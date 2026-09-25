Iraqi national team star Amir Al-Amari responded to his captain Ayman Hussein after the latter criticized the atmosphere in Jeddah for being highly humid, during the press conference held this afternoon before the match against the Kuwaiti national team tomorrow (Saturday) as part of the second round of the first group in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".



It’s not the first time we play in Jeddah



In response to the question about the humidity in Jeddah, Al-Amari said: "The climatic conditions are not an excuse for a professional player because the humidity affects both teams. We have previously played matches with the national team in the Kingdom, specifically in Jeddah." Captain Ayman Hussein had stated to the media after the draw with Oman that the humidity was very high and affected his team's performance. Amir Al-Amari also confirmed the complete readiness of the "Lions of Mesopotamia" for the anticipated match against their Kuwaiti counterpart, emphasizing that the team's ambition is to achieve victory, which is non-negotiable in this decisive encounter. Al-Amari described the Kuwaiti national team as a "developed and respected team," noting that the Iraqi team is fully prepared and the players are in optimal physical and technical condition to face the match.



The role of experience and supporting youth



Regarding his leadership role on the field, Al-Amari pointed out that he utilizes his long experience to serve the group, adding: "As an experienced player, I work to assist my younger teammates and provide them with support." He also praised the technical stability and great harmony within the system, confirming: "We are fully aware of the size of the responsibility, and there is mutual trust between us and the coach."



The spirit of one family and the motto of victory



Al-Amari concluded his statements by talking about the collective spirit that prevails in the camp of the Lions, saying: "The Iraqi national team is one family, and we work as a cohesive group." He added emphatically that "the match cannot be divided into two, and our goal is to present our best and achieve victory," to confirm the team's leadership and continue their journey successfully.