A strong earthquake struck Papua New Guinea today (Tuesday), amid repeated seismic activity in the region located on the "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean.

Data from seismic monitoring centers showed several tremors recorded in the "New Britain" area within close time intervals, with estimated magnitudes ranging between 5.1 and 5.9 according to various monitoring agencies, while some preliminary readings indicated a magnitude close to 5.7.



Sequential tremors near Kokopo

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded one of the tremors at a magnitude of 5.3, approximately 122 kilometers south of the city of Kokopo, at a depth of about 18.5 kilometers below the earth's surface. It later recorded another tremor of 5.1 magnitude in nearly the same area.

No reports have been issued so far regarding human casualties or extensive material damage, and no tsunami warnings related to the recorded tremors have been reported.

Papua New Guinea is located in a highly seismically active area due to the convergence of several tectonic plates, making earthquakes and ground tremors frequent phenomena there.