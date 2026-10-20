حقق الزمالك فوزاً صعباً على بترول أسيوط بهدف دون رد في المباراة التي جمعتهما (الثلاثاء)، على ملعب «برج العرب»، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة من مسابقة الدوري المصري الممتاز.

شريف يسجل هدف الفوز

جاء هدف الزمالك عن طريق أحمد شريف في الدقيقة 26، بعدما استلم اللاعب كرة داخل منطقة الجزاء وسددها على يمين حارس بترول أسيوط، ليتجاوز «الفارس الأبيض» أحزان خسارة القمة أمام غريمه التقليدي الأهلي بهدفين دون رد في الجولة الماضية.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذا الفوز، رفع الزمالك رصيده إلى 16 نقطة في المركز الثالث بجدول ترتيب الدوري المصري، متساوياً في النقاط مع الأهلي صاحب المركز الثاني، الذي سيلتقي القناة غداً ضمن منافسات الجولة نفسها، ومتأخراً بفارق نقطتين عن بيراميدز المتصدر.

وفي المقابل، تجمد رصيد بترول أسيوط عند 5 نقاط في المركز السادس عشر، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الرابعة هذا الموسم، مقابل انتصار وحيد وتعادلين.