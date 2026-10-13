أشاد المدرب مارينو بوسيتش بشخصية لاعبيه وانضباطهم، بعدما حقق الأهلي السعودي الفوز على الوصل الإماراتي بنتيجة 3-1، (الإثنين)، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026-2027.


وقال بوسيتش في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي نشره موقع الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم: أنا فخور للغاية بلاعبي فريقي وبالأداء الذي قدموه، وأكثر ما يهمني هو الشخصية والقدرات التي يمتلكونها، ولا سيما في ظل جدول المباريات المكثف الذي نخوضه حالياً، وأشعر بالرضا عن الروح القتالية التي أظهرها اللاعبون وعن المستوى العالي من الانضباط على أرض الملعب. وأنا واثق من قدرتهم على تجاوز التحديات، رغم ازدحام جدول المباريات.


وتابع بوسيتش قائلاً: من الضروري أن نطوي صفحة هذه المباراة ونركز بشكل كامل على الاستشفاء البدني، لضمان خوض مواجهة الدوري المحلي أمام النصر بأعلى مستوى ممكن من الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية.


من جانبه، اعتبر روي فيتوريا، مدرب الوصل الإماراتي، أن فريقه بدأ المباراة بصورة جيدة، لكنه دفع ثمن تراجع التركيز وعدم قدرته على استغلال الفرص التي سنحت له.


وقال فيتوريا: بدأنا المباراة بصورة جيدة جداً، ولا سيما خلال الدقائق العشرين الأولى، لم أشاهد المباراة مجدداً حتى الآن، لكن انطباعي هو أننا لعبنا بصورة جيدة جداً في بداية اللقاء، وبعد الهدف، فقدنا التركيز لنحو عشر دقائق، ولم يعجبني ما حدث خلال تلك الفترة.


واختتم فيتوريا حديثه قائلاً: في الشوط الثاني، واجه الفريقان بعض الصعوبات الإضافية، من وجهة نظري، لكن قرارات لاعبي المنافس هي التي صنعت الفارق، لأنهم استغلوا الفرص التي سنحت لهم، وبعد الهدفين الثاني والثالث، سنحت لنا فرص للعودة إلى أجواء المباراة، لكننا لم نتمكن من ذلك. قدمنا بعض الأمور بصورة جيدة، فيما لم نوفق في أمور أخرى. الآن انتهت المباراة، وعلينا تحليل ما حدث والاستعداد للمباراة القادمة.