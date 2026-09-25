Saudi national team player Abdulilah Al-Amri confirmed to "Okaz" the readiness of the "Green" players to face the upcoming challenges, emphasizing that all team members are prepared to give their all in order to achieve the desired results and bring joy to the Saudi people.



Al-Amri said to "Okaz": "We are ready and prepared, and God willing, we will make the Saudi people happy."



The Saudi national team player affirmed that the "Green" players are working with a collective spirit and understand the importance of their roles complementing each other during this phase, pointing out that hard work and success represent the path to achieving their goals.



Al-Amri reassured about his condition, saying: "Thank God, I am fine," confirming his readiness to continue working with his teammates and to deliver what is required of him whenever the team needs him.



He added: "We are all aware that we complement each other, and God willing, the future holds all good and success."



Al-Amri stressed the importance of continuing to work and not rushing the results, confirming that the national team players are approaching the current phase step by step, striving for development and achieving the results that the Saudi sports community aspires to.



He said: "After God's success, we work, and God willing, we will reap the fruits of our labor, step by step, and the future will, by God's will, be better."



Al-Amri pointed out that all team members are working towards a single goal, and the complementarity of roles among the players is an important factor in the "Green's" journey, especially with the succession of matches and the need for all elements to be ready.



He expressed his confidence in the work being done by the group, emphasizing that the focus is on continuing to improve and benefiting from every match, with the desire to present a level that befits the Saudi national team.



Al-Amri concluded his remarks by emphasizing that teamwork and solidarity among the players will be among the most important factors in achieving the team's aspirations during the upcoming phase, reiterating that the "Green" players are ready and prepared, looking forward to achieving results that will please the Saudi people.