قاد محمد صلاح فريقه طرابزون سبور لفوز كاسح 4-0 على غلطة سراي في قمة الجولة السادسة من الدوري التركي، بعدما سجل هاتريك وصنع هدفاً.
بدأ صلاح العرض مبكراً بهدف في الدقيقة 4 بعد انطلاقة من منتصف الملعب وانفراد بالمرمى.
وفي الدقيقة 39 صنع الثاني لنواه سافيولو، قبل أن يعود بعد 5 دقائق فقط ليضيف الثالث لفريقه والثاني له.
واختتم ليلته التاريخية بهدف رابع في الدقيقة 80 من هجمة مرتدة سريعة من الجهة اليسرى، ليغادر في الدقيقة 88 وسط تصفيق حار، مسجلاً أول هاتريك له بقميص طرابزون منذ انضمامه في الصيف.
وأكمل غلطة سراي اللقاء بـ10 لاعبين بعد طرد الفرنسي ليسلي أوغوتشوكو في الدقيقة 86.
ورغم الخسارة، بقي غلطة سراي متصدراً بـ13 نقطة، بينما رفع طرابزون رصيده إلى 10 نقاط في المركز الخامس.
Mohamed Salah led his team Trabzonspor to a crushing 4-0 victory over Galatasaray in the top match of the sixth round of the Turkish league, after scoring a hat-trick and assisting another goal.
Salah started the display early with a goal in the 4th minute after a run from midfield and a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
In the 39th minute, he set up the second goal for Nuhay Savioulo, before returning just 5 minutes later to add the third for his team and his second of the match.
He capped off his historic night with a fourth goal in the 80th minute from a quick counter-attack down the left side, leaving the field in the 88th minute to a warm applause, marking his first hat-trick for Trabzon since joining in the summer.
Galatasaray finished the match with 10 players after Frenchman Lesly Ugochukwu was sent off in the 86th minute.
Despite the loss, Galatasaray remained at the top with 13 points, while Trabzon raised their tally to 10 points in fifth place.