رد اللاعب أمير العماري نجم منتخب العراق على قائده أيمن حسين عندما انتقد الأخير الأجواء في جدة بأنها عالية الرطوبة، وذلك في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده ظهر اليوم وقبل مواجهة منتخب الكويت يوم غد (السبت) ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الأولى لدورة كأس الخليج العربي "خليجي27".
ليست المرة الأولى التي نلعب في جدة
قال العماري مجيباً على السؤال عن الرطوبة في جدة قال: "الظروف المناخية لا تمثل عذراً بالنسبة للاعب المحترف لأن أجواء الرطوبة على الفريقين، وسبق لنا خوض مباريات سابقة مع المنتخب في المملكة وتحديداً في جدة"، وكان قائد العراق اللاعب أيمن حسين قد صرح لوسائل الإعلام بعد التعادل مع عُمان بأن الرطوبة عالية جداً وأثرت على أداء منتخب بلاده. كما أكد أمير العماري على جاهزية "أسود الرافدين" التامة للمباراة المرتقبة أمام نظيره الكويتي، مشدداً على أن طموح الفريق هو تحقيق الفوز ولا بديل عنه في هذه المواجهة الحاسمة، وصف العماري المنتخب الكويتي بأنه "منتخب متطور ومحترم"، مشيراً إلى أن صفوف المنتخب العراقي مكتملة واللاعبين في أتم الجاهزية البدنية والفنية لخوض اللقاء.
دور الخبرة ودعم الشباب
وفيما يخص دوره القيادي داخل أرضية الملعب، أشار العماري إلى أنه يوظف خبرته الطويلة لخدمة المجموعة، مضيفاً: "أعمل كلاعب خبرة على مساعدة زملائي اللاعبين الشباب، وتقديم العون لهم". كما أشاد بالاستقرار الفني والتناغم الكبير داخل المنظومة، مؤكداً: "نعي تماماً حجم المسؤولية، وهنالك ثقة متبادلة بيننا وبين المدرب".
روح العائلة الواحدة وشعار الانتصار
واختتم العماري تصريحاته بالحديث عن الروح الجماعية التي تطغى على معسكر الأسود، قائلاً: "المنتخب العراقي عائلة واحدة، ونعمل كمجموعة متجانسة". وأضاف بلهجة حاسمة أن "المباراة لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين، وهدفنا تقديم الأفضل وتحقيق الانتصار"، لتأكيد صدارة المنتخب ومواصلة مشواره بنجاح.
Iraqi national team star Amir Al-Amari responded to his captain Ayman Hussein after the latter criticized the atmosphere in Jeddah for being highly humid, during the press conference held this afternoon before the match against the Kuwaiti national team tomorrow (Saturday) as part of the second round of the first group in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".
It’s not the first time we play in Jeddah
In response to the question about the humidity in Jeddah, Al-Amari said: "The climatic conditions are not an excuse for a professional player because the humidity affects both teams. We have previously played matches with the national team in the Kingdom, specifically in Jeddah." Captain Ayman Hussein had stated to the media after the draw with Oman that the humidity was very high and affected his team's performance. Amir Al-Amari also confirmed the complete readiness of the "Lions of Mesopotamia" for the anticipated match against their Kuwaiti counterpart, emphasizing that the team's ambition is to achieve victory, which is non-negotiable in this decisive encounter. Al-Amari described the Kuwaiti national team as a "developed and respected team," noting that the Iraqi team is fully prepared and the players are in optimal physical and technical condition to face the match.
The role of experience and supporting youth
Regarding his leadership role on the field, Al-Amari pointed out that he utilizes his long experience to serve the group, adding: "As an experienced player, I work to assist my younger teammates and provide them with support." He also praised the technical stability and great harmony within the system, confirming: "We are fully aware of the size of the responsibility, and there is mutual trust between us and the coach."
The spirit of one family and the motto of victory
Al-Amari concluded his statements by talking about the collective spirit that prevails in the camp of the Lions, saying: "The Iraqi national team is one family, and we work as a cohesive group." He added emphatically that "the match cannot be divided into two, and our goal is to present our best and achieve victory," to confirm the team's leadership and continue their journey successfully.