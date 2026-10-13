ضربت هزة أرضية قوية بابوا غينيا الجديدة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وسط نشاط زلزالي متكرر تشهده المنطقة الواقعة على نطاق «حلقة النار» في المحيط الهادئ.

وأظهرت بيانات مراكز الرصد الزلزالي تسجيل هزات عدة في منطقة «نيو بريتن» خلال ساعات متقاربة، تراوحت تقديرات قوتها بين 5.1 و5.9 درجات بحسب جهات الرصد المختلفة، فيما أشارت بعض القراءات الأولية إلى قوة تقارب 5.7 درجات.

هزات متتالية قرب كوكوبو

وسجلت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية إحدى الهزات بقوة 5.3 درجات على بعد نحو 122 كيلومتراً جنوب مدينة كوكوبو، وعلى عمق يقارب 18.5 كيلومتر تحت سطح الأرض. كما سجلت لاحقاً هزة أخرى بقوة 5.1 درجات في المنطقة نفسها تقريباً.

ولم تصدر، حتى الآن، تقارير عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية واسعة، كما لم تُسجل تحذيرات من أمواج مد عاتية «تسونامي» مرتبطة بالهزات المسجلة.

وتقع بابوا غينيا الجديدة في منطقة شديدة النشاط الزلزالي نتيجة التقاء عدد من الصفائح التكتونية، ما يجعل الزلازل والهزات الأرضية من الظواهر المتكررة فيها.