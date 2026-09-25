يأمل الجمهور السعودي أن يعود خط هجوم اﻷخضر لمستواه المعروف في لقاء الغد أمام عمان، ويظهر بهز الشباك وحسم التأهل لنصف النهائي لبطولة كأس الخليج العربي «خليجي27».
وجاءت هذه الآمال مدفوعة بلغة الأرقام الصادمة التي خلفتها المواجهة السابقة؛ فبالرغم من الفوز بهدف نظيف، إلا أنه جاء بنيران صديقة إثر خطأ دفاعي، كاشفاً عن أزمة حقيقية في اللمسة الأخيرة بعد إهدار 23 تسديدة على المرمى.
كما أظهرت الإحصاءات بطئاً شديداً في عملية التحضير وبناء الهجمات عبر 380 تمريرة، إلى جانب عدم الاستفادة من 16 ركلة ركنية.
وأمام هذه المعطيات الرقمية، بات تفكيك الدفاع العماني وإيجاد حلول هجومية مبتكرة وعاجلة هو الرهان الوحيد لكتيبة الأخضر؛ لتجنب تكرار هذه اﻷخطاء وضمان العبور المرتقب، بعض اﻷخطاء الهجومية في اللقاء السابق:
غياب اللمسة الأخيرة: من أصل 23 تسديدة لم ينجح المهاجمون سوى في 7 تسديدات بين القائمين والعارضة، ما عكس تسرعاً وضعفاً في التفاهم والتركيز أمام المرمى؛ حيث أمسك بها الحارس بسهولة باستثناء تسديدة متعب الحربي التي أبعدها لركلة زاوية.
الاستحواذ السلبي والتحضير البطيء: عاب على المنتخب السعودي تدوير الكرة ببطء لا سيما في وسط الملعب بـ 380 تمريرة، مما منح التكتل الدفاعي الكويتي الوقت لإغلاق العمق والمساحات بأكبر عدد من اللاعبين.
عدم الاستفادة من الكرات الثابتة: العجز عن استغلال 16 ركنية طوال اللقاء لغياب الجمل التكتيكية والخطط الفنية، ولم يستفد لاعبو طول القامة مثل عبدالإله العمري وحسن كادش ومحمد كنو منها.
مواجهة عمان.. اختبار التصحيح المنتظر
سيكون المدرب السعودي مطالبًا بإيجاد حلول عاجلة لهذه السلبيات الهجومية قبل القمة المرتقبة (السبت)، عندما يلتقي المنتخب السعودي بنظيره المنتخب العُماني في الجولة الثانية، وهي مواجهة تتطلب فاعلية هجومية أكبر وتفكيكاً ذكياً للخطوط الدفاعية لتجنب تكرار سيناريو "الهجوم الضائع" وضمان العبور المريح للدور القادم.
The Saudi audience hopes that the Green's attack will return to its known level in tomorrow's match against Oman, showing its ability to find the net and secure qualification for the semifinals of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".
These hopes are driven by the shocking statistics left by the previous encounter; despite winning by a single goal, it came from friendly fire due to a defensive error, revealing a real crisis in the final touch after wasting 23 shots on goal.
Statistics also showed a significant slowness in the preparation and building of attacks through 380 passes, along with failing to capitalize on 16 corner kicks.
In light of these numerical data, breaking down the Omani defense and finding innovative and urgent offensive solutions has become the only bet for the Green squad; to avoid repeating these mistakes and ensure the anticipated passage, some offensive errors in the previous match:
Absence of the final touch: Out of 23 shots, the attackers succeeded in only 7 shots between the posts and the crossbar, reflecting haste and a lack of understanding and focus in front of the goal; the goalkeeper easily caught them, except for a shot by Muteb Al-Harbi, which he deflected for a corner kick.
Negative possession and slow preparation: The Saudi team was criticized for slowly circulating the ball, especially in midfield with 380 passes, which gave the Kuwaiti defensive block time to close down the depth and spaces with the maximum number of players.
Failure to capitalize on set pieces: The inability to exploit 16 corner kicks throughout the match due to the absence of tactical plays and technical plans, and tall players like Abdulilah Al-Amri, Hassan Kadhesh, and Mohammed Kanno did not benefit from them.
Facing Oman... The awaited correction test
The Saudi coach will be required to find urgent solutions to these offensive negatives before the anticipated summit (Saturday), when the Saudi team meets its Omani counterpart in the second round, a match that requires greater offensive effectiveness and intelligent dismantling of the defensive lines to avoid repeating the "lost attack" scenario and ensure a comfortable passage to the next round.