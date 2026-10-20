Zamalek achieved a hard-fought victory over Petrojet Assiut with a score of 1-0 in the match that took place on Tuesday at the "Borg El Arab" stadium, as part of the seventh round of the Egyptian Premier League.



Sharif scores the winning goal

The goal for Zamalek came from Ahmed Sharif in the 26th minute, after the player received the ball inside the penalty area and shot it to the right of the Petrojet Assiut goalkeeper, allowing "the White Knight" to overcome the sadness of their previous loss against their traditional rival Al Ahly by two goals to none in the last round.



Team standings

With this victory, Zamalek raised its points to 16, placing them third in the Egyptian Premier League table, equal on points with Al Ahly in second place, who will face Al Qana tomorrow in the same round, and trailing by two points behind the leaders Pyramids.

On the other hand, Petrojet Assiut's points remained at 5, placing them sixteenth, after suffering their fourth defeat this season, alongside one victory and two draws.