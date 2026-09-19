Mohamed Salah led his team Trabzonspor to a crushing 4-0 victory over Galatasaray in the top match of the sixth round of the Turkish league, after scoring a hat-trick and assisting another goal.



Salah started the display early with a goal in the 4th minute after a run from midfield and a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.



In the 39th minute, he set up the second goal for Nuhay Savioulo, before returning just 5 minutes later to add the third for his team and his second of the match.



He capped off his historic night with a fourth goal in the 80th minute from a quick counter-attack down the left side, leaving the field in the 88th minute to a warm applause, marking his first hat-trick for Trabzon since joining in the summer.



Galatasaray finished the match with 10 players after Frenchman Lesly Ugochukwu was sent off in the 86th minute.



Despite the loss, Galatasaray remained at the top with 13 points, while Trabzon raised their tally to 10 points in fifth place.