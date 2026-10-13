Coach Marino Pusic praised the character and discipline of his players after Al Ahli Saudi achieved a 3-1 victory over Al Wasl UAE on Monday, in the 2026-2027 AFC Champions League.



In the press conference published by the Asian Football Confederation website, Pusic said: "I am extremely proud of my players and the performance they delivered. What matters most to me is the character and abilities they possess, especially given the intense match schedule we are currently facing. I am satisfied with the fighting spirit shown by the players and the high level of discipline on the field. I am confident in their ability to overcome challenges despite the busy match schedule."



Pusic continued: "It is essential that we turn the page on this match and fully focus on physical recovery to ensure we face the local league match against Al Nassr at the highest possible level of technical and physical readiness."



On his part, Rui Vitoria, coach of Al Wasl UAE, considered that his team started the match well but paid the price for a lack of focus and their inability to capitalize on the opportunities that came their way.



Vitoria said: "We started the match very well, especially during the first twenty minutes. I haven’t watched the match again yet, but my impression is that we played very well at the beginning. After the goal, we lost focus for about ten minutes, and I didn’t like what happened during that period."



Vitoria concluded his remarks by saying: "In the second half, both teams faced some additional difficulties, in my opinion, but the decisions made by the opposing players made the difference, as they capitalized on the opportunities that came to them. After the second and third goals, we had chances to get back into the game, but we couldn’t. We did some things well, while we were unsuccessful in others. Now the match is over, and we need to analyze what happened and prepare for the next match."