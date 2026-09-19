قاد محمد صلاح فريقه طرابزون سبور لفوز كاسح 4-0 على غلطة سراي في قمة الجولة السادسة من الدوري التركي، بعدما سجل هاتريك وصنع هدفاً.


بدأ صلاح العرض مبكراً بهدف في الدقيقة 4 بعد انطلاقة من منتصف الملعب وانفراد بالمرمى.


وفي الدقيقة 39 صنع الثاني لنواه سافيولو، قبل أن يعود بعد 5 دقائق فقط ليضيف الثالث لفريقه والثاني له.


واختتم ليلته التاريخية بهدف رابع في الدقيقة 80 من هجمة مرتدة سريعة من الجهة اليسرى، ليغادر في الدقيقة 88 وسط تصفيق حار، مسجلاً أول هاتريك له بقميص طرابزون منذ انضمامه في الصيف.


وأكمل غلطة سراي اللقاء بـ10 لاعبين بعد طرد الفرنسي ليسلي أوغوتشوكو في الدقيقة 86.


ورغم الخسارة، بقي غلطة سراي متصدراً بـ13 نقطة، بينما رفع طرابزون رصيده إلى 10 نقاط في المركز الخامس.