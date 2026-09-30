The Al-Ittihad and Al-Wahda teams will meet in a friendly match next (Saturday) in Jeddah, and the coaches of both teams, German Jens Wissing and Macedonian Slavko Vujinovski, are looking to benefit from the break in local competitions due to FIFA days.



Coach Wissing of Al-Ittihad aims to prepare his team for the upcoming match against Al-Hilal on (Saturday), October 10, at 9:00 PM, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the "Classico" of the eighth round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. Coach Wissing hopes to continue his team's winning streak, accumulating points and competing for the league title, as Al-Ittihad currently sits in second place with 17 points.



On the other side, Coach Vujinovski of Al-Wahda is looking to prepare his team for the match against Al-Tai on (Monday), October 12, at 8:00 PM, at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca, as part of the seventh round of the First Division League. Coach Vujinovski aims for his team to return to winning ways after a positive draw with Al-Jandal, ending 2-2 in the last round.



The friendly match for Al-Wahda against Al-Ittihad comes after the cancellation of the friendly match with Jeddah team that was scheduled for (Monday), October 5.



Coach Vujinovski hopes to utilize the friendly match against Al-Ittihad to implement his tactical plans and strategies, incorporating local players who have been registered with the team but have not participated in any official matches, and to work on selecting the key players for the upcoming match against Al-Tai in the league. The Al-Wahda fans are eagerly awaiting the knights to achieve their second victory and continue their winning streak, as the team currently occupies the seventh place with eight points in the league.