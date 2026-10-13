The national representative team, Al-Hilal, achieved a valuable victory over their host with a score of 2-0 in the match held at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha this evening (Tuesday), as part of the second round of the Western Zone competitions in the 2026-2027 AFC Champions League.



Al-Hilal's goals were scored by: Ollie Watkins (40) and Ruben Neves (65).



The match witnessed early dominance from Al-Hilal, and from a corner taken by Ruben Neves, Mohammed Kanno headed the ball, but the goalkeeper Mishal Barshim saved it. Al-Sadd responded with an attack through Agustin Soria, who shot a powerful ball, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou successfully deflected it to a corner. Al-Hilal managed to open the scoring after their players exchanged passes before reaching English striker Ollie Watkins, who shot with his right foot despite falling to the ground, finding the left corner of the net (40). The first half ended with Al-Hilal leading by one goal to none.



In the second half, Al-Hilal was awarded a penalty kick due to a handball by Al-Sadd defender Paulo Otavio inside the box, which the referee awarded after consulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Midfielder Ruben Neves took the penalty and placed it in the left corner of the net, scoring Al-Hilal's second goal (65), leading to the match ending with a 2-0 victory for Al-Hilal.



With this result, Al-Hilal secures their second consecutive win, reaching six points, while Al-Sadd of Qatar suffers their second loss, remaining without any points.