مجدداً. هذا النزال يعني لي الكثير، فمواجهة بطل العالم والعودة لاستعادة اللقب أمران مهمان بالنسبة لي، خصوصاً أنني سأدخل الحلبة للمرة الأولى منذ سنوات طويلة بصفتي المتحدي على اللقب».
وكشف النجم المكسيكي تفاصيل استعداداته للمواجهة، قائلاً: «خضت معسكراً تدريبياً ممتازاً في إسبانيا استمر شهرين، للتأقلم مع فارق التوقيت والاستعداد للنزال. عملت مع مدربي إيدي رينوسو وفريقي على برنامجاً مختلفاً، تضمن تمارين خاصة تناسب حاجات جسدي، وأنا جاهز ومتحمس لدخول الحلبة مساء السبت وإظهار نتائج هذا العمل».
وعن الدروس التي استفاد منها بعد مواجهته الأخيرة أمام الأمريكي تيرينس كروفورد في سبتمبر 2025، أوضح: «أعرف نقاط ضعفي وأعمل على تطويرها، ففي هذا المستوى الأخطاء البسيطة تصنع الفارق بين الفوز والخسارة. أدرك الأخطاء التي ارتكبتها في نزالي السابق، ولم يكن ذهني حاضراً كما ينبغي خلال الأسبوع الذي سبقه، لكن هذه الأمور تحدث، وأنا أتعلم من أخطائي وأمضي قدماً».
وفي حديثه عن إمكانية حسم المواجهة بالضربة القاضية، أكد كانيلو أن الاستعداد شمل جميع الاحتمالات، قائلاً: «نحن الملاكمين ندخل الحلبة دائماً بحثاً عن الضربة القاضية، وقد استعددت لذلك ولكل السيناريوهات الممكنة، وأشعر بأنني في أفضل جاهزية لخوض هذه المواجهة».
وأبدى النجم المكسيكي ارتياحه للأسلوب الهجومي الذي يتميز به منافسه مبيلي، قائلاً: «أحب هذا النوع من الملاكمين، فهو يتقدم باستمرار ويوجه اللكمات، وهذا الأسلوب يناسبني لأنني أحب القتال والمواجهات المباشرة، وجسدي مستعد تماماً للنزال».
ووجه كانيلو رسالة شكر للجماهير السعودية والمكسيكية على دعمها واستقبالها، قائلاً: «أشكر الشعبين السعودي والمكسيكي على الدعم الكبير الذي أحظى به، أشعر وكأنني في المكسيك، وكأنني في وطني، وأنا سعيد جداً بوجودي هنا ومتحمس لليلة السبت».
وجاءت تصريحات كانيلو بالتزامن مع وصوله إلى العاصمة الرياض، حيث كان في استقباله الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة للترفيه المهندس فيصل بافرط، استعداداً لمواجهة مبيلي على لقب المجلس العالمي للملاكمة (WBC) لوزن فوق المتوسط، ضمن الحدث العالمي «المكسيك ضد العالم» (Mexico vs. The World)، الذي يقام (السبت) 31 أكتوبر على حلبة «The Venue»، ضمن فعاليات النسخة السابعة من موسم الرياض.
ورافق كانيلو في وصوله عدد من الملاكمين المشاركين في النزالات، بينهم المكسيكيون خايمي مونغيا ورافاييل إسبينوزا زيبيدا وكارلوس إميليانو ومانويل روخو سالسيدو، إلى جانب الملاكم السعودي سلطان المحمد، فيما حضر النجم الأوكراني ألكسندر أوزيك لمتابعة الحدث.
ويأتي وصول كانيلو بعد وصول منافسه مبيلي إلى الرياض، استعداداً لمواجهة تجمع اثنين من أبرز نجوم الملاكمة العالمية، إذ يتطلع النجم المكسيكي إلى استعادة موقعه على قمة وزن فوق المتوسط، مستنداً إلى مسيرة حافلة بالألقاب العالمية في أربع فئات وزنية مختلفة، بينما يدخل مبيلي النزال بسجل خالٍ من الهزائم، معتمداً على أسلوبه الهجومي والضغط المتواصل على منافسيه.
وتشهد العاصمة الرياض خلال الأسبوع الجاري سلسلة من الفعاليات المصاحبة لأسبوع الملاكمة، تبدأ بالظهور الرسمي للملاكمين (الأربعاء)، يليه المؤتمر الصحفي (الخميس)، ثم مراسم الوزن الرسمية (الجمعة)، وصولاً إلى ليلة النزالات الكبرى (السبت)، وسط اهتمام إعلامي وجماهيري واسع.
وتضم الأمسية مجموعة من المواجهات الدولية التي تجمع نجوم المكسيك بمنافسين من مختلف أنحاء العالم، أبرزها نزال المكسيكي خايمي مونغيا أمام الروسي نيكيتا زون في وزن فوق المتوسط، ومواجهة رافاييل إسبينوزا أمام النيكاراغوي ريكاردو بلاندون على لقب منظمة الملاكمة العالمية (WBO) لوزن الريشة، إلى جانب مواجهة المكسيكي ديفيد بيكاسو أمام الفلبيني كارل مارتن في وزن فوق الديك.
كما تشمل النزالات مواجهة الياباني ريتو تسوتسومي أمام المكسيكي رايموندو روخاس في وزن فوق الريشة، والسعودي سلطان المحمد أمام المكسيكي إيريك فيليغاس في الوزن ذاته، والكازاخستاني بيك نورماغانبيت أمام المكسيكي ماركوس فاسكيز في وزن فوق المتوسط، والروماني فلافيوس بيا أمام المكسيكي كارلوس إميليانو في الوزن المتوسط، والكوبي برايان ليون أمام المكسيكي هيكتور أغيري في وزن فوق المتوسط.
وتتجه الأنظار إلى المواجهة الرئيسية التي تمثل محطة مهمة في مسيرة كانيلو، الساعي إلى استعادة لقب العالم، في ليلة ملاكمة عالمية تحتضنها الرياض ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض.
The Mexican boxing star Saul "Canelo" Alvarez confirmed in exclusive statements to "Okaz" his readiness to face the French-Cameroonian Christian Mbili next Saturday, as part of the "Mexico vs. The World" event in Riyadh Season, emphasizing that his goal is to return to the podium and regain the world champion title after intensive preparations over the past two months.
Canelo told "Okaz": "I have nothing to prove to anyone; I just want to become a world champion again. This fight means a lot to me, as facing the world champion and returning to reclaim the title are both important, especially since I will step into the ring for the first time in many years as the challenger for the title."
The Mexican star revealed details about his preparations for the match, saying: "I had an excellent training camp in Spain that lasted two months to adapt to the time difference and prepare for the fight. I worked with my coach Eddie Reynoso and my team on a different program that included specific exercises tailored to my body's needs, and I am ready and excited to step into the ring on Saturday night and show the results of this work."
Regarding the lessons he learned from his last fight against American Terence Crawford in September 2025, he explained: "I know my weaknesses and I am working on improving them. At this level, small mistakes make the difference between winning and losing. I recognize the mistakes I made in my last fight, and my mind wasn’t as present as it should have been during the week leading up to it, but these things happen, and I learn from my mistakes and move forward."
When discussing the possibility of winning the match by knockout, Canelo confirmed that his preparation included all scenarios, saying: "As boxers, we always enter the ring looking for the knockout, and I have prepared for that and all possible scenarios. I feel that I am in the best shape to take on this fight."
The Mexican star expressed his comfort with the offensive style of his opponent Mbili, saying: "I love this type of boxer; he constantly advances and throws punches, and this style suits me because I enjoy fighting and direct confrontations, and my body is fully ready for the match."
Canelo sent a message of thanks to the Saudi and Mexican fans for their support and warm welcome, saying: "I thank the Saudi and Mexican people for the great support I receive; I feel as if I am in Mexico, as if I am in my homeland, and I am very happy to be here and excited for Saturday night."
Canelo's statements came as he arrived in the capital Riyadh, where he was welcomed by the CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, Engineer Faisal Baferat, in preparation for his fight against Mbili for the World Boxing Council (WBC) title in the super middleweight category, as part of the global event "Mexico vs. The World," which will take place on Saturday, October 31, at "The Venue" as part of the seventh edition of Riyadh Season.
Canelo was accompanied by several boxers participating in the matches, including Mexicans Jaime Munguia, Rafael Espinoza Zepeda, Carlos Emiliano, and Manuel Rojo Salcido, along with Saudi boxer Sultan Al-Mohammed, while Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk attended to watch the event.
Canelo's arrival follows that of his opponent Mbili to Riyadh, preparing for a match that brings together two of the most prominent stars in global boxing, as the Mexican star aims to reclaim his position at the top of the super middleweight division, relying on a career filled with world titles across four different weight classes, while Mbili enters the fight with an undefeated record, relying on his offensive style and continuous pressure on his opponents.
Riyadh will witness a series of events accompanying Boxing Week this week, starting with the official appearance of the boxers on Wednesday, followed by a press conference on Thursday, then the official weigh-in on Friday, leading up to the night of the big fights on Saturday, amid wide media and public interest.
The evening includes a series of international matches that bring together stars from Mexico with opponents from around the world, most notably the match between Mexican Jaime Munguia and Russian Nikita Zhun in the super middleweight category, and the confrontation between Rafael Espinoza and Nicaraguan Ricardo Blandon for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight title, along with the match between Mexican David Picasso and Filipino Carl Martin in the bantamweight category.
The fights also include the match between Japanese Rito Tsutsumi and Mexican Raimundo Rojas in the super featherweight category, Saudi Sultan Al-Mohammed against Mexican Eric Villegas in the same weight, Kazakh Bek Normagambet against Mexican Marcos Vasquez in the super middleweight category, Romanian Flavius Pia against Mexican Carlos Emiliano in the middleweight category, and Cuban Brian Leon against Mexican Hector Aguirre in the super middleweight category.
All eyes are on the main event, which represents an important milestone in Canelo's career as he seeks to regain the world title on a global boxing night hosted by Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season.