At the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in one of the most beautiful matches of the Saudi Roshan League, Al Hilal defeated their guest Al Ittihad with a score of three goals to two, in an exciting match that lived up to all expectations.

Al Hilal took the lead first through Gabriel Martinelli (11'), and Al Ittihad equalized with a goal from their striker Youssef En-Nesyri (22'). Al Hilal quickly regained the lead by scoring their second goal through Ollie Watkins (30').

In the second half, Al Hilal doubled their lead by scoring the third goal through Cresencio Summerville (64'). In the final minutes, Steven Bergwijn reduced the score by scoring the second goal for Al Ittihad from a penalty (89'), ending the match with Al Hilal winning three goals to two.

With this result, Al Hilal achieves their seventh victory, reaching 21 points and sitting at the top of the league, while Al Ittihad suffers their first loss, remaining at 17 points in fourth place.

At the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in Dammam, the home team Al-Ettifaq managed to draw with their guest and neighbor Al-Khaleej, with each team scoring one goal. The match saw Al-Khaleej take the lead first through their striker Joshua King from a penalty (68'), and Al-Ettifaq managed to equalize with a goal from their player Birsant Selina (76'), bringing Al-Ettifaq's points to 12 in seventh place, while Al-Khaleej reached 6 points in thirteenth place.

At the Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, the teams Al-Hazm and Neom ended in a positive draw with each team scoring one goal. Al-Hazm took the lead first through Aboubakar Diakite (41'), and in the second half, the returning from injury Saïd Benrahma scored the equalizer for Neom (55'). Al-Hazm reached 9 points in tenth place, while Neom reached 16 points in fifth place.