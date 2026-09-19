أكد وزير الشباب والرياضة اليمني نايف البكري، أن الشراكة مع السعودية تعد طوق نجاة حقيقياً للرياضة اليمنية، مشيراً إلى أن الدعم السعودي المتواصل والبرامج التنموية للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن تدعم التنمية الرياضية وتفتح آفاقاً جديدة للشباب نحو مستقبل أكثر استدامة. وأوضح البكري، أن المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية مارست استهدافاً ممنهجاً طال أكثر من 90% من قطاع الشباب والرياضة، معتبراً أن هذا العبث والدمار الذي طال البنية التحتية يمثل «جريمة كبرى» مكتملة الأركان، تهدف إلى وأد طموحات الأجيال الصاعدة وقتل شغف الرياضيين اليمنيين. وفي حوار أجرته «عكاظ»، تحدث البكري عن مسيرة البناء والصمود الرياضي، وملامح المرحلة القادمة وخطة الوزارة الإستراتيجية لتمكين الكوادر الرياضية.
جرائم الحوثي تدمر المنشآت
• ما حجم الخسائر التي طالت البنية التحتية الرياضية جراء الدمار الحوثي؟
•• القطاع الرياضي، كبقية قطاعات الدولة، تأثر بشكل كبير جراء الحرب التي أشعلتها مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية ضد الشعب اليمني، وتعرضت عشرات المنشآت الرياضية والشبابية لأضرار مباشرة، إذ بلغت نسبة الأضرار أكثر من 90%، ما أدى إلى توقف العديد من البرامج والأنشطة، كما حُرم آلاف الشباب من حقهم في ممارسة الرياضة والمشاركة في الأنشطة الثقافية والشبابية، فضلاً عن استهداف البنية التحتية التي بُنيت على مدى سنوات.
ونحن في وزارة الشباب والرياضة ننظر إلى استهداف هذا القطاع باعتباره استهدافاً لمستقبل اليمن، لأن الشباب هم عماد التنمية وصناع السلام، ولذلك نعمل، رغم الظروف الصعبة، على إعادة تأهيل المنشآت المتضررة، وتوسيع البرامج الشبابية والرياضية في المحافظات المحررة، وبناء شراكات مع الأشقاء والأصدقاء لدعم هذا القطاع الحيوي، إيماناً منا بأن الاستثمار في الشباب هو الاستثمار الحقيقي في استقرار اليمن ومستقبله.
حضور خارجي وإنجازات نوعية
• كيف تقيّمون دور الوزارة في الحفاظ على استمرارية المشاركات الخارجية للاتحادات والمنتخبات؟
•• رغم الظروف الاستثنائية التي فرضتها الحرب والانقلاب، وما خلفته من تدمير للبنية التحتية الرياضية وشح في الإمكانات، فإن وزارة الشباب والرياضة في الحكومة اليمنية، جعلت من استمرار الحضور اليمني في المحافل الرياضية الخارجية (أولوية وطنية)، فنحن نؤمن بأن الرياضة ليست مجرد منافسة، بل رسالة تعكس صمود اليمن وإرادة شعبه.
وبالتالي، فقد عملنا بالتنسيق مع الاتحادات الرياضية واللجنة الأولمبية، على توفير الإمكانات اللازمة لضمان استمرار المشاركات الخارجية، لأن غياب اليمن عن البطولات القارية والدولية يعني خسارة أجيال من الرياضيين وتراجع حضور بلادنا على الساحة الرياضية. وقد أثمرت هذه الجهود عن مشاركات مشرفة وإنجازات نوعية، كان آخرها تحقيق منتخبنا الوطني للجودو ميدالية ذهبية في البطولة العربية بالأردن، وتحقيق شباب وناشئي بلادنا في كرة القدم إنجازات لافتة عربياً وقارياً إلى جانب نتائج إيجابية في عدد من الألعاب الأخرى، وهو ما يؤكد أن شباب اليمن قادرون على المنافسة متى ما توفرت لهم الفرصة، وسنواصل دعم الاتحادات والمنتخبات الوطنية، وتعزيز الشراكات مع الأشقاء والأصدقاء، بما يسهم في رفع علم اليمن عالياً في مختلف المحافل.
الدعم السعودي يصنع الفارق
• ما أبرز ملامح الاتفاقيات الموقعة مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن؟
•• تمثل هذه الاتفاقيات خطوة إستراتيجية مهمة في مسار إعادة بناء وتأهيل البنية التحتية لقطاعي الشباب والرياضة، وتجسد عمق الشراكة الأخوية بين اليمن والسعودية، والدعم المستمر الذي يقدمه البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن لمختلف القطاعات الحيوية. وتشمل هذه المشاريع إنشاء وتأهيل منشآت رياضية وشبابية حديثة وفق أعلى المواصفات، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة مناسبة لاحتضان الأنشطة الرياضية والشبابية، واكتشاف المواهب، وتعزيز مشاركة الشباب في التنمية، كما ستسهم في إعادة الحياة إلى العديد من المنشآت التي تعرضت للتدمير أو الإهمال خلال سنوات الحرب.
ونحن في وزارة الشباب والرياضة ننظر إلى هذه المشاريع باعتبارها استثماراً في الإنسان اليمني قبل أن تكون استثماراً في المنشآت، لأنها ستوفر فرصاً أوسع للشباب لممارسة الرياضة، وتنمية قدراتهم، وتعزيز دورهم في بناء المجتمع، كما تسهم السعودية في إعادة الإعمار والتنمية المستدامة.
مشاريع إستراتيجية تعيد الأمل
• ما أبرز المنشآت والملاعب التي نفذها أو مولها البرنامج السعودي في المحافظات المحررة؟
•• يمثل دعم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن لقطاع الشباب والرياضة نقلة نوعية في مسار إعادة تأهيل البنية التحتية الرياضية التي تعرضت لأضرار كبيرة خلال سنوات الحرب. وقد شمل هذا الدعم تنفيذ وتمويل مشاريع إستراتيجية في عدد من المحافظات المحررة، تضمنت إعادة تأهيل الصالة الرياضية المغلقة بالعاصمة عدن، وبناء ملاعب معشبة لأندية الروضة، والميناء، والجزيرة بعدن أيضاً، وملعب نادي شباب المضاربة برأس العارة في محافظة لحج، فضلاً عن الاتفاق لإعادة الملعب الدولي بالعاصمة عدن وفق أحدث المواصفات الفنية، بما يواكب تطلعات الرياضيين والشباب.
ولا تقتصر أهمية هذه المشاريع على الجانب الإنشائي فحسب، بل تمتد إلى توفير بيئة رياضية آمنة وحديثة تحتضن الأنشطة والبطولات، وتسهم في اكتشاف المواهب، وتعزيز حضور الشباب في مختلف المجالات.
ونحن في وزارة الشباب والرياضة في الحكومة اليمنية نثمن عالياً هذا الدعم الأخوي الذي يجسد حرص السعودية على مساندة اليمن، والإسهام في إعادة بناء مؤسساته وتهيئة الظروف المناسبة لعودة النشاط الرياضي بصورة أفضل.
حراك رياضي ينبض بالحياة
• ما أبرز البطولات المحلية التي رعاها البرنامج السعودي وهل توجد روزنامة قادمة؟
•• أسهم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بصورة فاعلة في دعم ورعاية العديد من البطولات والأنشطة الرياضية في مختلف الألعاب، آخرها بطولة الكرة الطائرة لمنتخبات المحافظات في العاصمة عدن، وبطولة الجمهورية لكرة السلة في محافظة حضرموت، وبطولة كرة اليد في محافظة مأرب، وغيرها من البطولات التي كان لها أثر كبير في إعادة تنشيط الحركة الرياضية بعد سنوات من التوقف، وإعادة الثقة للاتحادات والأندية والرياضيين، فضلاً عن توفير متنفس حقيقي للشباب وتعزيز روح التنافس والإبداع بينهم.
وقد انعكس هذا الدعم بشكل واضح على زيادة عدد البطولات والفعاليات الرياضية، ورفع مستوى المشاركة المجتمعية، واكتشاف مواهب واعدة تمثل رافداً مهماً للمنتخبات الوطنية، كما عزز هذا الحراك دور الرياضة في نشر قيم التسامح والانتماء الوطني، وإبعاد الشباب عن الآفات السلبية.
وفي ما يتعلق بالمرحلة القادمة، فإن الوزارة تعمل بالتنسيق مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن على إعداد روزنامة متكاملة من البطولات والفعاليات الرياضية والشبابية في مختلف المحافظات، بما يضمن استدامة النشاط الرياضي، وتوسيع قاعدة الممارسة، وتحقيق الأهداف التنموية التي تخدم الشباب والرياضة في اليمن.
صمود رياضي يواجه الحرب
• كيف تقرؤون واقع النشاط الرياضي وأبرز التحديات التي تواجه المشاركات الخارجية؟
•• يمكن القول، إن الرياضة اليمنية تعيش اليوم مرحلة من الصمود والإصرار على الاستمرار رغم كل التحديات، فمن جهة، تشهد المحافظات المحررة نشاطاً متزايداً من خلال إقامة البطولات المحلية وتنشيط عمل الاتحادات والأندية، ومن جهة أخرى تواصل منتخباتنا الوطنية حضورها في البطولات العربية والقارية والدولية، وهو أمر يدعو للفخر ويعكس عزيمة الرياضي اليمني.
ولا شك أن التحديات لا تزال كبيرة، وفي مقدمتها محدودية الموارد المالية، وتضرر البنية التحتية الرياضية، وصعوبات الإعداد والمعسكرات الخارجية، إضافة إلى التكاليف المرتفعة للسفر والمشاركة. ومع ذلك، فإن الوزارة، بالتعاون مع الأشقاء والشركاء الداعمين، تبذل جهوداً كبيرة لضمان استمرار المشاركات الخارجية، لأننا نؤمن بأن رفع علم اليمن في المحافل الرياضية هو رسالة وطنية تعكس صمود الشعب اليمني وإرادته في تجاوز آثار الحرب، وسنواصل العمل على توفير بيئة أفضل لرياضيينا وتمكينهم من تحقيق نتائج مشرفة.
رؤية شاملة لتمكين الشباب
• ما هي الإستراتيجية الحالية لتمكين الشباب وتأهيلهم ومكافحة البطالة؟
•• تضع وزارة الشباب والرياضة تمكين الشباب في مقدمة أولوياتها، انطلاقاً من إيمانها بأن الشباب هم الثروة الحقيقية وصناع المستقبل، ولهذا تعمل الوزارة على تنفيذ إستراتيجية متكاملة تقوم على التأهيل والتدريب المهني، وبناء القدرات القيادية، وتعزيز روح المبادرة والابتكار، بما يسهم في تمكين الشباب من الاندماج في سوق العمل والمشاركة الفاعلة في التنمية.
وقد نفذت الوزارة، بالشراكة مع المنظمات المحلية والدولية والقطاع الخاص، العديد من البرامج التدريبية في مجالات ريادة الأعمال، والتأهيل المهني، والقيادة، والعمل التطوعي، إلى جانب دعم المبادرات الشبابية والمشاريع المجتمعية التي توفر فرصاً حقيقية للشباب وتسهم في الحد من البطالة، ضمن برنامج «الخطة الوطنية لتمكين الشباب 2026 - 2031».
كما أننا في وزارة الشباب والرياضة نعمل على توسيع هذه البرامج لتشمل أكبر عدد ممكن من المحافظات، حيث أنشأنا عدداً كبيراً من المراكز الشبابية في عدن، وتعز، وحضرموت، ومأرب، والعمل جارٍ لإنشاء مراكز أخرى أيضاً في لحج، والضالع، وأبين، وشبوة، والعمل على تعزيز الشراكات مع الجهات المانحة، بما يضمن استدامة المشاريع الشبابية، ويفتح آفاقاً أوسع أمام الشباب للمساهمة في بناء وطنهم، وتحويل طاقاتهم إلى قوة فاعلة في التنمية والاستقرار.
تمكين الفتيات وصقل المواهب
• ما أبرز برامج الوزارة لتفعيل حضور الرياضة النسوية وتشجيع المواهب؟
•• تؤمن وزارة الشباب والرياضة بأن المرأة شريك أساسي في عملية التنمية، ولذلك تحرص على توسيع مشاركة الفتيات في الأنشطة الرياضية والشبابية، من خلال دعم الرياضة النسوية، وتنفيذ برامج تدريبية وتأهيلية، وإقامة البطولات والملتقيات الخاصة بالفتيات، إلى جانب تشجيع الاتحادات الرياضية على إشراك العنصر النسائي في مختلف الألعاب، كما تعمل الوزارة على توفير فرص المشاركة الخارجية للمنتخبات النسوية، بما يسهم في إبراز المواهب اليمنية وتمكينها من المنافسة إقليمياً ودولياً.
تمكين مهني وبناء قدرات
• ما أبرز ما حققته الوزارة في مجال التدريب والتأهيل؟
•• تولي الوزارة اهتماماً كبيراً ببرامج التمكين وبناء القدرات، إذ نفذت عشرات الدورات التدريبية وورش العمل في مجالات القيادة وريادة الأعمال والتأهيل المهني والعمل التطوعي، واستفاد منها آلاف الشباب والفتيات في مختلف المحافظات، كما عملت الوزارة على بناء شراكات مع منظمات محلية ودولية لتوسيع فرص التدريب والتأهيل وربط الشباب بسوق العمل وتعزيز مهاراتهم المهنية.
حصاد الأندية ولغة الأرقام
• كم بلغ عدد الأندية الرياضية المسجلة وحجم البطولات المنفذة بالأرقام؟
•• بلغ عدد الأندية الرياضية المعترف بها حتى ما قبل عام 2015 نحو 346 نادياً، منها 319 نادياً معترفاً به رسمياً، و27 نادياً معترفاً به مؤقتاً. وفي الفترة التي أعقبت عام 2015، تم الاعتراف بنحو 47 نادياً إضافياً، منها 22 نادياً معترفاً بها رسمياً، و25 نادياً معترفاً بها مؤقتاً، ليرتفع بذلك إجمالي عدد الأندية الرياضية إلى 393 نادياً على مستوى اليمن.
وتواصل الوزارة جهودها لدعم هذه الأندية، والارتقاء بأدائها الإداري والفني، وتوفير الإمكانات اللازمة لاستمرار نشاطها بما يخدم الشباب والرياضة في اليمن.
منذ تأسيس الوزارة في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن عام 2016، تم تنظيم وتنفيذ أكثر من 216 بطولة رياضية ومسابقة تنشيطية على مستوى المحافظات، شملت مختلف الألعاب الرياضية. ومن أبرز هذه الفعاليات إقامة الأولمبياد الوطني الأول بمشاركة جميع المحافظات، ثم الأولمبياد الوطني الثاني «المحبة والسلام»، اللذين مثلا محطة رياضية وطنية بارزة، وأسهما في توسيع قاعدة المشاركة الرياضية، وتعزيز التنافس بين الرياضيين، وتنشيط الحركة الرياضية على المستوى الوطني.
The Yemeni Minister of Youth and Sports, Nayef Al-Bakri, confirmed that the partnership with Saudi Arabia is a real lifeline for Yemeni sports, pointing out that the continuous Saudi support and the developmental programs of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen support sports development and open new horizons for youth towards a more sustainable future. Al-Bakri explained that the terrorist Houthi militia has systematically targeted more than 90% of the youth and sports sector, considering that this chaos and destruction that has affected the infrastructure represents a "major crime" with all its elements, aimed at stifling the aspirations of the rising generations and killing the passion of Yemeni athletes. In an interview with "Okaz," Al-Bakri discussed the journey of sports building and resilience, the features of the upcoming phase, and the ministry's strategic plan to empower sports cadres.
Houthi Crimes Destroy Facilities
• What is the extent of the losses that have affected the sports infrastructure due to Houthi destruction?
•• The sports sector, like other state sectors, has been significantly affected by the war ignited by the terrorist Houthi militia against the Yemeni people, with dozens of sports and youth facilities suffering direct damage, with the damage rate exceeding 90%, leading to the suspension of many programs and activities. Thousands of youth have been deprived of their right to practice sports and participate in cultural and youth activities, in addition to the targeting of the infrastructure that was built over the years.
In the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we view the targeting of this sector as an attack on Yemen's future, as youth are the backbone of development and peace builders. Therefore, despite the difficult circumstances, we are working to rehabilitate the damaged facilities, expand youth and sports programs in the liberated governorates, and build partnerships with brothers and friends to support this vital sector, believing that investing in youth is the real investment in Yemen's stability and future.
External Presence and Quality Achievements
• How do you assess the ministry's role in maintaining the continuity of external participation for federations and teams?
•• Despite the exceptional circumstances imposed by the war and the coup, and the destruction of sports infrastructure and scarcity of resources, the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the Yemeni government has made the continuity of Yemen's presence in external sports forums a "national priority." We believe that sports is not just competition but a message that reflects Yemen's resilience and the will of its people.
Thus, we have worked in coordination with sports federations and the Olympic Committee to provide the necessary resources to ensure the continuity of external participation, as Yemen's absence from continental and international championships means losing generations of athletes and a decline in our country's presence on the sports scene. These efforts have resulted in honorable participations and quality achievements, the latest of which was our national judo team winning a gold medal at the Arab Championship in Jordan, and our youth and junior teams achieving remarkable accomplishments in football at the Arab and continental levels, alongside positive results in several other sports, confirming that Yemeni youth are capable of competing whenever they are given the opportunity. We will continue to support national federations and teams and enhance partnerships with brothers and friends to raise the flag of Yemen high in various forums.
Saudi Support Makes a Difference
• What are the main features of the agreements signed with the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen?
•• These agreements represent an important strategic step in the process of rebuilding and rehabilitating the infrastructure of the youth and sports sectors, embodying the depth of the brotherly partnership between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, and the continuous support provided by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen to various vital sectors. These projects include the establishment and rehabilitation of modern sports and youth facilities according to the highest specifications, contributing to providing a suitable environment for hosting sports and youth activities, discovering talents, and enhancing youth participation in development. They will also help revive many facilities that have been destroyed or neglected during the years of war.
In the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we view these projects as an investment in the Yemeni person before being an investment in facilities, as they will provide broader opportunities for youth to practice sports, develop their capabilities, and enhance their role in building society, while Saudi Arabia contributes to reconstruction and sustainable development.
Strategic Projects Restore Hope
• What are the most notable facilities and stadiums implemented or funded by the Saudi program in the liberated governorates?
•• The support of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen for the youth and sports sector represents a qualitative leap in the process of rehabilitating the sports infrastructure that has suffered significant damage during the years of war. This support has included the implementation and funding of strategic projects in several liberated governorates, including the rehabilitation of the closed sports hall in the capital, Aden, and the construction of grass fields for the Al-Rawda, Al-Mina, and Al-Jazeera clubs in Aden, as well as the Al-Mudharabah Youth Club stadium in Al-Rahwa in Lahij Governorate, in addition to an agreement to rehabilitate the international stadium in the capital, Aden, according to the latest technical specifications, in line with the aspirations of athletes and youth.
The importance of these projects is not limited to the construction aspect alone but extends to providing a safe and modern sports environment that hosts activities and championships, contributes to discovering talents, and enhances youth presence in various fields.
In the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the Yemeni government, we highly appreciate this brotherly support that embodies Saudi Arabia's commitment to assist Yemen and contribute to rebuilding its institutions and creating suitable conditions for the return of sports activity in a better way.
A Vibrant Sports Movement
• What are the most notable local championships sponsored by the Saudi program, and is there an upcoming calendar?
•• The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has effectively contributed to supporting and sponsoring many championships and sports activities in various games, the latest of which was the volleyball championship for the provinces' teams in the capital, Aden, the Republic Basketball Championship in Hadramout Governorate, and the Handball Championship in Marib Governorate, among other championships that had a significant impact on revitalizing the sports movement after years of stagnation and restoring confidence to federations, clubs, and athletes, in addition to providing a real outlet for youth and enhancing the spirit of competition and creativity among them.
This support has clearly reflected on the increase in the number of championships and sports events, raising the level of community participation, discovering promising talents that represent an important resource for national teams, and enhancing the role of sports in spreading values of tolerance and national belonging, distancing youth from negative phenomena.
Regarding the upcoming phase, the ministry is working in coordination with the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen to prepare a comprehensive calendar of championships and sports and youth events in various governorates, ensuring the sustainability of sports activity, expanding the base of practice, and achieving developmental goals that serve youth and sports in Yemen.
Sports Resilience Facing War
• How do you assess the reality of sports activity and the main challenges facing external participation?
•• It can be said that Yemeni sports today is experiencing a phase of resilience and determination to continue despite all challenges. On one hand, the liberated governorates are witnessing increasing activity through the organization of local championships and the activation of federations and clubs, while on the other hand, our national teams continue to participate in Arab, continental, and international championships, which is a matter of pride and reflects the determination of Yemeni athletes.
There is no doubt that challenges remain significant, foremost among them are limited financial resources, damage to sports infrastructure, difficulties in preparation and external camps, in addition to the high costs of travel and participation. Nevertheless, the ministry, in cooperation with brothers and supporting partners, is making great efforts to ensure the continuity of external participation, as we believe that raising the flag of Yemen in sports forums is a national message that reflects the resilience of the Yemeni people and their will to overcome the effects of war. We will continue to work to provide a better environment for our athletes and empower them to achieve honorable results.
A Comprehensive Vision for Youth Empowerment
• What is the current strategy for empowering youth, qualifying them, and combating unemployment?
•• The Ministry of Youth and Sports places youth empowerment at the forefront of its priorities, based on its belief that youth are the real wealth and builders of the future. Therefore, the ministry is working to implement a comprehensive strategy based on vocational training and qualification, building leadership capacities, and enhancing the spirit of initiative and innovation, contributing to empowering youth to integrate into the labor market and actively participate in development.
The ministry has implemented, in partnership with local and international organizations and the private sector, many training programs in the fields of entrepreneurship, vocational qualification, leadership, and voluntary work, in addition to supporting youth initiatives and community projects that provide real opportunities for youth and contribute to reducing unemployment, as part of the "National Youth Empowerment Plan 2026 - 2031."
Additionally, in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we are working to expand these programs to include as many governorates as possible, having established a large number of youth centers in Aden, Taiz, Hadramout, and Marib, and work is ongoing to establish other centers in Lahij, Al-Dhale, Abyan, and Shabwa, while enhancing partnerships with donor organizations to ensure the sustainability of youth projects and open broader horizons for youth to contribute to building their country and transforming their energies into an effective force in development and stability.
Empowering Girls and Nurturing Talents
• What are the main programs of the ministry to activate the presence of women's sports and encourage talents?
•• The Ministry of Youth and Sports believes that women are a key partner in the development process, and therefore it is keen to expand the participation of girls in sports and youth activities by supporting women's sports, implementing training and qualification programs, and organizing championships and forums specifically for girls, in addition to encouraging sports federations to involve women in various games. The ministry is also working to provide opportunities for external participation for women's teams, contributing to showcasing Yemeni talents and empowering them to compete regionally and internationally.
Professional Empowerment and Capacity Building
• What are the main achievements of the ministry in the field of training and qualification?
•• The ministry places great importance on empowerment and capacity-building programs, having implemented dozens of training courses and workshops in the fields of leadership, entrepreneurship, vocational qualification, and voluntary work, benefiting thousands of youth and girls in various governorates. The ministry has also worked to build partnerships with local and international organizations to expand training and qualification opportunities, linking youth to the labor market and enhancing their professional skills.
Clubs' Harvest and the Language of Numbers
• What is the number of registered sports clubs and the volume of championships executed in numbers?
•• The number of recognized sports clubs before 2015 was about 346 clubs, of which 319 were officially recognized, and 27 were temporarily recognized. In the period following 2015, about 47 additional clubs were recognized, including 22 officially recognized clubs and 25 temporarily recognized clubs, bringing the total number of sports clubs in Yemen to 393.
The ministry continues its efforts to support these clubs, improve their administrative and technical performance, and provide the necessary resources to sustain their activities in a way that serves youth and sports in Yemen.
Since the establishment of the ministry in the temporary capital, Aden, in 2016, more than 216 sports championships and activation competitions have been organized and implemented at the governorate level, covering various sports games. Among the most notable of these events was the first national Olympic Games with the participation of all governorates, followed by the second national Olympic Games "Love and Peace," which represented a prominent national sports station and contributed to expanding the base of sports participation, enhancing competition among athletes, and revitalizing the sports movement at the national level.