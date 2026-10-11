على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، وفي واحدة من أجمل لقاءات دوري روشن السعودي، انتصر الهلال على ضيفه الاتحاد بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين، في مباراة مثيرة أوفت بكل الوعود.

تقدم الهلال أولاً عن طريق غابرييل مارتينلي (د: 11)، وعاد الاتحاد للقاء بتسجيله هدف التعادل عن طريق مهاجمه يوسف النصيري (د: 22)، وسرعان ما عاد الهلال للتقدم مجدداً بتسجيله الهدف الثاني بواسطة أولي واتكينز (د: 30).

وفي الشوط الثاني، ضاعف الهلال النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثالث عن طريق كريسينسيو سامرفيل (د: 64)، وفي الدقائق الأخيرة قلص ستيفن بيرغوين النتيجة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني للاتحاد من ركلة جزاء (د: 89)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الهلال بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين.

وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الهلال فوزه السابع ويصل للنقطة 21 متربعاً على صدارة الدوري، فيما تلقى الاتحاد الخسارة الأولى وتجمد رصيده عند 17 نقطة وفي المركز الرابع.

وعلى ملعب نادي الاتفاق بالدمام، أدرك صاحب الأرض والجمهور فريق الاتفاق التعادل مع ضيفه وجاره فريق الخليج بهدف لكل منهما. وشهد اللقاء تقدم الخليج أولاً عن طريق مهاجمه جوشوا كينغ من ركلة جزاء (د: 68)، وتمكن الاتفاق من تسجيل هدف التعادل عن طريق لاعبه بيرسانت سيلينا (د: 76)، ليرتفع رصيد الاتفاق إلى 12 نقطة وفي المركز السابع، ووصل الخليج للنقطة 6 وفي المركز الثالث عشر.

وعلى ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، خرج فريقا الحزم ونيوم بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدف لكل منهما، بعد أن تقدم الحزم أولاً عن طريق أبو بكر دياكيتي (د: 41)، وفي الشوط الثاني تمكن العائد من الإصابة سعيد بن رحمة من تسجيل هدف التعادل لفريق نيوم (د: 55)، ووصل الحزم للنقطة 9 وفي المركز العاشر، ووصل نيوم للنقطة 16 وفي المركز الخامس.