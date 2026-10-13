أشاد المدرب مارينو بوسيتش بشخصية لاعبيه وانضباطهم، بعدما حقق الأهلي السعودي الفوز على الوصل الإماراتي بنتيجة 3-1، (الإثنين)، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026-2027.
وقال بوسيتش في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي نشره موقع الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم: أنا فخور للغاية بلاعبي فريقي وبالأداء الذي قدموه، وأكثر ما يهمني هو الشخصية والقدرات التي يمتلكونها، ولا سيما في ظل جدول المباريات المكثف الذي نخوضه حالياً، وأشعر بالرضا عن الروح القتالية التي أظهرها اللاعبون وعن المستوى العالي من الانضباط على أرض الملعب. وأنا واثق من قدرتهم على تجاوز التحديات، رغم ازدحام جدول المباريات.
وتابع بوسيتش قائلاً: من الضروري أن نطوي صفحة هذه المباراة ونركز بشكل كامل على الاستشفاء البدني، لضمان خوض مواجهة الدوري المحلي أمام النصر بأعلى مستوى ممكن من الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية.
من جانبه، اعتبر روي فيتوريا، مدرب الوصل الإماراتي، أن فريقه بدأ المباراة بصورة جيدة، لكنه دفع ثمن تراجع التركيز وعدم قدرته على استغلال الفرص التي سنحت له.
وقال فيتوريا: بدأنا المباراة بصورة جيدة جداً، ولا سيما خلال الدقائق العشرين الأولى، لم أشاهد المباراة مجدداً حتى الآن، لكن انطباعي هو أننا لعبنا بصورة جيدة جداً في بداية اللقاء، وبعد الهدف، فقدنا التركيز لنحو عشر دقائق، ولم يعجبني ما حدث خلال تلك الفترة.
واختتم فيتوريا حديثه قائلاً: في الشوط الثاني، واجه الفريقان بعض الصعوبات الإضافية، من وجهة نظري، لكن قرارات لاعبي المنافس هي التي صنعت الفارق، لأنهم استغلوا الفرص التي سنحت لهم، وبعد الهدفين الثاني والثالث، سنحت لنا فرص للعودة إلى أجواء المباراة، لكننا لم نتمكن من ذلك. قدمنا بعض الأمور بصورة جيدة، فيما لم نوفق في أمور أخرى. الآن انتهت المباراة، وعلينا تحليل ما حدث والاستعداد للمباراة القادمة.
Coach Marino Pusic praised the character and discipline of his players after Al Ahli Saudi achieved a 3-1 victory over Al Wasl UAE on Monday, in the 2026-2027 AFC Champions League.
In the press conference published by the Asian Football Confederation website, Pusic said: "I am extremely proud of my players and the performance they delivered. What matters most to me is the character and abilities they possess, especially given the intense match schedule we are currently facing. I am satisfied with the fighting spirit shown by the players and the high level of discipline on the field. I am confident in their ability to overcome challenges despite the busy match schedule."
Pusic continued: "It is essential that we turn the page on this match and fully focus on physical recovery to ensure we face the local league match against Al Nassr at the highest possible level of technical and physical readiness."
On his part, Rui Vitoria, coach of Al Wasl UAE, considered that his team started the match well but paid the price for a lack of focus and their inability to capitalize on the opportunities that came their way.
Vitoria said: "We started the match very well, especially during the first twenty minutes. I haven’t watched the match again yet, but my impression is that we played very well at the beginning. After the goal, we lost focus for about ten minutes, and I didn’t like what happened during that period."
Vitoria concluded his remarks by saying: "In the second half, both teams faced some additional difficulties, in my opinion, but the decisions made by the opposing players made the difference, as they capitalized on the opportunities that came to them. After the second and third goals, we had chances to get back into the game, but we couldn’t. We did some things well, while we were unsuccessful in others. Now the match is over, and we need to analyze what happened and prepare for the next match."