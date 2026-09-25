يأمل الجمهور السعودي أن يعود خط هجوم اﻷخضر لمستواه المعروف في لقاء الغد أمام عمان، ويظهر بهز الشباك وحسم التأهل لنصف النهائي لبطولة كأس الخليج العربي «خليجي27».


وجاءت هذه الآمال مدفوعة بلغة الأرقام الصادمة التي خلفتها المواجهة السابقة؛ فبالرغم من الفوز بهدف نظيف، إلا أنه جاء بنيران صديقة إثر خطأ دفاعي، كاشفاً عن أزمة حقيقية في اللمسة الأخيرة بعد إهدار 23 تسديدة على المرمى.


كما أظهرت الإحصاءات بطئاً شديداً في عملية التحضير وبناء الهجمات عبر 380 تمريرة، إلى جانب عدم الاستفادة من 16 ركلة ركنية.


وأمام هذه المعطيات الرقمية، بات تفكيك الدفاع العماني وإيجاد حلول هجومية مبتكرة وعاجلة هو الرهان الوحيد لكتيبة الأخضر؛ لتجنب تكرار هذه اﻷخطاء وضمان العبور المرتقب، بعض اﻷخطاء الهجومية في اللقاء السابق:


غياب اللمسة الأخيرة: من أصل 23 تسديدة لم ينجح المهاجمون سوى في 7 تسديدات بين القائمين والعارضة، ما عكس تسرعاً وضعفاً في التفاهم والتركيز أمام المرمى؛ حيث أمسك بها الحارس بسهولة باستثناء تسديدة متعب الحربي التي أبعدها لركلة زاوية.


الاستحواذ السلبي والتحضير البطيء: عاب على المنتخب السعودي تدوير الكرة ببطء لا سيما في وسط الملعب بـ 380 تمريرة، مما منح التكتل الدفاعي الكويتي الوقت لإغلاق العمق والمساحات بأكبر عدد من اللاعبين.


عدم الاستفادة من الكرات الثابتة: العجز عن استغلال 16 ركنية طوال اللقاء لغياب الجمل التكتيكية والخطط الفنية، ولم يستفد لاعبو طول القامة مثل عبدالإله العمري وحسن كادش ومحمد كنو منها.


مواجهة عمان.. اختبار التصحيح المنتظر


سيكون المدرب السعودي مطالبًا بإيجاد حلول عاجلة لهذه السلبيات الهجومية قبل القمة المرتقبة (السبت)، عندما يلتقي المنتخب السعودي بنظيره المنتخب العُماني في الجولة الثانية، وهي مواجهة تتطلب فاعلية هجومية أكبر وتفكيكاً ذكياً للخطوط الدفاعية لتجنب تكرار سيناريو "الهجوم الضائع" وضمان العبور المريح للدور القادم.