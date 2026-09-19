The Yemeni Minister of Youth and Sports, Nayef Al-Bakri, confirmed that the partnership with Saudi Arabia is a real lifeline for Yemeni sports, pointing out that the continuous Saudi support and the developmental programs of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen support sports development and open new horizons for youth towards a more sustainable future. Al-Bakri explained that the terrorist Houthi militia has systematically targeted more than 90% of the youth and sports sector, considering that this chaos and destruction that has affected the infrastructure represents a "major crime" with all its elements, aimed at stifling the aspirations of the rising generations and killing the passion of Yemeni athletes. In an interview with "Okaz," Al-Bakri discussed the journey of sports building and resilience, the features of the upcoming phase, and the ministry's strategic plan to empower sports cadres.

Houthi Crimes Destroy Facilities

• What is the extent of the losses that have affected the sports infrastructure due to Houthi destruction?

•• The sports sector, like other state sectors, has been significantly affected by the war ignited by the terrorist Houthi militia against the Yemeni people, with dozens of sports and youth facilities suffering direct damage, with the damage rate exceeding 90%, leading to the suspension of many programs and activities. Thousands of youth have been deprived of their right to practice sports and participate in cultural and youth activities, in addition to the targeting of the infrastructure that was built over the years.

In the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we view the targeting of this sector as an attack on Yemen's future, as youth are the backbone of development and peace builders. Therefore, despite the difficult circumstances, we are working to rehabilitate the damaged facilities, expand youth and sports programs in the liberated governorates, and build partnerships with brothers and friends to support this vital sector, believing that investing in youth is the real investment in Yemen's stability and future.

External Presence and Quality Achievements

• How do you assess the ministry's role in maintaining the continuity of external participation for federations and teams?

•• Despite the exceptional circumstances imposed by the war and the coup, and the destruction of sports infrastructure and scarcity of resources, the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the Yemeni government has made the continuity of Yemen's presence in external sports forums a "national priority." We believe that sports is not just competition but a message that reflects Yemen's resilience and the will of its people.

Thus, we have worked in coordination with sports federations and the Olympic Committee to provide the necessary resources to ensure the continuity of external participation, as Yemen's absence from continental and international championships means losing generations of athletes and a decline in our country's presence on the sports scene. These efforts have resulted in honorable participations and quality achievements, the latest of which was our national judo team winning a gold medal at the Arab Championship in Jordan, and our youth and junior teams achieving remarkable accomplishments in football at the Arab and continental levels, alongside positive results in several other sports, confirming that Yemeni youth are capable of competing whenever they are given the opportunity. We will continue to support national federations and teams and enhance partnerships with brothers and friends to raise the flag of Yemen high in various forums.

Saudi Support Makes a Difference

• What are the main features of the agreements signed with the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen?

•• These agreements represent an important strategic step in the process of rebuilding and rehabilitating the infrastructure of the youth and sports sectors, embodying the depth of the brotherly partnership between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, and the continuous support provided by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen to various vital sectors. These projects include the establishment and rehabilitation of modern sports and youth facilities according to the highest specifications, contributing to providing a suitable environment for hosting sports and youth activities, discovering talents, and enhancing youth participation in development. They will also help revive many facilities that have been destroyed or neglected during the years of war.

In the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we view these projects as an investment in the Yemeni person before being an investment in facilities, as they will provide broader opportunities for youth to practice sports, develop their capabilities, and enhance their role in building society, while Saudi Arabia contributes to reconstruction and sustainable development.

Strategic Projects Restore Hope

• What are the most notable facilities and stadiums implemented or funded by the Saudi program in the liberated governorates?

•• The support of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen for the youth and sports sector represents a qualitative leap in the process of rehabilitating the sports infrastructure that has suffered significant damage during the years of war. This support has included the implementation and funding of strategic projects in several liberated governorates, including the rehabilitation of the closed sports hall in the capital, Aden, and the construction of grass fields for the Al-Rawda, Al-Mina, and Al-Jazeera clubs in Aden, as well as the Al-Mudharabah Youth Club stadium in Al-Rahwa in Lahij Governorate, in addition to an agreement to rehabilitate the international stadium in the capital, Aden, according to the latest technical specifications, in line with the aspirations of athletes and youth.

The importance of these projects is not limited to the construction aspect alone but extends to providing a safe and modern sports environment that hosts activities and championships, contributes to discovering talents, and enhances youth presence in various fields.

In the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the Yemeni government, we highly appreciate this brotherly support that embodies Saudi Arabia's commitment to assist Yemen and contribute to rebuilding its institutions and creating suitable conditions for the return of sports activity in a better way.

A Vibrant Sports Movement

• What are the most notable local championships sponsored by the Saudi program, and is there an upcoming calendar?

•• The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has effectively contributed to supporting and sponsoring many championships and sports activities in various games, the latest of which was the volleyball championship for the provinces' teams in the capital, Aden, the Republic Basketball Championship in Hadramout Governorate, and the Handball Championship in Marib Governorate, among other championships that had a significant impact on revitalizing the sports movement after years of stagnation and restoring confidence to federations, clubs, and athletes, in addition to providing a real outlet for youth and enhancing the spirit of competition and creativity among them.

This support has clearly reflected on the increase in the number of championships and sports events, raising the level of community participation, discovering promising talents that represent an important resource for national teams, and enhancing the role of sports in spreading values of tolerance and national belonging, distancing youth from negative phenomena.

Regarding the upcoming phase, the ministry is working in coordination with the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen to prepare a comprehensive calendar of championships and sports and youth events in various governorates, ensuring the sustainability of sports activity, expanding the base of practice, and achieving developmental goals that serve youth and sports in Yemen.

Sports Resilience Facing War

• How do you assess the reality of sports activity and the main challenges facing external participation?

•• It can be said that Yemeni sports today is experiencing a phase of resilience and determination to continue despite all challenges. On one hand, the liberated governorates are witnessing increasing activity through the organization of local championships and the activation of federations and clubs, while on the other hand, our national teams continue to participate in Arab, continental, and international championships, which is a matter of pride and reflects the determination of Yemeni athletes.

There is no doubt that challenges remain significant, foremost among them are limited financial resources, damage to sports infrastructure, difficulties in preparation and external camps, in addition to the high costs of travel and participation. Nevertheless, the ministry, in cooperation with brothers and supporting partners, is making great efforts to ensure the continuity of external participation, as we believe that raising the flag of Yemen in sports forums is a national message that reflects the resilience of the Yemeni people and their will to overcome the effects of war. We will continue to work to provide a better environment for our athletes and empower them to achieve honorable results.

A Comprehensive Vision for Youth Empowerment

• What is the current strategy for empowering youth, qualifying them, and combating unemployment?

•• The Ministry of Youth and Sports places youth empowerment at the forefront of its priorities, based on its belief that youth are the real wealth and builders of the future. Therefore, the ministry is working to implement a comprehensive strategy based on vocational training and qualification, building leadership capacities, and enhancing the spirit of initiative and innovation, contributing to empowering youth to integrate into the labor market and actively participate in development.

The ministry has implemented, in partnership with local and international organizations and the private sector, many training programs in the fields of entrepreneurship, vocational qualification, leadership, and voluntary work, in addition to supporting youth initiatives and community projects that provide real opportunities for youth and contribute to reducing unemployment, as part of the "National Youth Empowerment Plan 2026 - 2031."

Additionally, in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we are working to expand these programs to include as many governorates as possible, having established a large number of youth centers in Aden, Taiz, Hadramout, and Marib, and work is ongoing to establish other centers in Lahij, Al-Dhale, Abyan, and Shabwa, while enhancing partnerships with donor organizations to ensure the sustainability of youth projects and open broader horizons for youth to contribute to building their country and transforming their energies into an effective force in development and stability.

Empowering Girls and Nurturing Talents

• What are the main programs of the ministry to activate the presence of women's sports and encourage talents?

•• The Ministry of Youth and Sports believes that women are a key partner in the development process, and therefore it is keen to expand the participation of girls in sports and youth activities by supporting women's sports, implementing training and qualification programs, and organizing championships and forums specifically for girls, in addition to encouraging sports federations to involve women in various games. The ministry is also working to provide opportunities for external participation for women's teams, contributing to showcasing Yemeni talents and empowering them to compete regionally and internationally.

Professional Empowerment and Capacity Building

• What are the main achievements of the ministry in the field of training and qualification?

•• The ministry places great importance on empowerment and capacity-building programs, having implemented dozens of training courses and workshops in the fields of leadership, entrepreneurship, vocational qualification, and voluntary work, benefiting thousands of youth and girls in various governorates. The ministry has also worked to build partnerships with local and international organizations to expand training and qualification opportunities, linking youth to the labor market and enhancing their professional skills.

Clubs' Harvest and the Language of Numbers

• What is the number of registered sports clubs and the volume of championships executed in numbers?

•• The number of recognized sports clubs before 2015 was about 346 clubs, of which 319 were officially recognized, and 27 were temporarily recognized. In the period following 2015, about 47 additional clubs were recognized, including 22 officially recognized clubs and 25 temporarily recognized clubs, bringing the total number of sports clubs in Yemen to 393.

The ministry continues its efforts to support these clubs, improve their administrative and technical performance, and provide the necessary resources to sustain their activities in a way that serves youth and sports in Yemen.

Since the establishment of the ministry in the temporary capital, Aden, in 2016, more than 216 sports championships and activation competitions have been organized and implemented at the governorate level, covering various sports games. Among the most notable of these events was the first national Olympic Games with the participation of all governorates, followed by the second national Olympic Games "Love and Peace," which represented a prominent national sports station and contributed to expanding the base of sports participation, enhancing competition among athletes, and revitalizing the sports movement at the national level.