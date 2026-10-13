حقق ممثل الوطن فريق الهلال فوزاً ثميناً على مستضيفه 2-0 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ستاد جاسم بن حمد في الدوحة مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ضمن الجولة الثانية من منافسات منطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026-2027.


وسجل هدفي الهلال كل من: اولي واتكنز (40) وروبن نيفيز (65).


شهد اللقاء سيطرة هلالية مبكرة ومن ركلة زاوية نفذها روبن نيفيز وحولها محمد كنو برأسه ولكن تصدى لها الحارس مشعل برشم، ورد السد بهجمة عن طريق أغوستين سوريا الذي سدد كرة قوية إلا أن الحارس ياسين بونو نجح في إبعادها إلى ركلة ركنية، واستطاع الهلال ان يفتتح التسجيل بعد أن تبادل لاعبوه الكرة قبل أن تصل إلى المهاجم الإنكليزي أولي واتكينز، الذي سددها بقدمه اليمنى رغم سقوطه أرضاً، لتستقر في الزاوية اليسرى من المرمى (40). لتنتهي مجريات الشوط الأول بتقدم الهلال بهدف دون مقابل.


وفي الشوط الثاني، تمكن الهلال من الحصول على حصوله على ضربة جزاء إثر وجود لمسة يد من قبل مدافع السد باولو أوتافيو داخل الصندوق، احتسبها حكم اللقاء بعد الرجوع إلى تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد، انبرى إلى تنفيذها لاعب خط الوسط روبن نيفيز الذي أسكنها في الزاوية اليسرى داخل الشباك محرزاً الهدف الثاني للهلال (65)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الهلال بهدفين دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الهلال فوزه الثاني على التوالي ويصل للنقطة السادسة، فيما تلقى السد القطري الخسارة الثانية وتجمد رصيده بدون نقاط.