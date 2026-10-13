ضربت هزة أرضية قوية بابوا غينيا الجديدة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وسط نشاط زلزالي متكرر تشهده المنطقة الواقعة على نطاق «حلقة النار» في المحيط الهادئ.
وأظهرت بيانات مراكز الرصد الزلزالي تسجيل هزات عدة في منطقة «نيو بريتن» خلال ساعات متقاربة، تراوحت تقديرات قوتها بين 5.1 و5.9 درجات بحسب جهات الرصد المختلفة، فيما أشارت بعض القراءات الأولية إلى قوة تقارب 5.7 درجات.
هزات متتالية قرب كوكوبو
وسجلت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية إحدى الهزات بقوة 5.3 درجات على بعد نحو 122 كيلومتراً جنوب مدينة كوكوبو، وعلى عمق يقارب 18.5 كيلومتر تحت سطح الأرض. كما سجلت لاحقاً هزة أخرى بقوة 5.1 درجات في المنطقة نفسها تقريباً.
ولم تصدر، حتى الآن، تقارير عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية واسعة، كما لم تُسجل تحذيرات من أمواج مد عاتية «تسونامي» مرتبطة بالهزات المسجلة.
وتقع بابوا غينيا الجديدة في منطقة شديدة النشاط الزلزالي نتيجة التقاء عدد من الصفائح التكتونية، ما يجعل الزلازل والهزات الأرضية من الظواهر المتكررة فيها.
A strong earthquake struck Papua New Guinea today (Tuesday), amid repeated seismic activity in the region located on the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean.
Data from seismic monitoring centers showed several tremors recorded in the "New Britain" area within close time intervals, with estimated magnitudes ranging between 5.1 and 5.9 according to various monitoring agencies, while some preliminary readings indicated a magnitude close to 5.7.
Sequential tremors near Kokopo
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded one of the tremors at a magnitude of 5.3, approximately 122 kilometers south of the city of Kokopo, at a depth of about 18.5 kilometers below the earth's surface. It later recorded another tremor of 5.1 magnitude in nearly the same area.
No reports have been issued so far regarding human casualties or extensive material damage, and no tsunami warnings related to the recorded tremors have been reported.
Papua New Guinea is located in a highly seismically active area due to the convergence of several tectonic plates, making earthquakes and ground tremors frequent phenomena there.