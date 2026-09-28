أعاد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» رسم جانب واسع من العلاقة التعاقدية بين الأندية واللاعبين، مع نشر الدليل القانوني 2026 متضمناً النسخة المعدلة من لوائح أوضاع وانتقالات اللاعبين، المقرر دخولها حيز التنفيذ في 1 يناير 2027، ضمن تحديثات واسعة لنظام الانتقالات والعقود.


وتضع اللوائح الجديدة الأندية أمام مسؤولية أكبر في ملفات فسخ العقود والتعاقد مع اللاعبين الخارجين من نزاعات مع أنديتهم السابقة. فإذا تعاقد نادٍ جديد مع لاعب خلال 45 يوماً من إخلال اللاعب بعقده السابق، تقوم قرينة قانونية على احتمال تحريض النادي الجديد للاعب على خرق العقد، ويصبح على النادي إثبات العكس أمام الجهات القضائية المختصة في «فيفا».


ويمثل ذلك تحولاً مهماً في الصفقات التي يفسخ فيها اللاعب عقده من طرف واحد ثم ينتقل سريعاً إلى نادٍ آخر؛ إذ قد يتجاوز النزاع العلاقة بين اللاعب وناديه السابق ليطال النادي الجديد مالياً ورياضياً متى ثبت التحريض.


وأعادت اللوائح صياغة قواعد التعويض عن فسخ العقد دون سبب مشروع، مع السماح للطرفين بتحديد التعويض مسبقاً في العقد، وإبقاء سلطة محكمة كرة القدم في مراجعة المبالغ المفرطة أو غير المتناسبة. وعند غياب بند تعويض متفق عليه، تدخل في الحساب عوامل تشمل القيمة المتبقية للعقد، وفقد خدمات اللاعب، وخسارة القيمة المحتملة لانتقاله، وتكلفة التعاقد مع البديل.


ووضعت التعديلات نظاماً تصاعدياً لمعاقبة الأندية التي تكرر خرق العقود خلال الفترة المحمية، يبدأ بالإنذار والغرامة، ثم ينتقل إلى تقييد عدد اللاعبين الذين يمكن تسجيلهم، وصولاً إلى المنع من التسجيل لفترة أو فترتي تسجيل عند تكرار المخالفات، وفق جسامة المخالفة وتسلسلها.


كما أعاد «فيفا» توزيع مدة الفترة المحمية Protected Period تبعاً لعمر اللاعب عند توقيع العقد، بحيث تقل المدة تدريجياً كلما ارتفع عمر اللاعب، في محاولة لتحقيق توازن بين استقرار العقود وحرية الحركة المهنية.


ومن أبرز المستجدات الاقتصادية منح فئة من اللاعبين حقاً مباشراً في جزء من قيمة انتقالهم. فإذا كان الراتب الثابت للاعب لدى ناديه السابق دون 150 ألف يورو سنوياً، يحصل اللاعب في الحالات التي حددتها اللوائح على 5% من التعويض الثابت للانتقال الذي يتسلمه النادي البائع فعلياً، وتوزع النسبة بالتناسب مع الأقساط إذا كانت الصفقة مقسطة.


وفي ملف الانتقالات المتتابعة، أبقت اللوائح على قاعدة Bridge Transfer - الانتقال الجسري، التي تضع الانتقالين المتتاليين خلال 16 أسبوعاً تحت التدقيق، متى ظهرت مؤشرات على استخدام نادٍ وسيط للتحايل على اللوائح أو القيود التنظيمية.


وشملت التحديثات أيضاً اللاعبين القاصرين، مع تنظيم أكثر تفصيلاً للعقود ومدد الاختبارات ومتطلبات الحماية والتعليم والرعاية، إضافة إلى ضوابط تسمح في حالات محددة بعقود أطول لمن هم دون 18 عاماً وفق شروط واضحة.


وامتدت الحماية إلى كرة القدم النسائية، عبر ضمانات تتعلق بالحمل وإجازات الأمومة والتبني والظروف الصحية المرتبطة بالدورة الشهرية، مع حماية الأجر وتشديد العقوبات على الأندية التي تنهي العقود لأسباب ترتبط بهذه الحقوق.


وتأتي هذه الإصلاحات بعد مراجعات قانونية واسعة أعقبت قضية الفرنسي لاسانا ديارا أمام محكمة العدل الأوروبية، والتي أثارت إشكالات مرتبطة بالتعويض عن فسخ العقود، ومسؤولية النادي الجديد، وحرية انتقال اللاعبين.


وبذلك تدخل الأندية بداية من 2027 سوقاً أكثر تعقيداً قانونياً؛ فالصفقة لن تقاس بقيمة الانتقال والراتب وحدهما، وإنما بتاريخ فسخ العقد، وسلوك النادي الجديد، والفترة المحمية، والتعويض، وتسلسل انتقالات اللاعب، وهي عناصر تجعل Legal Due Diligence - العناية القانونية الواجبة جزءاً أساسياً قبل إتمام أي صفقة.