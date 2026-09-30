يلتقي فريقا الاتحاد والوحدة ودياً (السبت) القادم بجدة، ويسعى مدربا الفريقين الألماني ينز فيسينغ، والمقدوني سلافتشي فوينيسكي للاستفادة من فترة توقف المنافسات المحلية بسبب أيام الفيفا.


إذ يهدف مدرب الاتحاد فيسينغ لتجهيز فريقه لمواجهة الهلال (السبت) العاشر من أكتوبر الجاري، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب المملكة أرينا في الرياض، في "كلاسيكو" الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ويطمح المدرب فيسينغ في مواصلة فريقه لتحقيق الانتصارات وحصد النقاط والمنافسة على لقب الدوري، إذ يتواجد العميد بالمركز الثاني برصيد 17 نقطة .


في الجانب الآخر، يتطلع مدرب الوحدة فوينيسكي لإعداد فريقه لمواجهة الطائي (الإثنين) 12 أكتوبر الجاري، الساعة 8:00 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمكة المكرمة، ضمن الجولة السابعة من دوري أندية الدرجة الأولى، ويطمح المدرب فوينيسكي لعودة فريقه إلى الانتصارات بعد التعادل الإيجابي مع فريق الجندل 2/2 في الجولة الماضية.


ويأتي اللقاء الودي لفريق الوحدة أمام نظيره الاتحاد بعد إلغاء المباراة الودية مع فريق جدة التي كانت ستقام (الإثنين) الخامس من أكتوبر الجاري.


ويطمح المدرب فوينيسكي لاستغلال لقاء فريقه الودي أمام الاتحاد في تنفيذ مخططاته الفنية والجوانب التكتيكية والزج بالعناصر المحلية التي تم قيدها في كشوفات الفريق ولم تشارك في أية مباراة رسمية، والعمل على اختيار العناصر الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة الطائي في الدوري، والتي تنتظر الجماهير الوحداوية من خلالها تحقيق الفرسان الفوز الثاني، ومواصلة الانتصارات ، إذ يحتل الفريق الوحداوي المركز السابع برصيد ثمانية نقاط بالدوري .