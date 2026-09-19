أكد وزير الشباب والرياضة اليمني نايف البكري، أن الشراكة مع السعودية تعد طوق نجاة حقيقياً للرياضة اليمنية، مشيراً إلى أن الدعم السعودي المتواصل والبرامج التنموية للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن تدعم التنمية الرياضية وتفتح آفاقاً جديدة للشباب نحو مستقبل أكثر استدامة. وأوضح البكري، أن المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية مارست استهدافاً ممنهجاً طال أكثر من 90% من قطاع الشباب والرياضة، معتبراً أن هذا العبث والدمار الذي طال البنية التحتية يمثل «جريمة كبرى» مكتملة الأركان، تهدف إلى وأد طموحات الأجيال الصاعدة وقتل شغف الرياضيين اليمنيين. وفي حوار أجرته «عكاظ»، تحدث البكري عن مسيرة البناء والصمود الرياضي، وملامح المرحلة القادمة وخطة الوزارة الإستراتيجية لتمكين الكوادر الرياضية.

جرائم الحوثي تدمر المنشآت

• ما حجم الخسائر التي طالت البنية التحتية الرياضية جراء الدمار الحوثي؟

•• القطاع الرياضي، كبقية قطاعات الدولة، تأثر بشكل كبير جراء الحرب التي أشعلتها مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية ضد الشعب اليمني، وتعرضت عشرات المنشآت الرياضية والشبابية لأضرار مباشرة، إذ بلغت نسبة الأضرار أكثر من 90%، ما أدى إلى توقف العديد من البرامج والأنشطة، كما حُرم آلاف الشباب من حقهم في ممارسة الرياضة والمشاركة في الأنشطة الثقافية والشبابية، فضلاً عن استهداف البنية التحتية التي بُنيت على مدى سنوات.

ونحن في وزارة الشباب والرياضة ننظر إلى استهداف هذا القطاع باعتباره استهدافاً لمستقبل اليمن، لأن الشباب هم عماد التنمية وصناع السلام، ولذلك نعمل، رغم الظروف الصعبة، على إعادة تأهيل المنشآت المتضررة، وتوسيع البرامج الشبابية والرياضية في المحافظات المحررة، وبناء شراكات مع الأشقاء والأصدقاء لدعم هذا القطاع الحيوي، إيماناً منا بأن الاستثمار في الشباب هو الاستثمار الحقيقي في استقرار اليمن ومستقبله.

حضور خارجي وإنجازات نوعية

• كيف تقيّمون دور الوزارة في الحفاظ على استمرارية المشاركات الخارجية للاتحادات والمنتخبات؟

•• رغم الظروف الاستثنائية التي فرضتها الحرب والانقلاب، وما خلفته من تدمير للبنية التحتية الرياضية وشح في الإمكانات، فإن وزارة الشباب والرياضة في الحكومة اليمنية، جعلت من استمرار الحضور اليمني في المحافل الرياضية الخارجية (أولوية وطنية)، فنحن نؤمن بأن الرياضة ليست مجرد منافسة، بل رسالة تعكس صمود اليمن وإرادة شعبه.

وبالتالي، فقد عملنا بالتنسيق مع الاتحادات الرياضية واللجنة الأولمبية، على توفير الإمكانات اللازمة لضمان استمرار المشاركات الخارجية، لأن غياب اليمن عن البطولات القارية والدولية يعني خسارة أجيال من الرياضيين وتراجع حضور بلادنا على الساحة الرياضية. وقد أثمرت هذه الجهود عن مشاركات مشرفة وإنجازات نوعية، كان آخرها تحقيق منتخبنا الوطني للجودو ميدالية ذهبية في البطولة العربية بالأردن، وتحقيق شباب وناشئي بلادنا في كرة القدم إنجازات لافتة عربياً وقارياً إلى جانب نتائج إيجابية في عدد من الألعاب الأخرى، وهو ما يؤكد أن شباب اليمن قادرون على المنافسة متى ما توفرت لهم الفرصة، وسنواصل دعم الاتحادات والمنتخبات الوطنية، وتعزيز الشراكات مع الأشقاء والأصدقاء، بما يسهم في رفع علم اليمن عالياً في مختلف المحافل.

الدعم السعودي يصنع الفارق

• ما أبرز ملامح الاتفاقيات الموقعة مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن؟

•• تمثل هذه الاتفاقيات خطوة إستراتيجية مهمة في مسار إعادة بناء وتأهيل البنية التحتية لقطاعي الشباب والرياضة، وتجسد عمق الشراكة الأخوية بين اليمن والسعودية، والدعم المستمر الذي يقدمه البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن لمختلف القطاعات الحيوية. وتشمل هذه المشاريع إنشاء وتأهيل منشآت رياضية وشبابية حديثة وفق أعلى المواصفات، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة مناسبة لاحتضان الأنشطة الرياضية والشبابية، واكتشاف المواهب، وتعزيز مشاركة الشباب في التنمية، كما ستسهم في إعادة الحياة إلى العديد من المنشآت التي تعرضت للتدمير أو الإهمال خلال سنوات الحرب.

ونحن في وزارة الشباب والرياضة ننظر إلى هذه المشاريع باعتبارها استثماراً في الإنسان اليمني قبل أن تكون استثماراً في المنشآت، لأنها ستوفر فرصاً أوسع للشباب لممارسة الرياضة، وتنمية قدراتهم، وتعزيز دورهم في بناء المجتمع، كما تسهم السعودية في إعادة الإعمار والتنمية المستدامة.

مشاريع إستراتيجية تعيد الأمل

• ما أبرز المنشآت والملاعب التي نفذها أو مولها البرنامج السعودي في المحافظات المحررة؟

•• يمثل دعم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن لقطاع الشباب والرياضة نقلة نوعية في مسار إعادة تأهيل البنية التحتية الرياضية التي تعرضت لأضرار كبيرة خلال سنوات الحرب. وقد شمل هذا الدعم تنفيذ وتمويل مشاريع إستراتيجية في عدد من المحافظات المحررة، تضمنت إعادة تأهيل الصالة الرياضية المغلقة بالعاصمة عدن، وبناء ملاعب معشبة لأندية الروضة، والميناء، والجزيرة بعدن أيضاً، وملعب نادي شباب المضاربة برأس العارة في محافظة لحج، فضلاً عن الاتفاق لإعادة الملعب الدولي بالعاصمة عدن وفق أحدث المواصفات الفنية، بما يواكب تطلعات الرياضيين والشباب.

ولا تقتصر أهمية هذه المشاريع على الجانب الإنشائي فحسب، بل تمتد إلى توفير بيئة رياضية آمنة وحديثة تحتضن الأنشطة والبطولات، وتسهم في اكتشاف المواهب، وتعزيز حضور الشباب في مختلف المجالات.

ونحن في وزارة الشباب والرياضة في الحكومة اليمنية نثمن عالياً هذا الدعم الأخوي الذي يجسد حرص السعودية على مساندة اليمن، والإسهام في إعادة بناء مؤسساته وتهيئة الظروف المناسبة لعودة النشاط الرياضي بصورة أفضل.

حراك رياضي ينبض بالحياة

• ما أبرز البطولات المحلية التي رعاها البرنامج السعودي وهل توجد روزنامة قادمة؟

•• أسهم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بصورة فاعلة في دعم ورعاية العديد من البطولات والأنشطة الرياضية في مختلف الألعاب، آخرها بطولة الكرة الطائرة لمنتخبات المحافظات في العاصمة عدن، وبطولة الجمهورية لكرة السلة في محافظة حضرموت، وبطولة كرة اليد في محافظة مأرب، وغيرها من البطولات التي كان لها أثر كبير في إعادة تنشيط الحركة الرياضية بعد سنوات من التوقف، وإعادة الثقة للاتحادات والأندية والرياضيين، فضلاً عن توفير متنفس حقيقي للشباب وتعزيز روح التنافس والإبداع بينهم.

وقد انعكس هذا الدعم بشكل واضح على زيادة عدد البطولات والفعاليات الرياضية، ورفع مستوى المشاركة المجتمعية، واكتشاف مواهب واعدة تمثل رافداً مهماً للمنتخبات الوطنية، كما عزز هذا الحراك دور الرياضة في نشر قيم التسامح والانتماء الوطني، وإبعاد الشباب عن الآفات السلبية.

وفي ما يتعلق بالمرحلة القادمة، فإن الوزارة تعمل بالتنسيق مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن على إعداد روزنامة متكاملة من البطولات والفعاليات الرياضية والشبابية في مختلف المحافظات، بما يضمن استدامة النشاط الرياضي، وتوسيع قاعدة الممارسة، وتحقيق الأهداف التنموية التي تخدم الشباب والرياضة في اليمن.

صمود رياضي يواجه الحرب

• كيف تقرؤون واقع النشاط الرياضي وأبرز التحديات التي تواجه المشاركات الخارجية؟

•• يمكن القول، إن الرياضة اليمنية تعيش اليوم مرحلة من الصمود والإصرار على الاستمرار رغم كل التحديات، فمن جهة، تشهد المحافظات المحررة نشاطاً متزايداً من خلال إقامة البطولات المحلية وتنشيط عمل الاتحادات والأندية، ومن جهة أخرى تواصل منتخباتنا الوطنية حضورها في البطولات العربية والقارية والدولية، وهو أمر يدعو للفخر ويعكس عزيمة الرياضي اليمني.

ولا شك أن التحديات لا تزال كبيرة، وفي مقدمتها محدودية الموارد المالية، وتضرر البنية التحتية الرياضية، وصعوبات الإعداد والمعسكرات الخارجية، إضافة إلى التكاليف المرتفعة للسفر والمشاركة. ومع ذلك، فإن الوزارة، بالتعاون مع الأشقاء والشركاء الداعمين، تبذل جهوداً كبيرة لضمان استمرار المشاركات الخارجية، لأننا نؤمن بأن رفع علم اليمن في المحافل الرياضية هو رسالة وطنية تعكس صمود الشعب اليمني وإرادته في تجاوز آثار الحرب، وسنواصل العمل على توفير بيئة أفضل لرياضيينا وتمكينهم من تحقيق نتائج مشرفة.

رؤية شاملة لتمكين الشباب

• ما هي الإستراتيجية الحالية لتمكين الشباب وتأهيلهم ومكافحة البطالة؟

•• تضع وزارة الشباب والرياضة تمكين الشباب في مقدمة أولوياتها، انطلاقاً من إيمانها بأن الشباب هم الثروة الحقيقية وصناع المستقبل، ولهذا تعمل الوزارة على تنفيذ إستراتيجية متكاملة تقوم على التأهيل والتدريب المهني، وبناء القدرات القيادية، وتعزيز روح المبادرة والابتكار، بما يسهم في تمكين الشباب من الاندماج في سوق العمل والمشاركة الفاعلة في التنمية.

وقد نفذت الوزارة، بالشراكة مع المنظمات المحلية والدولية والقطاع الخاص، العديد من البرامج التدريبية في مجالات ريادة الأعمال، والتأهيل المهني، والقيادة، والعمل التطوعي، إلى جانب دعم المبادرات الشبابية والمشاريع المجتمعية التي توفر فرصاً حقيقية للشباب وتسهم في الحد من البطالة، ضمن برنامج «الخطة الوطنية لتمكين الشباب 2026 - 2031».

كما أننا في وزارة الشباب والرياضة نعمل على توسيع هذه البرامج لتشمل أكبر عدد ممكن من المحافظات، حيث أنشأنا عدداً كبيراً من المراكز الشبابية في عدن، وتعز، وحضرموت، ومأرب، والعمل جارٍ لإنشاء مراكز أخرى أيضاً في لحج، والضالع، وأبين، وشبوة، والعمل على تعزيز الشراكات مع الجهات المانحة، بما يضمن استدامة المشاريع الشبابية، ويفتح آفاقاً أوسع أمام الشباب للمساهمة في بناء وطنهم، وتحويل طاقاتهم إلى قوة فاعلة في التنمية والاستقرار.

تمكين الفتيات وصقل المواهب

• ما أبرز برامج الوزارة لتفعيل حضور الرياضة النسوية وتشجيع المواهب؟

•• تؤمن وزارة الشباب والرياضة بأن المرأة شريك أساسي في عملية التنمية، ولذلك تحرص على توسيع مشاركة الفتيات في الأنشطة الرياضية والشبابية، من خلال دعم الرياضة النسوية، وتنفيذ برامج تدريبية وتأهيلية، وإقامة البطولات والملتقيات الخاصة بالفتيات، إلى جانب تشجيع الاتحادات الرياضية على إشراك العنصر النسائي في مختلف الألعاب، كما تعمل الوزارة على توفير فرص المشاركة الخارجية للمنتخبات النسوية، بما يسهم في إبراز المواهب اليمنية وتمكينها من المنافسة إقليمياً ودولياً.

تمكين مهني وبناء قدرات

• ما أبرز ما حققته الوزارة في مجال التدريب والتأهيل؟

•• تولي الوزارة اهتماماً كبيراً ببرامج التمكين وبناء القدرات، إذ نفذت عشرات الدورات التدريبية وورش العمل في مجالات القيادة وريادة الأعمال والتأهيل المهني والعمل التطوعي، واستفاد منها آلاف الشباب والفتيات في مختلف المحافظات، كما عملت الوزارة على بناء شراكات مع منظمات محلية ودولية لتوسيع فرص التدريب والتأهيل وربط الشباب بسوق العمل وتعزيز مهاراتهم المهنية.

حصاد الأندية ولغة الأرقام

• كم بلغ عدد الأندية الرياضية المسجلة وحجم البطولات المنفذة بالأرقام؟

•• بلغ عدد الأندية الرياضية المعترف بها حتى ما قبل عام 2015 نحو 346 نادياً، منها 319 نادياً معترفاً به رسمياً، و27 نادياً معترفاً به مؤقتاً. وفي الفترة التي أعقبت عام 2015، تم الاعتراف بنحو 47 نادياً إضافياً، منها 22 نادياً معترفاً بها رسمياً، و25 نادياً معترفاً بها مؤقتاً، ليرتفع بذلك إجمالي عدد الأندية الرياضية إلى 393 نادياً على مستوى اليمن.

وتواصل الوزارة جهودها لدعم هذه الأندية، والارتقاء بأدائها الإداري والفني، وتوفير الإمكانات اللازمة لاستمرار نشاطها بما يخدم الشباب والرياضة في اليمن.

منذ تأسيس الوزارة في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن عام 2016، تم تنظيم وتنفيذ أكثر من 216 بطولة رياضية ومسابقة تنشيطية على مستوى المحافظات، شملت مختلف الألعاب الرياضية. ومن أبرز هذه الفعاليات إقامة الأولمبياد الوطني الأول بمشاركة جميع المحافظات، ثم الأولمبياد الوطني الثاني «المحبة والسلام»، اللذين مثلا محطة رياضية وطنية بارزة، وأسهما في توسيع قاعدة المشاركة الرياضية، وتعزيز التنافس بين الرياضيين، وتنشيط الحركة الرياضية على المستوى الوطني.