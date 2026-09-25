The Saudi audience hopes that the Green's attack will return to its known level in tomorrow's match against Oman, showing its ability to find the net and secure qualification for the semifinals of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".



These hopes are driven by the shocking statistics left by the previous encounter; despite winning by a single goal, it came from friendly fire due to a defensive error, revealing a real crisis in the final touch after wasting 23 shots on goal.



Statistics also showed a significant slowness in the preparation and building of attacks through 380 passes, along with failing to capitalize on 16 corner kicks.



In light of these numerical data, breaking down the Omani defense and finding innovative and urgent offensive solutions has become the only bet for the Green squad; to avoid repeating these mistakes and ensure the anticipated passage, some offensive errors in the previous match:



Absence of the final touch: Out of 23 shots, the attackers succeeded in only 7 shots between the posts and the crossbar, reflecting haste and a lack of understanding and focus in front of the goal; the goalkeeper easily caught them, except for a shot by Muteb Al-Harbi, which he deflected for a corner kick.



Negative possession and slow preparation: The Saudi team was criticized for slowly circulating the ball, especially in midfield with 380 passes, which gave the Kuwaiti defensive block time to close down the depth and spaces with the maximum number of players.



Failure to capitalize on set pieces: The inability to exploit 16 corner kicks throughout the match due to the absence of tactical plays and technical plans, and tall players like Abdulilah Al-Amri, Hassan Kadhesh, and Mohammed Kanno did not benefit from them.



Facing Oman... The awaited correction test



The Saudi coach will be required to find urgent solutions to these offensive negatives before the anticipated summit (Saturday), when the Saudi team meets its Omani counterpart in the second round, a match that requires greater offensive effectiveness and intelligent dismantling of the defensive lines to avoid repeating the "lost attack" scenario and ensure a comfortable passage to the next round.