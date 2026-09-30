يلتقي فريقا الاتحاد والوحدة ودياً (السبت) القادم بجدة، ويسعى مدربا الفريقين الألماني ينز فيسينغ، والمقدوني سلافتشي فوينيسكي للاستفادة من فترة توقف المنافسات المحلية بسبب أيام الفيفا.
إذ يهدف مدرب الاتحاد فيسينغ لتجهيز فريقه لمواجهة الهلال (السبت) العاشر من أكتوبر الجاري، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب المملكة أرينا في الرياض، في "كلاسيكو" الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ويطمح المدرب فيسينغ في مواصلة فريقه لتحقيق الانتصارات وحصد النقاط والمنافسة على لقب الدوري، إذ يتواجد العميد بالمركز الثاني برصيد 17 نقطة .
في الجانب الآخر، يتطلع مدرب الوحدة فوينيسكي لإعداد فريقه لمواجهة الطائي (الإثنين) 12 أكتوبر الجاري، الساعة 8:00 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمكة المكرمة، ضمن الجولة السابعة من دوري أندية الدرجة الأولى، ويطمح المدرب فوينيسكي لعودة فريقه إلى الانتصارات بعد التعادل الإيجابي مع فريق الجندل 2/2 في الجولة الماضية.
ويأتي اللقاء الودي لفريق الوحدة أمام نظيره الاتحاد بعد إلغاء المباراة الودية مع فريق جدة التي كانت ستقام (الإثنين) الخامس من أكتوبر الجاري.
ويطمح المدرب فوينيسكي لاستغلال لقاء فريقه الودي أمام الاتحاد في تنفيذ مخططاته الفنية والجوانب التكتيكية والزج بالعناصر المحلية التي تم قيدها في كشوفات الفريق ولم تشارك في أية مباراة رسمية، والعمل على اختيار العناصر الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة الطائي في الدوري، والتي تنتظر الجماهير الوحداوية من خلالها تحقيق الفرسان الفوز الثاني، ومواصلة الانتصارات ، إذ يحتل الفريق الوحداوي المركز السابع برصيد ثمانية نقاط بالدوري .
The Al-Ittihad and Al-Wahda teams will meet in a friendly match next (Saturday) in Jeddah, and the coaches of both teams, German Jens Wissing and Macedonian Slavko Vujinovski, are looking to benefit from the break in local competitions due to FIFA days.
Coach Wissing of Al-Ittihad aims to prepare his team for the upcoming match against Al-Hilal on (Saturday), October 10, at 9:00 PM, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the "Classico" of the eighth round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. Coach Wissing hopes to continue his team's winning streak, accumulating points and competing for the league title, as Al-Ittihad currently sits in second place with 17 points.
On the other side, Coach Vujinovski of Al-Wahda is looking to prepare his team for the match against Al-Tai on (Monday), October 12, at 8:00 PM, at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca, as part of the seventh round of the First Division League. Coach Vujinovski aims for his team to return to winning ways after a positive draw with Al-Jandal, ending 2-2 in the last round.
The friendly match for Al-Wahda against Al-Ittihad comes after the cancellation of the friendly match with Jeddah team that was scheduled for (Monday), October 5.
Coach Vujinovski hopes to utilize the friendly match against Al-Ittihad to implement his tactical plans and strategies, incorporating local players who have been registered with the team but have not participated in any official matches, and to work on selecting the key players for the upcoming match against Al-Tai in the league. The Al-Wahda fans are eagerly awaiting the knights to achieve their second victory and continue their winning streak, as the team currently occupies the seventh place with eight points in the league.