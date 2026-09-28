تتجه أنظار الجماهير الخليجية والعربية إلى المواجهة المرتقبة التي تجمع المنتخبين السعودي والعراقي غداً (الثلاثاء) ضمن منافسات كأس الخليج العربي "خليجي 27"، في لقاء يحمل الكثير من التوتر والدلالات الفنية والمعنوية، إذ ينظر إليه باعتباره إحدى أبرز محطات البطولة وأكثرها إثارة، في ظل ما يمتلكه المنتخبان من تاريخ عريق وحضور جماهيري لافت.


وأكد الاستشاري النفسي والمهتم بالشأن الرياضي الدكتور عاصم عبدالسلام لـ«عكاظ»، أن المباراة تتجاوز حدود النقاط الثلاث، كونها تجمع بين مدرستين كرويتين لهما ثقلهما في الكرة الخليجية، فقيمة المواجهة تكمن في تأثيرها المباشر على مسار المنافسة، إضافة إلى كونها اختباراً حقيقياً لقدرة اللاعبين على التعامل مع الضغوط في المباريات الكبرى.


وأوضح أن العامل النفسي سيكون حاضراً بقوة في هذه المواجهة، خاصة بعد النتائج الإيجابية التي حققها المنتخبان خلال مشوارهما في البطولة، حيث تمنح الانتصارات والثقة المتراكمة اللاعبين دفعة معنوية كبيرة، لكنها في الوقت ذاته تفرض عليهم مسؤولية مضاعفة للحفاظ على مستوى الأداء والنتائج الإيجابية، كما أن المنتخب الأكثر قدرة على التحكم في انفعالاته واستغلال لحظاته المهمة سيكون الأقرب إلى فرض شخصيته داخل الملعب.


وأشار إلى أن الأدوار الفردية والجماعية للاعبين ستكون حاسمة في رسم ملامح اللقاء، فالمباريات الكبرى كثيراً ما تحسم بتفاصيل صغيرة، سواء عبر استغلال الفرص أو المحافظة على التركيز والانضباط التكتيكي طوال دقائق المباراة، منوهاً بالدور الذي يقوم به المدربون في إعداد اللاعبين ذهنياً وفنياً، وقراءة نقاط القوة والضعف لدى المنافس، واختيار الحلول المناسبة وفق مجريات اللقاء.


وأضاف أن الجماهير ستبقى أحد أهم عناصر النجاح في مثل هذه المواجهات، إذ تمثل مصدر إلهام ودعماً معنوياً كبيراً للاعبين، خاصة في بطولة تتميز بالحضور الجماهيري الخليجي اللافت، فالجماهير السعودية والعراقية قدمت نماذج رائعة في الشغف والانتماء والوفاء لمنتخباتها، وبذلك فالتشجيع الحضاري والروح الرياضية الراقية يضيفان قيمة حقيقية للبطولة ويعكسان الصورة المشرقة لشعوب المنطقة.


واختتم الدكتور عبدالسلام تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن مباراة السعودية والعراق ستكون عنواناً للإثارة والندية، متمنياً أن يقدم المنتخبان مستوى فنياً يليق بقيمة الحدث، وأن تخرج المواجهة بصورة تعكس عمق العلاقات الأخوية والمحبة التي تجمع أبناء الخليج العربي.