The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, affirmed today (Tuesday) that the "Fajr Yemen" operation is progressing towards its ultimate goal of ending the coup by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia, restoring state institutions, and confining weapons and the decisions of war and peace to constitutional institutions, emphasizing that the decision is now in effect and cannot be reversed regardless of the sacrifices involved.



Al-Alimi stated in a speech addressed to the Yemeni people on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of October 14 that the armed forces have performed well since the operation began, confirming that the temporary field changes will not deter the state from continuing its efforts to end the Houthi threat, with support from brothers and friends.



He explained that the launch of the operation came after exhausting opportunities for calm and the militia's insistence on continuing the war and expanding its attacks on cities, villages, neighboring countries, and international waterways, noting that its goal is to protect citizens, end the coup, and prevent any armed group from usurping the will of the people or threatening the security of the region and international shipping routes.



The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly the attack that targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which resulted in casualties and injuries among civilians and pilgrims of various nationalities, in addition to attacks that targeted civilian and vital facilities and threatened the security of holy places in Mecca and Medina.



He emphasized that the security and stability of the Kingdom are closely linked to the security of Yemen and the interests of its citizens, and that targeting Saudi civilian facilities constitutes an assault on the vital interests of the Yemeni people and the stability of the entire region.



Al-Alimi renewed Yemen's gratitude to Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, appreciating its support for state institutions, the national economy, the public budget, its contributions to the regularity of services and salaries, relief for the affected, mine clearance, rehabilitation of facilities, and implementation of development and reconstruction projects.



He also praised the royal directives regarding correcting the status of Yemenis residing in the Kingdom irregularly, describing it as a humanitarian initiative that touches the lives of millions of citizens and reflects the depth of brotherly ties and common interests between the two countries.



On the field situation, Al-Alimi confirmed that the Houthi threat does not target a specific governorate but represents a danger to the security, freedom, and future of Yemenis in both the north and south, stressing that what is happening in Taiz and Marib cannot be separated from the security of Aden, Hadramout, and other governorates.



He pointed out that the state will continue to work to protect Taiz, reopen its roads, and alleviate the suffering of its residents, announcing the government's and local authorities' directives to mobilize available resources to provide food and medicine, assist displaced persons and affected families, secure supply routes, and open vital roads, calling on the United Nations and international and regional organizations for urgent humanitarian response.



The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council renewed his commitment to the justice of the southern cause and support for the outcomes of the southern-southern dialogue under Saudi sponsorship, aiming for a fair and comprehensive solution that addresses past grievances, respects the popular will, and guarantees rights, partnership, and a secure future for all.



In conclusion, Al-Alimi affirmed that the historical responsibility is not limited to ending the war but includes addressing its causes and building a state where weapons are not used to impose realities by force, and where the will of an individual or group does not supersede the will of the people and the rule of law.