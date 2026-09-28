The eyes of Gulf and Arab fans are directed towards the anticipated match between the Saudi and Iraqi national teams tomorrow (Tuesday) as part of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27," in a meeting that carries a lot of tension and significant artistic and moral implications. It is viewed as one of the most prominent and exciting moments of the tournament, given the rich history and remarkable fan presence of both teams.



The psychological consultant and sports enthusiast Dr. Asem Abdelsalam told "Okaz" that the match goes beyond the three points, as it brings together two football schools that hold weight in Gulf football. The value of the encounter lies in its direct impact on the course of the competition, in addition to being a real test of the players' ability to handle pressure in major matches.



He explained that the psychological factor will be strongly present in this confrontation, especially after the positive results achieved by both teams during their journey in the tournament, as victories and accumulated confidence provide players with a significant morale boost. However, at the same time, it imposes on them a doubled responsibility to maintain performance levels and positive results. The team that is better able to control its emotions and capitalize on its crucial moments will be closer to imposing its personality on the field.



He pointed out that the individual and collective roles of the players will be decisive in shaping the features of the match, as major games are often decided by small details, whether through exploiting opportunities or maintaining focus and tactical discipline throughout the minutes of the game. He highlighted the role that coaches play in mentally and technically preparing players, analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent, and choosing appropriate solutions according to the flow of the match.



He added that the fans will remain one of the most important elements of success in such confrontations, as they represent a source of inspiration and significant moral support for the players, especially in a tournament characterized by remarkable Gulf fan presence. The Saudi and Iraqi fans have presented wonderful examples of passion, loyalty, and dedication to their teams, thus, civilized cheering and high sportsmanship add real value to the tournament and reflect the bright image of the peoples of the region.



Dr. Abdelsalam concluded his statement by affirming that the match between Saudi Arabia and Iraq will be a hallmark of excitement and competitiveness, wishing that both teams deliver a level of play worthy of the event's significance, and that the encounter reflects the depth of the brotherly and loving relationships that unite the people of the Arabian Gulf.