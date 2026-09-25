رد اللاعب أمير العماري نجم منتخب العراق على قائده أيمن حسين عندما انتقد الأخير الأجواء في جدة بأنها عالية الرطوبة، وذلك في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده ظهر اليوم وقبل مواجهة منتخب الكويت يوم غد (السبت) ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثانية للمجموعة الأولى لدورة كأس الخليج العربي "خليجي27".


ليست المرة الأولى التي نلعب في جدة


قال العماري مجيباً على السؤال عن الرطوبة في جدة قال: "الظروف المناخية لا تمثل عذراً بالنسبة للاعب المحترف لأن أجواء الرطوبة على الفريقين، وسبق لنا خوض مباريات سابقة مع المنتخب في المملكة وتحديداً في جدة"، وكان قائد العراق اللاعب أيمن حسين قد صرح لوسائل الإعلام بعد التعادل مع عُمان بأن الرطوبة عالية جداً وأثرت على أداء منتخب بلاده. كما أكد أمير العماري على جاهزية "أسود الرافدين" التامة للمباراة المرتقبة أمام نظيره الكويتي، مشدداً على أن طموح الفريق هو تحقيق الفوز ولا بديل عنه في هذه المواجهة الحاسمة، وصف العماري المنتخب الكويتي بأنه "منتخب متطور ومحترم"، مشيراً إلى أن صفوف المنتخب العراقي مكتملة واللاعبين في أتم الجاهزية البدنية والفنية لخوض اللقاء.


دور الخبرة ودعم الشباب


وفيما يخص دوره القيادي داخل أرضية الملعب، أشار العماري إلى أنه يوظف خبرته الطويلة لخدمة المجموعة، مضيفاً: "أعمل كلاعب خبرة على مساعدة زملائي اللاعبين الشباب، وتقديم العون لهم". كما أشاد بالاستقرار الفني والتناغم الكبير داخل المنظومة، مؤكداً: "نعي تماماً حجم المسؤولية، وهنالك ثقة متبادلة بيننا وبين المدرب".


روح العائلة الواحدة وشعار الانتصار


واختتم العماري تصريحاته بالحديث عن الروح الجماعية التي تطغى على معسكر الأسود، قائلاً: "المنتخب العراقي عائلة واحدة، ونعمل كمجموعة متجانسة". وأضاف بلهجة حاسمة أن "المباراة لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين، وهدفنا تقديم الأفضل وتحقيق الانتصار"، لتأكيد صدارة المنتخب ومواصلة مشواره بنجاح.