أكد لاعب المنتخب السعودي عبدالإله العمري لـ«عكاظ» جاهزية لاعبي «الأخضر» لخوض الاستحقاقات القادمة، مشددًا على أن جميع عناصر المنتخب مستعدون لتقديم كل ما لديهم، من أجل تحقيق النتائج المأمولة وإسعاد الشعب السعودي.


وقال العمري لـ«عكاظ»: «مستعدون وجاهزون، وإن شاء الله نسعد الشعب السعودي».


وأكد لاعب المنتخب السعودي أن لاعبي «الأخضر» يعملون بروح جماعية، ويدركون أهمية تكامل أدوارهم خلال المرحلة الحالية، مشيرًا إلى أن العمل والتوفيق يمثلان الطريق لتحقيق الأهداف.


وطمأن العمري على حالته، قائلًا: «الحمد لله، أنا بخير»، مؤكدًا جاهزيته لمواصلة العمل مع زملائه وتقديم المطلوب منه متى ما احتاج إليه المنتخب.


وأضاف: «كلنا مدركون أننا نكمل بعضنا بعضًا، وإن شاء الله القادم فيه كل الخير والتوفيق».


وشدد العمري على أهمية مواصلة العمل وعدم استعجال النتائج، مؤكدًا أن لاعبي المنتخب يتعاملون مع المرحلة الحالية خطوة بخطوة، ويسعون إلى التطور وتحقيق النتائج التي يتطلع إليها الشارع الرياضي السعودي.


وقال: «بعد توفيق الله نعمل، وإن شاء الله نحصل على ثمرة العمل، خطوة بخطوة، والمستقبل بإذن الله يكون أفضل».


وأشار العمري إلى أن جميع عناصر المنتخب تعمل من أجل هدف واحد، وأن تكامل الأدوار بين اللاعبين يمثل عاملًا مهمًا في مسيرة «الأخضر»، خصوصًا مع توالي المباريات والحاجة إلى جاهزية جميع العناصر.


وأكد ثقته في العمل الذي تقوم به المجموعة، مشددًا على أن التركيز ينصب على مواصلة التحسن والاستفادة من كل مباراة، مع الرغبة في تقديم المستوى الذي يليق بالمنتخب السعودي.


واختتم العمري حديثه بالتأكيد على أن العمل الجماعي والتكاتف بين اللاعبين سيكونان من أهم عوامل تحقيق تطلعات المنتخب خلال المرحلة القادمة، مجددًا تأكيده أن لاعبي «الأخضر» مستعدون وجاهزون، ويتطلعون إلى تحقيق النتائج التي تسعد الشعب السعودي.