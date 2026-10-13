أكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن عملية «فجر اليمن» ماضية نحو هدفها النهائي المتمثل في إنهاء انقلاب مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية المدعومة من النظام الإيراني، واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وحصر السلاح وقراري الحرب والسلم بيد المؤسسات الدستورية، مشدداً على أن القرار بات نافذاً ولا رجعة عنه مهما كانت التضحيات.


وقال العليمي، في خطاب وجهه إلى الشعب اليمني بمناسبة ذكرى 14 أكتوبر الـ63، إن القوات المسلحة حققت أداءً جيداً منذ انطلاق العملية، مؤكداً أن التغيرات الميدانية المؤقتة لن تثني الدولة عن مواصلة جهودها لإنهاء التهديد الحوثي، بدعم من الأشقاء والأصدقاء.


وأوضح أن إطلاق العملية جاء بعد استنفاد فرص التهدئة، وإصرار المليشيا على مواصلة الحرب وتوسيع اعتداءاتها على المدن والقرى ودول الجوار والممرات المائية الدولية، لافتاً إلى أن هدفها يتمثل في حماية المواطنين وإنهاء الانقلاب، ومنع أي جماعة مسلحة من مصادرة إرادة الشعب أو تهديد أمن دول المنطقة وخطوط الملاحة الدولية.


وأدان رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الاعتداءات الحوثية على السعودية، وفي مقدمتها الهجوم الذي استهدف مطار الملك خالد الدولي في الرياض، وأسفر عن سقوط ضحايا وجرحى من المدنيين والمعتمرين من جنسيات متعددة، إلى جانب الاعتداءات التي طالت منشآت مدنية وحيوية وهددت أمن الأماكن المقدسة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.


وشدد على أن أمن المملكة واستقرارها يرتبطان ارتباطاً وثيقاً بأمن اليمن ومصالح مواطنيه، وأن استهداف المنشآت المدنية السعودية يمثل اعتداءً على المصالح الحيوية للشعب اليمني واستقرار المنطقة بأسرها.


وجدد العليمي امتنان اليمن للسعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مثمناً دعمها لمؤسسات الدولة والاقتصاد الوطني والموازنة العامة، وإسهاماتها في انتظام الخدمات والرواتب، وإغاثة المتضررين، ونزع الألغام، وإعادة تأهيل المنشآت وتنفيذ مشاريع التنمية والإعمار.


كما أشاد بالتوجيهات الملكية الخاصة بتصحيح أوضاع اليمنيين الموجودين في المملكة بصورة غير نظامية، واصفاً إياها بالمبادرة الإنسانية التي تمس حياة ملايين المواطنين وتعكس عمق الروابط الأخوية والمصالح المشتركة بين البلدين.


وفي الشأن الميداني، أكد العليمي أن التهديد الحوثي لا يستهدف محافظة بعينها، بل يمثل خطراً على أمن اليمنيين وحريتهم ومستقبلهم شمالاً وجنوباً، مشدداً على أن ما يجري في تعز ومأرب لا يمكن فصله عن أمن عدن وحضرموت وسائر المحافظات.


وأشار إلى أن الدولة ستواصل العمل لحماية تعز وإعادة فتح طرقها وتخفيف معاناة سكانها، معلناً توجيه الحكومة والسلطات المحلية والجهات المختصة بتعبئة الإمكانات المتاحة لتوفير الغذاء والدواء ومساعدة النازحين والأسر المتضررة، وتأمين وصول الإمدادات وفتح الطرق الحيوية، داعياً الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية والإقليمية إلى استجابة إنسانية عاجلة.


وجدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي التزامه بعدالة القضية الجنوبية، ودعم مخرجات الحوار الجنوبي-الجنوبي برعاية السعودية، وصولاً إلى حل عادل وشامل يعالج مظالم الماضي ويحترم الإرادة الشعبية ويضمن الحقوق والشراكة والمستقبل الآمن للجميع.


وفي ختام خطابه، أكد العليمي أن المسؤولية التاريخية لا تقتصر على إنهاء الحرب، بل تشمل معالجة أسبابها وبناء دولة لا يُستخدم فيها السلاح لفرض الوقائع بالقوة، ولا تعلو فيها إرادة فرد أو جماعة على إرادة الشعب وسيادة القانون.